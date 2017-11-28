Please select your home edition
World Sailing President Kim Andersen to present keynote address at Yacht Racing Forum 2017

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 7:32 pm 27-28 November 2017
World Sailing President Kim Andersen © Laura Carrau / World Sailing

World Sailing's newly elected President, Kim Andersen, will present a keynote address during the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark. A long-time sailor having represented Denmark in over 20 World and European Championships, Andersen has been involved with the sport as both an elite athlete and senior administrator.

"The Yacht Racing Forum brings the leading sailing professionals together to discuss and share positive, forward thinking ideas," Andersen commented. "It provides World Sailing with a platform to engage with key stakeholders within the sport, from host cities, to boat designers, event organisers and media professionals. Aarhus is a legendary city for sailing in Denmark, hosting youth to elite world championships each year. I'm looking forward to being involved with the 2017 Yacht Racing Forum and sharing one of Denmark's leading sailing cities with delegates."

Thanks to his past experience in World Sailing as the Chairman of the Equipment Committee, combined with his years working in international business, Andersen has a proven track record in implementing and managing successful organisations.

World Sailing has been an active supporter of the Yacht Racing Forum since its debuts in Monaco in 2008. An event partner, the sports governing body will be strongly represented at the conference as has been the case over the past years.

Now in its 10th year, the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place in Aarhus, Denmark, six months prior to the 2018 Sailing World Championships, where 1,600 sailors from 100 nations will race for medals.

The Yacht Racing Forum is the leading yacht racing industry conference. This year's event will include a number of new, exciting features and a world class speaker line-up. The conference and exhibition will address the major challenges in the yacht racing world and reassemble the key players from yacht racing event organisers, teams, venues and yacht clubs, sponsors, agencies and sailors.

www.yachtracingforum.com

