Push the Boat Out at Marconi Sailing Club on Saturday 13th May

by Chris Kirby today at 5:02 pm 13 May 2017
Enjoy the RYA 'Push the Boat Out Weekender' © RYA

Marconi Sailing Club, on the gentle banks of the River Blackwater in Essex, is a glorious setting for anyone to come and try some sailing on May 13th for the RYA's Push the Boat Out event.

Whether you're newcomers to the sport, a family with kids, fancy a gentle cruise on a yacht or an adrenaline junkie looking for thrills on a fast catamaran, then we'll be waiting for you with lots of kit, full safety coverage and a warm welcome. Our clubhouse has superb facilities including a refitted galley, modern changing rooms and we'll even throw in kids art activities and a BBQ in the early evening with live music too. FREE! So make a day of it and come and try sailing with our friendly team of volunteers.

We will be kicking off from 12pm – no experience is necessary, just bring some warm clothing, shoes you don't mind getting wet and we'll provide the rest. If you are visiting using a sat-nav then please use CM0 7NU. Visit www.marconi-sc.org.uk for more information.

Look forward to seeing you!

