Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser II Cover
Rain and Sun Laser II Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Melges 32 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Overall

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 9:10 pm 5-7 May 2017

Congratulations are in full order for Matteo Balestrero at the helm of his Giogi Melges 32 with Daniele Cassinari as tactician. For the second time this season, along with crew members Elio Borio, Andrea Casale, Christiano Giannetti, Alessandro Siviero, Leone Taddei and Andrea Trani, they are 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division Scarlino event Champions!

With his success in Portovenere, and now in Scarlino it is quickly becoming law that Balestrero owns the Melges 32 fleet and until the next event taking place in Riva Del Garda, it bares the name of Giogi as major champion.

The day started with a short onland postponement. But once on the course and back in his Melges 32 groove, Balestrero excelled grabbing one of the two bullets up for grabs on Sunday ultimately securing the overall event win.

It came down to a duel between second runner-up Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy with tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov and Balestrero. Despite Kuznetsov's early event lead, Balestrero proved to be too strong to conquer in the steady mistral winds of 6-10 knots. Kuznetsov's best effort earned him a 3-6 daily finish to lock in second place.

2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 3 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 3 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and tactician Branko Brcin on G-SPOT shared in the success by capturing another bullet in Race Seven - his unsurpassed third win in Scarlino. This, paired with a moderate eighth place finish in Race Six, Serena di Lapigio moved up from sixth place to finish on the podium in third.

The tenacious Corinthian division never ceases to amaze. In a dramatic come-from-behind win, Martin Reintjes at the helm of the very Italian Caipirinha submitted a stunning 2-2 result on the final day, ultimately placing him in the Corinthian top spot. Aboard with Reintjes was non-other than Enrico Fonda as tactician and crewmembers Alessandro Agostinelli, Lorenzo Azzi, Bruno Fezzardi, Michele Pavoni, Nicola Pavoni, Giovanni Pizzati, Marco Porta and Francesco Rubagotti.

2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino prize giving - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino prize giving - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Taking home the Corinthian second place trophy is Francesco Graziani on Vitamina, followed by early event leader Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior in third.

A tremendous round of appreciation and gratitude go to all the competitors, as well as the Race Committee, Marina di Scarlino and Club Nautico Scarlino for their great support and partnership.

On Deck

Next weekend on May 12-14, the Melges 20 World League resumes full speed - centerstage in Scarlino. For the Melges 32s, Riva Del Garda hosted by Fraglia Della Vela Riva on June 2-4!

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of: Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

Overall Results: (top five, 7 races, 1 discard)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-[6]-6-2-1-1-4 = 17pts
2.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2-7-[12]-3-6 = 23pts
3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; [14]-13-1-1-6-8-1 = 30pts
4.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4-6-[7]-7-3 = 30pts
5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-[10]-9-8-5-4-7 = 35pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2
Balestrero surges to into the lead Wind made all the difference today at the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino, Italy as overnight leader Pavel Kuznetsov on Tavatuy officially met his match in fellow competitor Matteo Balestrero on Giogi. Posted today at 6:24 am Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 1
Kuznetsov's 'Tavatuy' rallies to take the lead Opening day of the second Melges 32 World League event hosted by Marina di Scarlino featured three spectacular races with Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy from Russia taking the early lead. Posted on 5 May Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere overall
Balestrero wins overall, Holzapfel crowned Corinthian Champion A full round of congratulations are in order for 2017 Melges 32 World League Porto Venere Champion Matteo Balestrero and his team aboard Giogi. Posted on 2 Apr Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere day 2
No wind, zero racing The second day in Porto Venere at the 2017 Melges 32 World League European Division resulted in no racing due to lack of breeze. Therefore, overall results from Friday stand as is going into the final day of racing. Posted on 1 Apr Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere day 1
Three races, three different winners Opening day in Porto Venere got underway with a brief postponement that soon lead to three highly competitive races commencing the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division. Posted on 31 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta overall
More rain and confusing conditions More rain and confusing conditions on the final day of the annual Sydney Harbour Regatta, hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club, but in the end, those who could run the gamut of conditions succeeded. Posted on 5 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta day 1
Tough day doesn't faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate The 'main event' got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club's 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour. Posted on 4 Mar Melges 32 World Championship overall
Ryan DeVos crowned champion Well earned and long overdue, Ryan DeVos captures his very first Melges 32 World Championship, Team Hydra for Project Sail takes home top Corinthian honours. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 3
Blasting around a damp Narragansett Bay As adverse weather continued, the fleet continued to blast around Narragansett Bay unphased and with two final races to go on Sunday, Ryan DeVos' Volpe leads overall, while Kiss' Hydra surges to take leadership of the Melges 32 Worlds Corinthian division. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 2
A wet departure from the norm Another full day of nor'easter big breeze racing at the 2016 Melges 32 Worlds puts Ryan DeVos in charge at the halfway mark, intense battle in the Corinthian division continues. Posted on 1 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy