2017 Melges 32 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Overall

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 9:10 pm

Congratulations are in full order for Matteo Balestrero at the helm of his Giogi Melges 32 with Daniele Cassinari as tactician. For the second time this season, along with crew members Elio Borio, Andrea Casale, Christiano Giannetti, Alessandro Siviero, Leone Taddei and Andrea Trani, they are 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division Scarlino event Champions!

With his success in Portovenere, and now in Scarlino it is quickly becoming law that Balestrero owns the Melges 32 fleet and until the next event taking place in Riva Del Garda, it bares the name of Giogi as major champion.

The day started with a short onland postponement. But once on the course and back in his Melges 32 groove, Balestrero excelled grabbing one of the two bullets up for grabs on Sunday ultimately securing the overall event win.

It came down to a duel between second runner-up Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy with tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov and Balestrero. Despite Kuznetsov's early event lead, Balestrero proved to be too strong to conquer in the steady mistral winds of 6-10 knots. Kuznetsov's best effort earned him a 3-6 daily finish to lock in second place.

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and tactician Branko Brcin on G-SPOT shared in the success by capturing another bullet in Race Seven - his unsurpassed third win in Scarlino. This, paired with a moderate eighth place finish in Race Six, Serena di Lapigio moved up from sixth place to finish on the podium in third.

The tenacious Corinthian division never ceases to amaze. In a dramatic come-from-behind win, Martin Reintjes at the helm of the very Italian Caipirinha submitted a stunning 2-2 result on the final day, ultimately placing him in the Corinthian top spot. Aboard with Reintjes was non-other than Enrico Fonda as tactician and crewmembers Alessandro Agostinelli, Lorenzo Azzi, Bruno Fezzardi, Michele Pavoni, Nicola Pavoni, Giovanni Pizzati, Marco Porta and Francesco Rubagotti.

Taking home the Corinthian second place trophy is Francesco Graziani on Vitamina, followed by early event leader Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior in third.

A tremendous round of appreciation and gratitude go to all the competitors, as well as the Race Committee, Marina di Scarlino and Club Nautico Scarlino for their great support and partnership.

On Deck

Next weekend on May 12-14, the Melges 20 World League resumes full speed - centerstage in Scarlino. For the Melges 32s, Riva Del Garda hosted by Fraglia Della Vela Riva on June 2-4!

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of: Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

Overall Results: (top five, 7 races, 1 discard)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-[6]-6-2-1-1-4 = 17pts

2.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2-7-[12]-3-6 = 23pts

3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; [14]-13-1-1-6-8-1 = 30pts

4.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4-6-[7]-7-3 = 30pts

5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-[10]-9-8-5-4-7 = 35pts