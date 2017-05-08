Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Time it to perfection! Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK

by TridentUK today at 8:07 am 8 May 2017
Watches at TridentUK © TridentUK

FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
Ronstan Clearstart Race Timer

10% OFF
rrp £99.95
NOW £89.96
 Big Yellow Sailing Watch Series 3

10% OFF
rrp £65.95
NOW £59.40		 Big White Sailing Watch Series 3

10% OFF
rrp £65.95
NOW £59.40		 Regatta Race Timer Watch
Available in:Red/ Yellow/ Green
10% OFF
rrp £85
NOW £76.50
- - - - MENS WATCHES - - - -
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
Clearstart Sailing Watch- Black/Grey

10% OFF
rrp £74.50
NOW £67.05		 Race Watch- Navy

8% OFF
rrp £75.00
NOW £69.00		 Race Watch Series 11- Light Blue

ONLY
£49.95		 Series 16 Stainless Steel Watch

10% OFF
rrp £149.95
NOW £134.95
- - - - WOMENS WATCHES - - - -
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
Race Watch Series 11- Gloss Dark Pink

ONLY
£49.95
other colours available		 Race Watch- Red

13% OFF
rrp £75.00
NOW £65.00		 Race Watch Series 11- Lime Green

ONLY
£49.95
other colours available		 Big Pink Sailing Watch Series 3

10% OFF
rrp £65.95
NOW £59.40
- - - - JUNIORS WATCHES - - - -
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
Race Watch Series 11- Lime Green

ONLY
£49.95
other colours available		 Clearstart Sailing Watch- Black/Red/White

10% OFF
rrp £74.50
NOW £67.05		 Race Watch Series 2- Orange

only
£44.95		 Race Watch- Blue/White

13% OFF
rrp £75.00
NOW £65.00

Deirdre. H Verified Purchase


'Always superb service & products '
Always superb service from Trident. Product arrived in timely fashion and was as described on the website.
S.Kirk Verified Purchase


'Excellent service and delivery '
I thought the service I received was excellent, and my order was delivered very quickly. Definitely recommend them as an on-line dinghy store!


Shop by some of our most popular brands > >
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Have the Winning Edge
Free Graduation Stickers with every TridentUK order Give yourself the winning edge with free Graduation Stickers with every order until 11.55pm, while stocks last! Posted on 28 Apr Looking for a new holdall for your kit?
TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice'! TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice' with holdalls by Crewsaver, Gill, Gul, Ronstan as well as their own-brand wet/dry holdall. Posted on 22 Apr Safety First at TridentUK
Your check list for safety on the water Your check list for safety on the water: TridentUK stock a range of VHF Radios, safety knives, air horns, paddles, anchors, buoys, prop guards, outboard lanyards, engine locks and repair kits. Posted on 14 Apr Spring into action with TridentUK
FREE Next Day Delivery!* There is still plenty of time to get your self ready for an Easter Weekend of Sailing. Posted on 9 Apr Styles, Brands and Prices to suit everyone
See the wetsuit range at TridentUK Wetsuits from Gill, TridentUK, Typhoon, Gil and Crewsaver at TridentUK with savings of up to 40%! Posted on 1 Apr Trolley Prices are going up!
Still time to grab the 2016 prices at TridentUK There is still time to grab TridentUK trollies at the 2016 price... Make sure you order before Saturday April 1st as they are are holding the current prices until then! Posted on 30 Mar Beat the Price Increase at TridentUK
Trolley prices going up on 1st April From April the 1st due to increased material and manufacturing costs TridentUK have unfortunately been forced to increase our trolley prices. Posted on 25 Mar New Sailing Kit for You at TridentUK
A great range for all budgets TridentUK have a great range of Sailing Clothing for all budgets, sizes and designs and lots with special prices and Free Delivery to UK Mainland. Posted on 19 Mar TridentUK's 12 Top Sellers this Winter
The most popular products based on sales The most popular products based on sales at TridentUK - The Yacht and Dinghy Shop on the web. Posted on 10 Mar Easy to Use £20 off Voucher at TridentUK
During the Dinghy Show Weekend Only! £5 off when you spend £60, £10 off when you spend £100, £20 off when you spend £240 at TridentUK over the Dinghy Show weekend. Just enter the relevant code at checkout! Posted on 3 Mar

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy