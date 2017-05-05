Please select your home edition
Happy Birthday Sir Peter

by Louay Habib today at 8:32 pm 29 April - 5 May 2017
Sir Peter Harrison enjoys a Fever-Tree Perfect Storm Cocktail after racing © Ted Martin

Sir Peter Harrison was enjoying a double celebration at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week, the return of his 115ft Supermaxi Sojana to the race course and his 80th birthday during the regatta.

"At my age I am just delighted to be here and still racing." commented Sir Peter. "It is just wonderful to be back here enjoying the atmosphere with friends I have know for so many years. My crew have been marvellous and they have deserved the awards that there efforts have produced."

The Sojana crew where in good spirits as they took to the stage to receive multiple awards. They broke into song, singing 'Happy Birthday' to both the regatta and Sir Peter. Sojana's trophy haul included: the Curtain Bluff Trophy for the overall win in CSA 1, The Corum Cup for winning overall in CSA 1-6, and the Fletcher Trophy for Best British Yacht.

Peter Harrison's Supermaxi Sojana competing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Peter Harrison's Supermaxi Sojana competing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

