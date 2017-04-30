Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Totally PolyPro Bundle
Totally PolyPro Bundle
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

SESCA 'Antigua Sailing Day'

by Tim Perree, SESCA Racing Officer today at 8:13 pm 30 April 2017

Competitors in the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Associations 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta were greeted with bright, breezy and chilly conditions at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday.

However, while the temperature was significantly cooler than that being experienced at the 50th Antigua Sailing Week, that had just started in the Caribbean, there was a similar warm atmosphere and fun side to the racing. This was in no small part due to the Calypso sounds of the steel band, which had been generously provided by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, wafting over the Lake.

The racing consisted of three races for both adult and junior divisions. In the first race, Alison Stevens led the adult fleet away in her Laser, pursued by Carl Day & Alan Shaw (Enterprise) and Jon Holmfjord (RS Aero). Stevens built up a commanding lead to take both line and handicap honours, while the RS Aero and the Enterprise battled for second place. Holmfjord ended up snatching the position from Day & Shaw by just 2 seconds on corrected time. Leslie Denny (Vibe) and Jon & Finn Senior (Vibe) took 4th and 5th spots respectively. Tim Perree (Laser) and Mike Senior (Laser) found the conditions a bit too lively and succumbed to several capsizes.

The junior fleet was bolstered by entries from Ben Stringer and Sophia Shaw from Newmarket Sea Cadets in their Pico single-hander dinghies. Ben led at the end of the first lap, pursued by Sophia, Richard Denny (Topper) and Ben Denny (Optimist). Richard handled the conditions well to take the win.

The breezy conditions were a challenge for the fitness and stamina of competitors, but recovery was certainly helped by the tremendous range of delicious cakes (all cooked by Shena Senior), plus free hot & cold drinks served throughout the day.

Suitably refreshed, the competitors headed out for Race 2, with the wind as breezy as ever with plenty of challenging gusts just before the start. Aly Stevens led the way again, followed by Carl & Alan, then John Holmfjord and Mike Senior. Jon & Finn Senior, now in a Wanderer, suffered a capsize near the start but managed to complete a lap before retiring. Tim had more capsizes just after the start and decided to retire early and try to recover with more coffee and cake. The finishing order was Stephens in 1st, followed by Shaw & Day, Holmfjord and then Mike Senior.

In the junior race, Sophia Shaw led the first lap while Richard Denny was set back by capsizing and fell behind Ben Stringer. Richard recovered to take second place behind Sophia, with both Ben Stringer and Ben Denny retiring from the race.

After a well-earned lunch-break, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the steel band, a reduced complement of hardy competitors took on the final race. Once again, Stevens led all the way from Jon & Finn Senior in the adult race, with Richard Denny beating his brother Ben.

Steel Band for the SESCA Antigua Sailing Day Regatta - photo © SESCA
Steel Band for the SESCA Antigua Sailing Day Regatta - photo © SESCA

In the overall standings, Aly Stevens was the winner of the adult prize, with Jon Holmfjord sharing equal second with Carl Day & Alan Shaw. The 3rd place prize was awarded to Jon and Finn Senior. The junior 1st prize was won by Richard Denny, with Sophia Shaw in 2nd, and Ben Denny in 3rd.

A special thank you was given, once again, to the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Office, represented by Sean Matthew on the day, for supporting this unique event in SESCA's racing calendar.

Racing continues at Lackford on Thursday evenings and Sundays. The season is now in full swing with many other groups using the lake, including: Culford and Priory Schools; WASH disabled sailing; Young People Afloat; Suffolk Scouts and local Sea Cadets.

The Club's next major event is the RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day on Sunday, 21 May when free sailing taster sessions and joy rides will be offered to potential new members. Further details at www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

SESCA 2017 season preview
Another busy programme scheduled The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2017 sailing season commences on Sunday, 26 March, at Lackford Lake, 5 miles NW of Bury St Edmunds. Posted on 18 Mar 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury preview
5th annual event brings the Caribbean to Suffolk After another fantastic event last year, preparations are in hand for the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's '5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta', which will be held on Sunday, 30 April 2017 at Lackford Lake, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Posted on 5 Feb Antigua Sailing Day Regatta
Very un-Caribbean like conditions at Lackford Lake Competitors in the St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association's 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, were greeted to very un-Caribbean like conditions, with near freezing temperatures and hail. Posted on 26 Apr 2016 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury preview
Live steel band and prizes of a suitably Caribbean nature The Regatta was initiated four years ago as a fun event to celebrate and coincide with Antigua Sailing Week in the Caribbean. Amazingly, through a Google alert, reports of the Regatta came to the attention of the Antigua Sailing Week Race Committee. Posted on 8 Apr 2016 SESCA 2016 season preview
Sailing gets underway on 27th March The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 2016 season commences with a Spring Working Party, on Saturday, 19 March, before sailing gets underway on Sunday, 27 March. Posted on 27 Feb 2016 SESCA 2015 Review
A year of ups and downs for the club Sadly, this has been a very frustrating sailing year. We have suffered too often from either too little or too much wind and an unusually high level of pond weed during the summer months, which together have seriously hindered sailing activities. Posted on 29 Dec 2015 SESCA Push the Boat Out weekend
Eighty visitors given sailing tasters The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association had an excellent response to its club Open Weekend at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds, last weekend. Eighty visitors were given sailing tasters and five families, so far, have joined the Club. Posted on 19 May 2015 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury
Slightly different conditions to Antigua Sailing Week It was a chilly, grey day that greeted competitors for the St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Associations' third Antigua Sailing Day Regatta at Lackford Lake, on Sunday. Posted on 28 Apr 2015 'Antigua Sailing Day' at St Edmundsbury preview
Visitors and spectators welcome to this Suffolk sailing club The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association's 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' will be held on Sunday, 26 April 2015 at Lackford Lake, 5 miles NW of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Posted on 15 Apr 2015 SESCA season preview
Swinging back into action at Lackford Lake Members of the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association swing back into action with a Spring Working Party at Lackford Lake on Saturday, 28 March, before the sailing season kicks off on Sunday, 29 March. Posted on 23 Mar 2015

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy