Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale Sailing Club

by Myles Ripley today at 3:39 pm 6 May 2017
Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale © M.Ripley

Annandale welcomed us with a good wind coupled with occasional sun, even if the wind came with massive gusts with big wind shifts that flattened more than a few of the fleet.

By the end of the first race all were happy to take a break and regain some energy from excellent home made soup and rolls from the galley staff at the club.

Several sailors went for a smaller rig for race 2 and 3 - whilst still strong and gusty not as wild as race 1. Chris Nurney set a long beat and fast reaches for race 2, and an extra beat in race 3 which saw the race leaders having a very close battle all the way to the line.

A hard day's sailing saw tired but satisfied faces at the prize giving.

Sailors came from 8 different clubs which, for 15 sailors, is a good spread. Jon Abbatt is the current series leader.

Mark layers and safety boat team did a great job with plenty of capsizes and changes of courses to deal with.

Overall Results:

PosFleetRigSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1stMasterStandard179030Andrew HewettSt Marys11‑22
2ndMasterStandard209911Tim KeighleyWest Riding‑3314
3rdMasterStandard163355Jon AbbattUllswater22‑4.54
4thAdultStandard163016Greg LigginsDerwent4‑637
5thLadyRadial / 4.7184285Kelly CarmichaelAnnandale‑944.58.5
6thGreat Grand MasterStandard176743Peter WhippBassenthwaite55‑710
7thLadyRadial176760Carol BeattieAnnandale6‑8612
8thJuniorRadial77George ThomasSedburgh School79(DNF)16
9thMasterStandard60BTony BamforthAnnandale107(DNF)17
10thMasterStandard / Radial176456Jonathan AnsonBassenthwaite(DNF)11819
11thMasterRadial177885Stephen RobertsSouth Windernere813(DNC)21
12thGrand MasterStandard / Radial147184David RichardsonAnnandale1210(DNC)22
13thMasterStandard / Radial174909Paul GannonBassenthwaite(DNF)14923
14thJunior4.77Walter KeeganSedburgh School1112(DNC)23
15thJunior4.78Geordan MossSedburgh School13(DNC)DNC29
Related Articles

World Cup Series standings released
Ahead of the Santander Final The overall results for Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series, the pinnacle Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. Posted on 2 May Lasers at Littleton
Thames Valley Series event Littleton SC welcomed 24 Lasers to the second event of the Thames Valley Laser series. With two fleets, Lasers and Laser Radials, including nine home club boats, a NE oscillating breeze of force 3-4 and sunshine it looked a great start to the day. Posted on 2 May British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères overall
GBR learn French lessons British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season as they endured a frustrating final day of competition in Hyeres on Sunday (30 April). Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Hyères overall
Kontides steals gold again It was a case of déjà vu on the final day of racing at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France as Cypriot Laser sailor Pavlos Kontides once again stole gold from underneath the nose of his rival. Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Hyères day 5
Hyères offers up perfection as 7 classes decided Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Posted on 29 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 5
Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day British sailors closed out two podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Hyeres, France, on Saturday (29 April). Posted on 29 Apr World Cup Hyères day 4
Chaos reigns in the Laser Radial Sailors are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals. Posted on 28 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 4
British teams in the medal mix ahead of first finals day Nine British boats have booked their berths for Saturday's first medal race day at the Hyeres World Cup after a weather disrupted fourth day of competition. Posted on 28 Apr New Olympic Performance Manager
Mark Robinson to join the RYA in June The RYA is delighted to complete its World Class Programme management team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager. Posted on 28 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 3
Fletcher and Bithell hold their nerve on a testing day Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday (27 April) on a day where patience was key across the fleets. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

Bristol Corinthian YC Laser Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Waldringfield SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct
