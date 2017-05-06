Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale Sailing Club
by Myles Ripley today at 3:39 pm
6 May 2017
Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale © M.Ripley
Annandale welcomed us with a good wind coupled with occasional sun, even if the wind came with massive gusts with big wind shifts that flattened more than a few of the fleet.
By the end of the first race all were happy to take a break and regain some energy from excellent home made soup and rolls from the galley staff at the club.
Several sailors went for a smaller rig for race 2 and 3 - whilst still strong and gusty not as wild as race 1. Chris Nurney set a long beat and fast reaches for race 2, and an extra beat in race 3 which saw the race leaders having a very close battle all the way to the line.
A hard day's sailing saw tired but satisfied faces at the prize giving.
Sailors came from 8 different clubs which, for 15 sailors, is a good spread. Jon Abbatt is the current series leader.
Mark layers and safety boat team did a great job with plenty of capsizes and changes of courses to deal with.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Rig
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Master
|Standard
|179030
|Andrew Hewett
|St Marys
|1
|1
|‑2
|2
|2nd
|Master
|Standard
|209911
|Tim Keighley
|West Riding
|‑3
|3
|1
|4
|3rd
|Master
|Standard
|163355
|Jon Abbatt
|Ullswater
|2
|2
|‑4.5
|4
|4th
|Adult
|Standard
|163016
|Greg Liggins
|Derwent
|4
|‑6
|3
|7
|5th
|Lady
|Radial / 4.7
|184285
|Kelly Carmichael
|Annandale
|‑9
|4
|4.5
|8.5
|6th
|Great Grand Master
|Standard
|176743
|Peter Whipp
|Bassenthwaite
|5
|5
|‑7
|10
|7th
|Lady
|Radial
|176760
|Carol Beattie
|Annandale
|6
|‑8
|6
|12
|8th
|Junior
|Radial
|77
|George Thomas
|Sedburgh School
|7
|9
|(DNF)
|16
|9th
|Master
|Standard
|60B
|Tony Bamforth
|Annandale
|10
|7
|(DNF)
|17
|10th
|Master
|Standard / Radial
|176456
|Jonathan Anson
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNF)
|11
|8
|19
|11th
|Master
|Radial
|177885
|Stephen Roberts
|South Windernere
|8
|13
|(DNC)
|21
|12th
|Grand Master
|Standard / Radial
|147184
|David Richardson
|Annandale
|12
|10
|(DNC)
|22
|13th
|Master
|Standard / Radial
|174909
|Paul Gannon
|Bassenthwaite
|(DNF)
|14
|9
|23
|14th
|Junior
|4.7
|7
|Walter Keegan
|Sedburgh School
|11
|12
|(DNC)
|23
|15th
|Junior
|4.7
|8
|Geordan Moss
|Sedburgh School
|13
|(DNC)
|DNC
|29
