Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale Sailing Club

Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale © M.Ripley Laser Lakeland and Borders Grand Prix at Annandale © M.Ripley

by Myles Ripley today at 3:39 pm

Annandale welcomed us with a good wind coupled with occasional sun, even if the wind came with massive gusts with big wind shifts that flattened more than a few of the fleet.

By the end of the first race all were happy to take a break and regain some energy from excellent home made soup and rolls from the galley staff at the club.

Several sailors went for a smaller rig for race 2 and 3 - whilst still strong and gusty not as wild as race 1. Chris Nurney set a long beat and fast reaches for race 2, and an extra beat in race 3 which saw the race leaders having a very close battle all the way to the line.

A hard day's sailing saw tired but satisfied faces at the prize giving.

Sailors came from 8 different clubs which, for 15 sailors, is a good spread. Jon Abbatt is the current series leader.

Mark layers and safety boat team did a great job with plenty of capsizes and changes of courses to deal with.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Rig Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Master Standard 179030 Andrew Hewett St Marys 1 1 ‑2 2 2nd Master Standard 209911 Tim Keighley West Riding ‑3 3 1 4 3rd Master Standard 163355 Jon Abbatt Ullswater 2 2 ‑4.5 4 4th Adult Standard 163016 Greg Liggins Derwent 4 ‑6 3 7 5th Lady Radial / 4.7 184285 Kelly Carmichael Annandale ‑9 4 4.5 8.5 6th Great Grand Master Standard 176743 Peter Whipp Bassenthwaite 5 5 ‑7 10 7th Lady Radial 176760 Carol Beattie Annandale 6 ‑8 6 12 8th Junior Radial 77 George Thomas Sedburgh School 7 9 (DNF) 16 9th Master Standard 60B Tony Bamforth Annandale 10 7 (DNF) 17 10th Master Standard / Radial 176456 Jonathan Anson Bassenthwaite (DNF) 11 8 19 11th Master Radial 177885 Stephen Roberts South Windernere 8 13 (DNC) 21 12th Grand Master Standard / Radial 147184 David Richardson Annandale 12 10 (DNC) 22 13th Master Standard / Radial 174909 Paul Gannon Bassenthwaite (DNF) 14 9 23 14th Junior 4.7 7 Walter Keegan Sedburgh School 11 12 (DNC) 23 15th Junior 4.7 8 Geordan Moss Sedburgh School 13 (DNC) DNC 29