Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 at Medemblik - Overall

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 3:33 pm

All was set for an exciting finale to the Magic Marine Nation's Cup, hosted by the Royal Hollandia Yacht Club. The athletes stood onshore, stretching and triggering slow and fast twitch fibres for the day's racing. The elite sailors headed of to their 49er FXs so the watching group of Solo sailors disbanded to their race craft.

Out on the water the conditions were conducive for a splendid final two races of the regatta, 15 knots and some nice waves to work with.

Race 7

The fleet were released and, like the local women here, the PRO was taking no nonsense and brandished the black flag from the get go. The sailors were also keen to get the job done and with ferries to catch and Amsterdam and Rotterdam to negotiate, started impeccably.

At the top mark it was the guys coming in from the left who benefited and Tunnicliffe, who had started right on the pin rounded first with Davenport, Davis, Brown and Lonsdale completing the top five. Sims was not where he needed to be and once again found himself having to mount a comeback of Oracle proportions.

Davenport revelled in the conditions and took control while Davis moved up to second, consolidating his grip on the title. Sims was awesome downwind, his dynamic style and hunger to win seeing him move up to 4th but at the gun after the three laps was Davenport from Davis and Tunnicliffe. It would now require a Sims win and a Davis disaster to deny the Nation's Cup defender the auld cup.

Race 8

Pin end favoured and with a black flag and shattered bodies, the brave would be stepping up for this final race. Davenport was on the pin with Sims almost in his lap to windward, it this moment in time there are yet to be results posted but lets hope no names were taken. First to the mark was Nigel Pybus with Brown and Nigel Davies completing an amazing Draycote Water 1-2-3. Sims was in fourth and guaranteed to improve by the bottom mark. Davis was seventh and, by my on water calculation, if Sims won would need to finish in 6th!

Sims and Brown continued their battle as the sun shone and wind held at 12 knots but worryingly for Sims, Davis had moved into the top four. At the gun it was Brown who recorded his first Championship race win with Sims second by the slimmest of margins.

Davis finished third from M.J Gifford and Guy Magyar.

So, Andy Davis has successfully defended the Magic Marine Nation's Cup he won here last year. Mike Sims is second and must not be disheartened as he was right on the pace, just let down by some first beat tactics. Oliver Davenport completes the podium with Andy Tunnicliffe and Chris Brown filling the top five.

Marleen Gaillard is first lady in 34th from Clare van der Does in 36th. Finally, Peerke Kortekaas is the first Dutch boat in 10th overall.

Thanks to the Dutch Solo Class Association and to Royal Hollandia Y.C. but special thanks to all competitors for attending and making this such a successful championship.

Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR 5597 Andy Davis 2 2 1 ‑7 1 1 2 3 12 2 GBR 5722 Michael Sims 1 1 2 2 ‑6 4 4 2 16 3 GBR 5737 Oliver Davenport 8 3 ‑10 4 2 2 1 9 29 4 GBR 5639 Andy Tunnicliffe 3 4 9 ‑16 7 6 3 7 39 5 GBR 5712 Chris Brown 9 7 5 ‑12 5 8 5 1 40 6 GBR 5691 Guy Mayger 5 6 7 8 9 9 ‑16 5 49 7 GBR 5705 Tom Lonsdale 7 (bfd) 3 10 4 3 6 19 52 8 GBR 5652 M J Gifford 13 5 16 6 ‑19 14 7 4 65 9 GBR 5583 Martin Frary 24 (bfd) 4 5 8 12 9 12 74 10 NED 613 Peerke Kortekaas 19 ‑20 6 17 13 7 11 10 83 11 GBR 5645 Ian Hopwood 20 11 13 3 3 17 17 (dnc) 84 12 GBR 5656 Kevan Gibb 4 ‑35 20 19 12 5 8 18 86 13 GBR 5606 Andy Hutchinson 12 12 ‑22 11 14 15 10 13 87 14 GBR 5707 Nigel Davies ‑28 9 14 14 16 11 21 6 91 15 NED 544 Gilles De Combe ‑34 13 11 13 20 16 24 15 112 16 GBR 5608 Steve Ede 18 15 12 ‑28 22 18 13 17 115 17 GBR 5586 Matthew Frary 11 28 29 ‑36 10 10 22 14 124 18 GBR 5602 Keith Milroy 25 10 15 27 15 13 ‑31 20 125 19 GBR 5732 Oli Wells 16 14 8 1 (dnc) dnc 12 11 128 20 GBR 5730 Vincent Horey 22 18 19 21 11 22 25 (dnc) 138 21 GBR 5444 Graham Cranford Smit 17 19 21 9 28 20 ‑32 25 139 22 GBR 5130 Mark Lee 14 17 18 26 ‑27 25 19 26 145 23 GBR 5651 Lawrence Creaser 10 8 ‑44 20 21 21 29 38 147 24 GBR 5745 Andy Fox 29 27 25 18 18 24 14 ‑35 155 25 GBR 5689 Rob Cook 30 (bfd) 28 22 17 19 20 29 165 26 NED 545 Armand de la Rie 40 (bfd) 17 15 25 26 23 22 168 27 GBR 5300 Doug Latta 6 16 34 34 29 37 15 (dnc) 171 28 NED 541 Sijbrand Jongejans 23 25 26 ‑35 30 31 27 16 178 29 GBR 5455 Mark Maskell 21 24 ‑37 29 26 29 35 36 200 30 NED 611 Anton Kok 27 29 27 ‑37 33 27 36 30 209 31 NED 550 Jacques Metaal 26 26 ‑45 30 32 33 41 24 212 32 NED 610 Roel den Herder 47 33 32 ‑53 23 23 26 34 218 33 GBR 5695 Ian Ingram 15 32 36 23 40 34 42 (dnc) 222 34 NED 600 Marleen Gaillard 31 36 ‑41 40 39 28 33 23 230 35 NED 575 Ted Bakker 38 30 33 25 41 32 ‑60 37 236 36 NED 587 Claar van der Does 36 23 40 ‑44 36 41 40 21 237 37 NED 580 Arnold Jippes 42 ‑48 23 32 37 44 28 31 237 38 NED 6 Arnd Wolvetang 39 34 (bfd) 24 35 45 34 27 238 39 NED 553 Pieter Jelle Jongeja 41 37 ‑52 33 31 38 46 28 254 40 NED 618 Jan Kuik 54 22 24 45 (bfd) 30 30 50 255 41 GBR 5507 Nigel Pybus 32 44 30 (dnc) dnc dnc 18 8 264 42 NED 583 Roel Bakker 46 46 42 31 24 48 ‑49 42 279 43 NED 606 Klaas de Vries 44 ‑47 39 41 34 36 45 40 279 44 GBR 5627 David Parkin 43 43 46 38 ‑50 40 43 32 285 45 NED 567 Robert Wit ‑50 40 49 46 38 35 38 47 293 46 NED 534 Bart van Aggele ‑53 41 50 42 44 42 50 43 312 47 GBR 5687 Simon Maskell 48 53 47 43 48 (dnc) 37 39 315 48 NED 622 Jan Arends 49 38 43 52 46 ‑56 47 45 320 49 GBR 6000 Patrick Burns ‑55 31 51 54 42 46 53 44 321 50 GBR 5509 Duncan Peace ‑63 54 61 49 43 39 51 33 330 51 NED 607 Jaap Borra 56 56 48 55 45 (bfd) 44 41 345 52 SUI 5363 Ian Houston 33 21 38 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 59 349 53 NED 560 Peter van Santen ‑57 50 56 50 47 51 52 48 354 54 NED 601 Marc Dieben 51 51 53 51 ‑57 43 56 54 359 55 NED 597 Henk Scholte ‑58 55 54 48 49 47 55 52 360 56 NED 574 Hedser Dijkstra ‑60 57 55 47 51 50 48 55 363 57 NED 582 Mark Wildenberg 37 45 (bfd) dnc dnc dnc 39 46 365 58 GBR 5604 John Colegrave 45 49 35 39 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 366 59 NED 594 Norbert Zonneveld 35 39 31 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc 369 60 NED 620 Dick van der Zee ‑61 42 60 56 55 49 57 57 376 61 NED 609 Anja Koldewijn ‑59 52 57 58 53 53 54 49 376 62 NED 586 Ton Vos (dnc) 60 58 60 52 52 61 51 394 63 GBR 5064 Mike Davenport ‑64 59 59 57 54 54 62 58 403 64 NED 599 Yme Bosma 62 (dnc) dnc 59 56 55 59 56 413 65 NED 511 Peter Jansen 52 58 (dns) dnc dnc dnc 58 53 419