Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 at Medemblik - Overall

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 3:33 pm 5-7 May 2017

All was set for an exciting finale to the Magic Marine Nation's Cup, hosted by the Royal Hollandia Yacht Club. The athletes stood onshore, stretching and triggering slow and fast twitch fibres for the day's racing. The elite sailors headed of to their 49er FXs so the watching group of Solo sailors disbanded to their race craft.

Out on the water the conditions were conducive for a splendid final two races of the regatta, 15 knots and some nice waves to work with.

Race 7

The fleet were released and, like the local women here, the PRO was taking no nonsense and brandished the black flag from the get go. The sailors were also keen to get the job done and with ferries to catch and Amsterdam and Rotterdam to negotiate, started impeccably.

At the top mark it was the guys coming in from the left who benefited and Tunnicliffe, who had started right on the pin rounded first with Davenport, Davis, Brown and Lonsdale completing the top five. Sims was not where he needed to be and once again found himself having to mount a comeback of Oracle proportions.

Davenport revelled in the conditions and took control while Davis moved up to second, consolidating his grip on the title. Sims was awesome downwind, his dynamic style and hunger to win seeing him move up to 4th but at the gun after the three laps was Davenport from Davis and Tunnicliffe. It would now require a Sims win and a Davis disaster to deny the Nation's Cup defender the auld cup.

Great conditions on day 3 of the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy
Great conditions on day 3 of the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy

Race 8

Pin end favoured and with a black flag and shattered bodies, the brave would be stepping up for this final race. Davenport was on the pin with Sims almost in his lap to windward, it this moment in time there are yet to be results posted but lets hope no names were taken. First to the mark was Nigel Pybus with Brown and Nigel Davies completing an amazing Draycote Water 1-2-3. Sims was in fourth and guaranteed to improve by the bottom mark. Davis was seventh and, by my on water calculation, if Sims won would need to finish in 6th!

Sims and Brown continued their battle as the sun shone and wind held at 12 knots but worryingly for Sims, Davis had moved into the top four. At the gun it was Brown who recorded his first Championship race win with Sims second by the slimmest of margins.

Davis finished third from M.J Gifford and Guy Magyar.

So, Andy Davis has successfully defended the Magic Marine Nation's Cup he won here last year. Mike Sims is second and must not be disheartened as he was right on the pace, just let down by some first beat tactics. Oliver Davenport completes the podium with Andy Tunnicliffe and Chris Brown filling the top five.

Andy Davis at the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy
Andy Davis at the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy

Marleen Gaillard is first lady in 34th from Clare van der Does in 36th. Finally, Peerke Kortekaas is the first Dutch boat in 10th overall.

Thanks to the Dutch Solo Class Association and to Royal Hollandia Y.C. but special thanks to all competitors for attending and making this such a successful championship.

Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1GBR 5597Andy Davis221‑7112312
2GBR 5722Michael Sims1122‑644216
3GBR 5737Oliver Davenport83‑104221929
4GBR 5639Andy Tunnicliffe349‑16763739
5GBR 5712Chris Brown975‑12585140
6GBR 5691Guy Mayger567899‑16549
7GBR 5705Tom Lonsdale7(bfd)3104361952
8GBR 5652M J Gifford135166‑19147465
9GBR 5583Martin Frary24(bfd)4581291274
10NED 613Peerke Kortekaas19‑20617137111083
11GBR 5645Ian Hopwood201113331717(dnc)84
12GBR 5656Kevan Gibb4‑35201912581886
13GBR 5606Andy Hutchinson1212‑22111415101387
14GBR 5707Nigel Davies‑2891414161121691
15NED 544Gilles De Combe‑3413111320162415112
16GBR 5608Steve Ede181512‑2822181317115
17GBR 5586Matthew Frary112829‑3610102214124
18GBR 5602Keith Milroy251015271513‑3120125
19GBR 5732Oli Wells161481(dnc)dnc1211128
20GBR 5730Vincent Horey22181921112225(dnc)138
21GBR 5444Graham Cranford Smit17192192820‑3225139
22GBR 5130Mark Lee14171826‑27251926145
23GBR 5651Lawrence Creaser108‑442021212938147
24GBR 5745Andy Fox29272518182414‑35155
25GBR 5689Rob Cook30(bfd)282217192029165
26NED 545Armand de la Rie40(bfd)171525262322168
27GBR 5300Doug Latta6163434293715(dnc)171
28NED 541Sijbrand Jongejans232526‑3530312716178
29GBR 5455Mark Maskell2124‑372926293536200
30NED 611Anton Kok272927‑3733273630209
31NED 550Jacques Metaal2626‑453032334124212
32NED 610Roel den Herder473332‑5323232634218
33GBR 5695Ian Ingram15323623403442(dnc)222
34NED 600Marleen Gaillard3136‑414039283323230
35NED 575Ted Bakker383033254132‑6037236
36NED 587Claar van der Does362340‑4436414021237
37NED 580Arnold Jippes42‑48233237442831237
38NED 6Arnd Wolvetang3934(bfd)2435453427238
39NED 553Pieter Jelle Jongeja4137‑523331384628254
40NED 618Jan Kuik54222445(bfd)303050255
41GBR 5507Nigel Pybus324430(dnc)dncdnc188264
42NED 583Roel Bakker464642312448‑4942279
43NED 606Klaas de Vries44‑47394134364540279
44GBR 5627David Parkin43434638‑50404332285
45NED 567Robert Wit‑5040494638353847293
46NED 534Bart van Aggele‑5341504244425043312
47GBR 5687Simon Maskell4853474348(dnc)3739315
48NED 622Jan Arends4938435246‑564745320
49GBR 6000Patrick Burns‑5531515442465344321
50GBR 5509Duncan Peace‑6354614943395133330
51NED 607Jaap Borra5656485545(bfd)4441345
52SUI 5363Ian Houston332138(dnc)dncdncdnc59349
53NED 560Peter van Santen‑5750565047515248354
54NED 601Marc Dieben51515351‑57435654359
55NED 597Henk Scholte‑5855544849475552360
56NED 574Hedser Dijkstra‑6057554751504855363
57NED 582Mark Wildenberg3745(bfd)dncdncdnc3946365
58GBR 5604John Colegrave45493539(dnc)dncdncdnc366
59NED 594Norbert Zonneveld353931(dnc)dncdncdncdnc369
60NED 620Dick van der Zee‑6142605655495757376
61NED 609Anja Koldewijn‑5952575853535449376
62NED 586Ton Vos(dnc)60586052526151394
63GBR 5064Mike Davenport‑6459595754546258403
64NED 599Yme Bosma62(dnc)dnc5956555956413
65NED 511Peter Jansen5258(dns)dncdncdnc5853419
