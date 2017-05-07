Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 at Medemblik - Overall
by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 3:33 pm
5-7 May 2017
All was set for an exciting finale to the Magic Marine Nation's Cup, hosted by the Royal Hollandia Yacht Club. The athletes stood onshore, stretching and triggering slow and fast twitch fibres for the day's racing. The elite sailors headed of to their 49er FXs so the watching group of Solo sailors disbanded to their race craft.
Out on the water the conditions were conducive for a splendid final two races of the regatta, 15 knots and some nice waves to work with.
Race 7
The fleet were released and, like the local women here, the PRO was taking no nonsense and brandished the black flag from the get go. The sailors were also keen to get the job done and with ferries to catch and Amsterdam and Rotterdam to negotiate, started impeccably.
At the top mark it was the guys coming in from the left who benefited and Tunnicliffe, who had started right on the pin rounded first with Davenport, Davis, Brown and Lonsdale completing the top five. Sims was not where he needed to be and once again found himself having to mount a comeback of Oracle proportions.
Davenport revelled in the conditions and took control while Davis moved up to second, consolidating his grip on the title. Sims was awesome downwind, his dynamic style and hunger to win seeing him move up to 4th but at the gun after the three laps was Davenport from Davis and Tunnicliffe. It would now require a Sims win and a Davis disaster to deny the Nation's Cup defender the auld cup.
Race 8
Pin end favoured and with a black flag and shattered bodies, the brave would be stepping up for this final race. Davenport was on the pin with Sims almost in his lap to windward, it this moment in time there are yet to be results posted but lets hope no names were taken. First to the mark was Nigel Pybus with Brown and Nigel Davies completing an amazing Draycote Water 1-2-3. Sims was in fourth and guaranteed to improve by the bottom mark. Davis was seventh and, by my on water calculation, if Sims won would need to finish in 6th!
Sims and Brown continued their battle as the sun shone and wind held at 12 knots but worryingly for Sims, Davis had moved into the top four. At the gun it was Brown who recorded his first Championship race win with Sims second by the slimmest of margins.
Davis finished third from M.J Gifford and Guy Magyar.
So, Andy Davis has successfully defended the Magic Marine Nation's Cup he won here last year. Mike Sims is second and must not be disheartened as he was right on the pace, just let down by some first beat tactics. Oliver Davenport completes the podium with Andy Tunnicliffe and Chris Brown filling the top five.
Marleen Gaillard is first lady in 34th from Clare van der Does in 36th. Finally, Peerke Kortekaas is the first Dutch boat in 10th overall.
Thanks to the Dutch Solo Class Association and to Royal Hollandia Y.C. but special thanks to all competitors for attending and making this such a successful championship.
Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.
Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|GBR 5597
|Andy Davis
|2
|2
|1
|‑7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|12
|2
|GBR 5722
|Michael Sims
|1
|1
|2
|2
|‑6
|4
|4
|2
|16
|3
|GBR 5737
|Oliver Davenport
|8
|3
|‑10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|29
|4
|GBR 5639
|Andy Tunnicliffe
|3
|4
|9
|‑16
|7
|6
|3
|7
|39
|5
|GBR 5712
|Chris Brown
|9
|7
|5
|‑12
|5
|8
|5
|1
|40
|6
|GBR 5691
|Guy Mayger
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|9
|‑16
|5
|49
|7
|GBR 5705
|Tom Lonsdale
|7
|(bfd)
|3
|10
|4
|3
|6
|19
|52
|8
|GBR 5652
|M J Gifford
|13
|5
|16
|6
|‑19
|14
|7
|4
|65
|9
|GBR 5583
|Martin Frary
|24
|(bfd)
|4
|5
|8
|12
|9
|12
|74
|10
|NED 613
|Peerke Kortekaas
|19
|‑20
|6
|17
|13
|7
|11
|10
|83
|11
|GBR 5645
|Ian Hopwood
|20
|11
|13
|3
|3
|17
|17
|(dnc)
|84
|12
|GBR 5656
|Kevan Gibb
|4
|‑35
|20
|19
|12
|5
|8
|18
|86
|13
|GBR 5606
|Andy Hutchinson
|12
|12
|‑22
|11
|14
|15
|10
|13
|87
|14
|GBR 5707
|Nigel Davies
|‑28
|9
|14
|14
|16
|11
|21
|6
|91
|15
|NED 544
|Gilles De Combe
|‑34
|13
|11
|13
|20
|16
|24
|15
|112
|16
|GBR 5608
|Steve Ede
|18
|15
|12
|‑28
|22
|18
|13
|17
|115
|17
|GBR 5586
|Matthew Frary
|11
|28
|29
|‑36
|10
|10
|22
|14
|124
|18
|GBR 5602
|Keith Milroy
|25
|10
|15
|27
|15
|13
|‑31
|20
|125
|19
|GBR 5732
|Oli Wells
|16
|14
|8
|1
|(dnc)
|dnc
|12
|11
|128
|20
|GBR 5730
|Vincent Horey
|22
|18
|19
|21
|11
|22
|25
|(dnc)
|138
|21
|GBR 5444
|Graham Cranford Smit
|17
|19
|21
|9
|28
|20
|‑32
|25
|139
|22
|GBR 5130
|Mark Lee
|14
|17
|18
|26
|‑27
|25
|19
|26
|145
|23
|GBR 5651
|Lawrence Creaser
|10
|8
|‑44
|20
|21
|21
|29
|38
|147
|24
|GBR 5745
|Andy Fox
|29
|27
|25
|18
|18
|24
|14
|‑35
|155
|25
|GBR 5689
|Rob Cook
|30
|(bfd)
|28
|22
|17
|19
|20
|29
|165
|26
|NED 545
|Armand de la Rie
|40
|(bfd)
|17
|15
|25
|26
|23
|22
|168
|27
|GBR 5300
|Doug Latta
|6
|16
|34
|34
|29
|37
|15
|(dnc)
|171
|28
|NED 541
|Sijbrand Jongejans
|23
|25
|26
|‑35
|30
|31
|27
|16
|178
|29
|GBR 5455
|Mark Maskell
|21
|24
|‑37
|29
|26
|29
|35
|36
|200
|30
|NED 611
|Anton Kok
|27
|29
|27
|‑37
|33
|27
|36
|30
|209
|31
|NED 550
|Jacques Metaal
|26
|26
|‑45
|30
|32
|33
|41
|24
|212
|32
|NED 610
|Roel den Herder
|47
|33
|32
|‑53
|23
|23
|26
|34
|218
|33
|GBR 5695
|Ian Ingram
|15
|32
|36
|23
|40
|34
|42
|(dnc)
|222
|34
|NED 600
|Marleen Gaillard
|31
|36
|‑41
|40
|39
|28
|33
|23
|230
|35
|NED 575
|Ted Bakker
|38
|30
|33
|25
|41
|32
|‑60
|37
|236
|36
|NED 587
|Claar van der Does
|36
|23
|40
|‑44
|36
|41
|40
|21
|237
|37
|NED 580
|Arnold Jippes
|42
|‑48
|23
|32
|37
|44
|28
|31
|237
|38
|NED 6
|Arnd Wolvetang
|39
|34
|(bfd)
|24
|35
|45
|34
|27
|238
|39
|NED 553
|Pieter Jelle Jongeja
|41
|37
|‑52
|33
|31
|38
|46
|28
|254
|40
|NED 618
|Jan Kuik
|54
|22
|24
|45
|(bfd)
|30
|30
|50
|255
|41
|GBR 5507
|Nigel Pybus
|32
|44
|30
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|18
|8
|264
|42
|NED 583
|Roel Bakker
|46
|46
|42
|31
|24
|48
|‑49
|42
|279
|43
|NED 606
|Klaas de Vries
|44
|‑47
|39
|41
|34
|36
|45
|40
|279
|44
|GBR 5627
|David Parkin
|43
|43
|46
|38
|‑50
|40
|43
|32
|285
|45
|NED 567
|Robert Wit
|‑50
|40
|49
|46
|38
|35
|38
|47
|293
|46
|NED 534
|Bart van Aggele
|‑53
|41
|50
|42
|44
|42
|50
|43
|312
|47
|GBR 5687
|Simon Maskell
|48
|53
|47
|43
|48
|(dnc)
|37
|39
|315
|48
|NED 622
|Jan Arends
|49
|38
|43
|52
|46
|‑56
|47
|45
|320
|49
|GBR 6000
|Patrick Burns
|‑55
|31
|51
|54
|42
|46
|53
|44
|321
|50
|GBR 5509
|Duncan Peace
|‑63
|54
|61
|49
|43
|39
|51
|33
|330
|51
|NED 607
|Jaap Borra
|56
|56
|48
|55
|45
|(bfd)
|44
|41
|345
|52
|SUI 5363
|Ian Houston
|33
|21
|38
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|59
|349
|53
|NED 560
|Peter van Santen
|‑57
|50
|56
|50
|47
|51
|52
|48
|354
|54
|NED 601
|Marc Dieben
|51
|51
|53
|51
|‑57
|43
|56
|54
|359
|55
|NED 597
|Henk Scholte
|‑58
|55
|54
|48
|49
|47
|55
|52
|360
|56
|NED 574
|Hedser Dijkstra
|‑60
|57
|55
|47
|51
|50
|48
|55
|363
|57
|NED 582
|Mark Wildenberg
|37
|45
|(bfd)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|39
|46
|365
|58
|GBR 5604
|John Colegrave
|45
|49
|35
|39
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|366
|59
|NED 594
|Norbert Zonneveld
|35
|39
|31
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|369
|60
|NED 620
|Dick van der Zee
|‑61
|42
|60
|56
|55
|49
|57
|57
|376
|61
|NED 609
|Anja Koldewijn
|‑59
|52
|57
|58
|53
|53
|54
|49
|376
|62
|NED 586
|Ton Vos
|(dnc)
|60
|58
|60
|52
|52
|61
|51
|394
|63
|GBR 5064
|Mike Davenport
|‑64
|59
|59
|57
|54
|54
|62
|58
|403
|64
|NED 599
|Yme Bosma
|62
|(dnc)
|dnc
|59
|56
|55
|59
|56
|413
|65
|NED 511
|Peter Jansen
|52
|58
|(dns)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|58
|53
|419
