36 boats entered for first ISORA Offshore Race of the season

by Irish Sea Offshore Racing Association today at 3:25 pm 13 May 2017

36 boats have entered the first ISORA offshore race to take place next Saturday. The offshore race will be approximately 60–miles, depending on the weather, starting in Holyhead and finishing in Dun Laoghaire.

The fleet is a great cross section, from classic to high tech and from small to large, demonstrating the range of boats that are interested in racing offshore. The newly adopted "ISORA Progressive ECHO" will ensure a greater spread of prizes for the race with prizes for six classes and trophy for overall as well as the famous "Race Winners Jacket", says ISORA's Peter Ryan.

The gathering of such a large numbers of boats and their crew in Holyhead on the Friday evening and again hopefully at the NYC on Saturday evening will generate a great social atmosphere, adds Ryan.

After Holyhead to Dun Laoghaire, the ISORA fleet gather again for a new offshore race to Arklow on May 27th. Read more on that new race and all other races at www.isora.org

