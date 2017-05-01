Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Musto MPX Gore-Tex Dry Suit- Red Clearance
Musto MPX Gore-Tex Dry Suit- Red Clearance
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

40th Bala Catamaran Open at Bala Sailing Club sponsored by GJW Direct

by John Tuckwell today at 7:21 am 29 April - 1 May 2017

The 40th Bala Catamaran open meeting took place over the May bank holiday weekend, 29th April - 1st May. A total of 17 boats entered, an increase of 6 boats, mainly due to the 4 boats which ventured across the welsh mountains from Tresaith Mariners Sailing Club. A very warm welcome was made to boats from Thorpe Bay, Minnis Bay, Datchet, Netley and Weston.

This year the event was being hosted by Bala Sailing Club who broke with tradition and agreed to run the event. This gave the competitors luxuries of changing rooms, catering and bar facilities - something which is not normally available.

The event started early on Friday with on the water training supplied by Paul Wakelin of Fluid Boat Service and organised by John Tuckwell. This was greatly appreciated with everyone involved coming away learning something new.

Saturday racing was dominated by local hero Simon Flack sailing with Ben Harris taking three 1st places in the 4 races. Behind him there was close racing between the two big Carbon 20s of John Tuckwell and Nick Elmore, Tuckwell posting a 2nd, 1st, 3rd and the lottery of the last race with an 11th. Racing was very close with race positions where separated by seconds. Further down the fleet it was good to see the two Unicorns of Steve Pooley and Richard Beke duking it out. Also the two Dart 18s of Barry Peters and Tom Parker broke with tradition and made the journey into the mountains to enjoy close racing.

40th Bala Catamaran Open - photo © John Hunter
40th Bala Catamaran Open - photo © John Hunter

On Saturday night the competitors enjoyed a hog roast courtesy of the event sponsor GJW Direct which was very well received after a long day on the water.

Sunday came and the forecast was true to its word with the wind swinging to the south and coming over the mountains along with gusts of 30+ knots. This was going to be a challenging day.

The big 20's decided to sit it out preferring watch from the shore. The rest of the fleet ventured into the maelstrom that the lake had become with violent gusts immediately next to patches of no wind. It was nearly un-sailable with only one race being held and won by the Weston boat of Chris King with Flack second and Pete Jones 3rd from Tresaith.

40th Bala Catamaran Open - photo © John Hunter
40th Bala Catamaran Open - photo © John Hunter

The third day arrived and the wind had moved more to the north and was now coming down the lake, although the strength had reduced meaning the 20's could get back on the water. The first race was won by Tuckwell from Flack in the F18 and Elmore in the other 20 coming in third. The final race was again won by Flack from Elmore and Chris King.

40th Bala Catamaran Open - photo © John Hunter
40th Bala Catamaran Open - photo © John Hunter

The final results saw Simon Flack and Ben Harris taking first from John Tuckwell and Olly Cornforth second and Nick Elmore and Andrew Wood third. The event was enjoyed by all those that attended with thanks to Bala Sailing Club who hosted a well-run event. GJW Direct were welcome sponsors of the event. Bala Sailing Club will be hosting a Grand Prix style event at the end of the May where dinghies and catamarans will race together.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoClassHelmCrewClubSCHRSR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st1825F18Simon FLACKJenny HARRISBala Cat Club11‑211‑4216
2nd54NACRA 20 CARBONJohn TUCKWELL Bala Cat Club0.879213‑11(DNC)1411
3rd35NACRA 20 CARBONNick ELMOREAndrew WOODThorpe Bay YC0.879334‑5(DNC)3215
4th316NACRA INTER 20Chris KINGAl RISKWeston SC0.976‑72‑714316
5th750F18Mike CLEAVERAlex CLEAVERBala Cat Club146‑103‑75624
6th1024F18Liz KEMPTONAliceTresaith1‑7554‑66525
7th1085UNICORNSteve POOLEY Bala Cat Club1.175546‑105‑8828
8th1495F18Pete JONESFraser McNeemanTresaith1‑11‑99637732
9th482HURRICANE 5.9SXKevin SKINNERMandy COXMinnis Bay SC118101072(DNC)(DNC)1039
10th7347DART 18Barry PETERSCadan PEARCEDatchet1.2171212‑138211‑1345
11th7644DART 18Tom PARKERTom PARKERNetley SC1.2178‑13‑1299101248
12th358HURRICANE 5.9SXOwen COXOwen COXBala Cat Club1181388‑158‑151552
13th5NACRA 15Paul WAKELIN Mumbles YC19191111‑1311‑121153
14th75SHADOW XJohn HICKMAN Bala Cat Club1.113(DNC)(DNC)1512DNC9963
15th1072UNICORNRichard BEKE Queensmead SC1.175‑141414141013‑1665
16th2132DART 16Tiegan PEARCEEmma PEARCETMSC1.2961515‑1616(DNC)141474
17th387HURRICANE 5.9Suzanne ZWAANSIVIJKGareth THOMASTresaith119161617(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC85
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GJW Direct support GPS Tracking
At the East Coast Piers Race The organisers of the East Coast Piers Race are pleased to announce that GJW have come onboard to support the addition of GPS tracking for the long distance sailing event which is now in its 30th year. Posted on 3 May Australian Youth Nacra 15 Championship
Australian Youth Nacra 15 Championship Western Australian siblings, Shannon and Jayden Dalton, have won the Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship, hosted by Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club over the Easter long weekend. Posted on 19 Apr Multihulls to be welcomed
In the 2018 Newport-Bermuda Race The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee (BROC) is pleased to announce that multihulls will be welcomed into the 2018 edition of the Newport Bermuda Race. Posted on 2 Apr 2nd Annual Scrub Island Invitational
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand, and the Scrub Island Resort laid it on for racers. Posted on 30 Mar Runaway wins the 2017 Nanny Cay Cup
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival A tauntingly light breeze of 5-7 knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival. Posted on 29 Mar International fleet race ready
For the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore Monday to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. Posted on 28 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta overall
It's all about time Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 2
Rock & Roll Time The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 1
Cat's paw calm to 20+ knots Nearly cat's paw calm in the morning combined with typical Caribbean tradewinds gusting to 20-plus knots in the afternoon provided something for everyone during the first day's racing to the Charlotte Amalie harbour and back. Posted on 25 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta preview
Racers get ready, regatta ready! An impressive class of five Offshore Catamarans certainly shows that STIR is where the big cats roam. Back for its third year is Fault Tolerant, a Gunboat 60 sailed by Rye, NY-based couple, Robert and Libby Alexander. Posted on 22 Mar

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Catamaran Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Thorpe Bay YC Catamaran TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Thorpe Bay YC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Hayling Ferry SC Catamaran Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Clacton-on-Sea SC Catamaran TT Open Meeting for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Clacton-on-Sea SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Ullswater YC Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Royal Channel Islands YC Catamaran Rossborough Round-the-Island Race for Cruising Yacht and Sportsboats
Royal Channel Islands YC- 13 Aug Pagham YC Catamaran National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Royal Channel Islands YC Catamaran UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy