Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 at Medemblik - Day 2

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 6:35 am

The fleet awoke to a brisk Easterly breeze with no sign of an increase in temperature. Tourism to this area has certainly flourished but there is no 'Med' in Medemblik this morning.

I motored out to the race area, the wind strength was at around 15 knots with a very steep wave pattern and I use the phrase "pattern" with a caveat that it include "erratic" as there was not one I could see.

Race 4

With the Solo fleet away under the black flag after a general recall there was a big split to both sides of the beat. Ian Hopwood, who loves the challenges of racing when the going gets tough nailed the beat to led in from the left. Olly Wells, Nigel Davies and Graham Cranford Smith were next around as those who had chosen the left of the course worked their way up, headed all the way. Oli Davenport, Andy davis and event leader Mike Sims finally rounded 13th, 14th and 17th with work to do.

Wells had taken the lead by the bottom mark, the new P&B / JP Solo proving it can handle the waves with it's fine entry bow. It the top mark Wells continued to assert while Hopwood and Martin Frary held off the pack. Sims had performed miracles to get back up to 4th with Davenport up to 7th. Davies though was finding it harder and was still in 14th. At the gun it was Wells with the bullet from a fast finishing Sims with Hopwood topping out the top three. Davenport and Frary completed a talented lineup. Davies had moved up to 7th but this he would hope to be a discard by end of trading.

Race 5

The sun hinted at joining the party and sailors were seen peeling back some outer layers of sailing apparel. Wells must have removed at least three balaclavas himself but this may have been just so those who witnessed his victory in the previous race would actually believe it was him and not a ringer.

The wind was still holding at around 15 knots and the fleet were away cleanly at the first attempt. Wells, Davenport and Sims all powered out of the middle the line while Davis chose the left. The fleet were split across the course but it was man of the moment, Hopwood who once again stamped his authority on the first beat and gained a second "President's Beer token" for his skill. Chris Brown, Oli Davenport and Andy Davis were in pursuit with Kevan Gibb having a good race in 5th. Davis pushed the overdrive button and was in the lead by the bottom mark and extended over the pack. Clearly enjoying the generous waves and making use of just about all of them. Davenport also excelled and with Hopwood holding station, these three stayed in a tighter formation than the red Arrows for the remainder of the race. Tom Lonsdale broke through Brown to take 4th with Brown completing the top five. Mike Sims had his worse result but 6th was still a valiant result from where he had rounded on lap 1.

Wells was seen nursing his Solo back to shore for repairs which later turned out to be a failed splice to the kicker system. He was though back out in time for race 6.

Race 6

The sun was out and with the wind failing to spoil the party it was Medemblik at it's finest.

Peerke Kortekaas and a group including Davis came out of the pin end while Sims was unsighted.

At the top mark it was Lonsdale who would get the free beer while Gibb, Davis and Davenport pursued him down the reaches. Kortekaas, Andy Tunnicliffe and Guy Magyar completed the top seven as the fleet powered upwind.

Davis was once again in control by the end of lap two and loose covered Davenport to take another bullet and see him top the leader board overnight, ripping the lycra event leader rash vest from sims grasp. Davenport himself had a good day at the office and 2nd would see him move up to 3rd overall. Sims recovered to 4th and 2nd overall from Lonsdale who's 3rd would keep him in the top four. Gibb held for a top five finish but has some hefty scores to count while Tunnicliffe's lack of time in the Solo this year is showing by his own very high standards.

Still, 5th overall and still two races to go there is all to play for.

Off the water Brakeboer was the chosen bar to host the Magic Marine prize draw and it also served as the OKs shindig though, they were so quiet we hardly knew they were there.

Magic Marine had supplied us with an amazing array of sailing kit and I can testify to the quality of the product as the box it came in was very heavy. Sailors were full of praise for the gifts they were lucky enough to receive so huge thanks to Max Blom, Clare Blom, Linda Bomhof and the whole team at Magic Marine who have made this a memorable event for the Solo fleets of the UK and Holland. The Dutch Association also provided us with a huge batch of vintage event T shirts which were happily received by more winners than a chicken dinner.

So, we go into Super Sunday with two races remaining and a pleasant forecast for racing. It appears a two horse race for Davis and Sims with Davenport seeking a podium finish in this "Major". Behind him it is closer than a shave with a new razor so please look out for a short report tomorrow and then a full round up early next week.

Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.