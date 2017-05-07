Please select your home edition
2017 Melges 32 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Day 2

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 6:24 am 5-7 May 2017

Wind made all the difference today at the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino, Italy as overnight leader Pavel Kuznetsov on Tavatuy officially met his match in fellow competitor Matteo Balestrero on Giogi.

Two additional races and breeze in the range of 25 knots helped Balestrero find a much desired comfort zone, awarding him an impressive 2-1 scoreline for the day, ultimately putting him in the overall lead with a nice eight point advantage.

After submitting a 7-12 result, Kuznetsov slides back into second place, with Fritz Homann on Wilma holding steadfast in third.

2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Andrea Ferrari aboard Spirit of Nerina improved with a 4-2 daily result to move up into fourth, while Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone are firm in fifth.

It was a banner day for sixth place finisher Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT as he won the first race of the day.

The Corinthian division is strong and leading the charge is Portovenere Champion Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior. Francesco Graziani on Vitamina is in hot pursuit only two points back in second. Martin Reintjes's Caipirinha is currently third.

2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Additional races are to follow on Sunday, the final day of scheduled competition in Scarlino.

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of; Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication
2017 Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2 - photo © Melges World League / Barracuda Communication

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 5 races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6-2-1 = 18pts
2.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2-7-12 = 26 3.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4-6-7 = 27 4.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina; 11-3-12-4-2 = 32 5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9-8-5 = 34

