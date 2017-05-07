2017 Melges 32 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Day 2

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 6:24 am

Wind made all the difference today at the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino, Italy as overnight leader Pavel Kuznetsov on Tavatuy officially met his match in fellow competitor Matteo Balestrero on Giogi.

Two additional races and breeze in the range of 25 knots helped Balestrero find a much desired comfort zone, awarding him an impressive 2-1 scoreline for the day, ultimately putting him in the overall lead with a nice eight point advantage.

After submitting a 7-12 result, Kuznetsov slides back into second place, with Fritz Homann on Wilma holding steadfast in third.

Andrea Ferrari aboard Spirit of Nerina improved with a 4-2 daily result to move up into fourth, while Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone are firm in fifth.

It was a banner day for sixth place finisher Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT as he won the first race of the day.

The Corinthian division is strong and leading the charge is Portovenere Champion Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior. Francesco Graziani on Vitamina is in hot pursuit only two points back in second. Martin Reintjes's Caipirinha is currently third.

Additional races are to follow on Sunday, the final day of scheduled competition in Scarlino.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 5 races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6-2-1 = 18pts

2.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2-7-12 = 26 3.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4-6-7 = 27 4.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina; 11-3-12-4-2 = 32 5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9-8-5 = 34