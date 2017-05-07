Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880

MC38 Winter Series Act 1 at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 9:23 am 6-7 May 2017
Dark Star on day 1 of MC38 Winter Series Act 1 © Bob Fowler

Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club's Dark Star leading Neville Crichton's Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series.

A harsh autumn sun and 24 degree day juxtaposed the series' name for the opening event of a four-part winter pointscore running from May to September between yacht clubs on Sydney Harbour and Pittwater.

Dark Star's owner John Bacon and his long-time tactician Cameron Miles know Pittwater as well as is possible, given the topography of the narrow waterway with hills both sides and Scotland Island acting as a sizable wind barrier. This knowledge plus finding high gear meant Pittwater treated them well.

"It was nice to be back on our home waters though it was fully tricky and you had to be really patient," Bacon said. "We got really aggressive with changing gears and upped the work rate, and it really paid off. I thought we'd be rusty after missing last regatta but the teamwork came together, we picked the right sails and the boat was going fast. It was one of those days everything lined up."

Sydney Harbour blow-ins Maserati (Cruising Yacht Club of Australia/Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron) and Ginger (CYCA) have had their successes on Pittwater and Maserati came to this regatta as the most recent class victor, at the MHYC Autumn Regatta three weekends ago when Chris Way drove.

This time Crichton, who had another engagement, handed the helm to Farr 40 owner/skipper Martin Hill.

Maserati's tactician Joe Turner said with some sarcasm, "Lovely Pittwater in winter... actually it wasn't too bad and a couple of things went our way. Changing helms is ok; us six guys have been together for a year and we are starting to gel. Martin is an excellent helm and slots in perfectly with the team.

The view from above on day 1 of MC38 Winter Series Act 1 - photo © Bob Fowler
The view from above on day 1 of MC38 Winter Series Act 1 - photo © Bob Fowler

"Neville has a lot going on outside sailing but he's planning a full tilt starting with the August series; he's excited to come racing again," Turner assured.

Debriefing on today's efforts Turner said his crewmates gave him plenty of stick for a couple of their starts. "I have a suntan inside and out after being burnt by the crew for some bad tactical decisions. I'm all emotional," he joked.

Four points off second is Leslie Green's Ginger followed by Steve Barlow's Lightspeed and Chris Hancock's Vino.

Set up between the eastern side of the island and Newport, the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's team of race officials managed four races on a "tough old day" described race officer Steve Merrington. The breeze started out in the NW then went to due north and back to NW, 5-10kts with the odd 12 knot puff.

Racing recommences for the one design fleet at 1000hrs on Sunday May 7.

For the June 17-18 regatta the fleet will welcome new owner Chris Way and Easy Tiger, formerly Menace.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperClubR1R2R3R4Pts
138002DARK STARJohn BaconRPAYC21216
2NZL80MASERATINeville CrichtonRNZYS‑CY12137
338011GINGERLeslie GreenCYCA333211
438001LIGHTSPEEDStephen Barlow 444517
5HI101VINOChris HancockRPAYC555419
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta overall
Maserati shows the way Neville Crichton's Maserati put in a fine performance in light easterly winds on Sydney Harbour on Sunday April 23, playing the points game to mess up Leslie Green's chances of collecting yet another MC38 class win with Ginger. Posted on 23 Apr MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta day 1
Light air debut for new owner A light air day one of the final act of the MC38's 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green's Ginger by the slimmest margin. Posted on 22 Apr MC38 Australian Nationals overall
Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth title Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 2
Ginger closes in on fourth title Leslie Green's Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon's Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow's Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater. Posted on 18 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 1
Feisty start on Pittwater A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor'easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney's northern beaches bringing high winds and hail. Posted on 17 Feb Record MC38 fleet vie for title
Australian Nationals start Friday on Pittwater A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class' national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017. Posted on 15 Feb MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 overall
Half-baked haka not enough to hamper Menace A half-baked haka on Neville Crichton's part-Kiwi MC38 Maserati wasn't enough to beat the full blooded New Zealanders on Howard Spencer's Menace who protected their MC38 Summer Series Championship overall lead with a second stage win. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 day 1
Largest ever fleet assembled on Sydney Harbour Forty knot winds on Sydney Harbour on Saturday morning triggered the abandonment of a number of club events without a sail unfurled, and delayed the start of the MC38s second championship series for the largest ever turn-out. Posted on 5 Nov 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 1 overall
Menace's heavy air prowess leads to mighty win Menace's heavy air prowess on day one of act one of the MC38's Summer Championship series gave them an advantage the local lads couldn't close-up during a second breezy Pittwater outing, this time north-east winds up to 22 knots by the final race. Posted on 9 Oct 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 1 day 1
MC38s light-up on heavy air Pittwater day Day one of act one of the MC38 2016/17 Summer Series Championship was a test of boat handling with south-east winds up to 28 knots sorting out the slick from the sloppy when it came to crew work in the four opening races on Pittwater, north of Sydney. Posted on 8 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy