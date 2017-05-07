Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Golden Lily by Lijia Xu
Golden Lily by Lijia Xu
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Melges 32 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Day 1

by International Melges 32 Class Association on 5 May 5-7 May 2017

Opening day of the second Melges 32 World League event hosted by Marina di Scarlino featured three spectacular races with Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy from Russia taking the early lead.

Kuznetsov's crew, which includes tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov, was undoubtedly THE team to beat today. Their daily performance resulted in a 1-4-2 scoreline with the breeze swinging between 240 and 260 degrees with about 10 knots of breeze. This ultimately gave the overall lead, but also immediately set a very precious margin between themselves and the pursuers.

Seated second overall with a total of 14 points is Fritz Homann's Wilma maintaining all top-five finishes with Nico Celon on tactics. Current Melges 32 World League leader Matteo Balestrero aboard Giogi with Daniele Cassinari as tactician is in third, confirming him as one of the fastest boats in the fleet.

Rounding out the top five, in fourth and fifth respectively are Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, and Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone.

Daily highlights include the all-Corinthian crew of Francesco Graziani on Vitamina winning the second race of the day with Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior coming second. International Class President Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT took the bullet in Race Three.

The forecast for Day Two in Scarlino predicts more intense wind conditions, where Kuznetsov will try to re-engage the fleet and defend his lead. But, just behind him will be a much more heated battle. With the Melges 32 fleet competition at a very high level, centimeters can make all the difference between who gets on the podium versus who goes home empty handed - it's the best ingredients for spectacular Melges World League!

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of:Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 1: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2 = 7pts
2.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4 = 14pts
3.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6 = 15pts
4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 9-8-3 = 20pts
5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9 = 21pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere overall
Balestrero wins overall, Holzapfel crowned Corinthian Champion A full round of congratulations are in order for 2017 Melges 32 World League Porto Venere Champion Matteo Balestrero and his team aboard Giogi. Posted on 2 Apr Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere day 2
No wind, zero racing The second day in Porto Venere at the 2017 Melges 32 World League European Division resulted in no racing due to lack of breeze. Therefore, overall results from Friday stand as is going into the final day of racing. Posted on 1 Apr Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere day 1
Three races, three different winners Opening day in Porto Venere got underway with a brief postponement that soon lead to three highly competitive races commencing the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division. Posted on 31 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta overall
More rain and confusing conditions More rain and confusing conditions on the final day of the annual Sydney Harbour Regatta, hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club, but in the end, those who could run the gamut of conditions succeeded. Posted on 5 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta day 1
Tough day doesn't faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate The 'main event' got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club's 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour. Posted on 4 Mar Melges 32 World Championship overall
Ryan DeVos crowned champion Well earned and long overdue, Ryan DeVos captures his very first Melges 32 World Championship, Team Hydra for Project Sail takes home top Corinthian honours. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 3
Blasting around a damp Narragansett Bay As adverse weather continued, the fleet continued to blast around Narragansett Bay unphased and with two final races to go on Sunday, Ryan DeVos' Volpe leads overall, while Kiss' Hydra surges to take leadership of the Melges 32 Worlds Corinthian division. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 2
A wet departure from the norm Another full day of nor'easter big breeze racing at the 2016 Melges 32 Worlds puts Ryan DeVos in charge at the halfway mark, intense battle in the Corinthian division continues. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 1
Clam chowder and a thrilling day of racing There are many attractions that Newport offers for sailors around the world - an iconic sailing venue with a rich sailing history, great entertainment and of course, world renowned clam chowder. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 Previewing the Podium
At the Melges 32 Worlds in Newport, Rhode Island Thirteen teams from five countries are primed to descend on the sailing capital of the United States, Newport, Rhode Island for the eighth edition of the Melges 32 World Championship, hosted by Sail Newport, launching out of the Newport Shipyard. Posted on 26 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy