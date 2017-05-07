2017 Melges 32 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Day 1

by International Melges 32 Class Association on 5 May

Opening day of the second Melges 32 World League event hosted by Marina di Scarlino featured three spectacular races with Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy from Russia taking the early lead.

Kuznetsov's crew, which includes tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov, was undoubtedly THE team to beat today. Their daily performance resulted in a 1-4-2 scoreline with the breeze swinging between 240 and 260 degrees with about 10 knots of breeze. This ultimately gave the overall lead, but also immediately set a very precious margin between themselves and the pursuers.

Seated second overall with a total of 14 points is Fritz Homann's Wilma maintaining all top-five finishes with Nico Celon on tactics. Current Melges 32 World League leader Matteo Balestrero aboard Giogi with Daniele Cassinari as tactician is in third, confirming him as one of the fastest boats in the fleet.

Rounding out the top five, in fourth and fifth respectively are Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, and Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone.

Daily highlights include the all-Corinthian crew of Francesco Graziani on Vitamina winning the second race of the day with Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior coming second. International Class President Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT took the bullet in Race Three.

The forecast for Day Two in Scarlino predicts more intense wind conditions, where Kuznetsov will try to re-engage the fleet and defend his lead. But, just behind him will be a much more heated battle. With the Melges 32 fleet competition at a very high level, centimeters can make all the difference between who gets on the podium versus who goes home empty handed - it's the best ingredients for spectacular Melges World League!

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of:Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 1: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2 = 7pts

2.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4 = 14pts

3.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6 = 15pts

4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 9-8-3 = 20pts

5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9 = 21pts