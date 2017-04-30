Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 4 and Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club

Just over 180 Toppers descended upon Grafham Water SC last weekend for the Volvo GJW Direct NS4 Inland Championship, and for the first time this year at a National Series event the weather allowed two full days of racing, albeit in very contrasting conditions.

On Saturday the wind started at 260 (WSW) at about 6 knots and reasonably steady, but as the start time of 1200 approached the wind began to go left and become more unstable in both direction and speed, giving some tricky decision making for the race team and the competitors alike. The wind continued to move left, finishing up at about 140 (SE) by mid to late afternoon, and the speed varied between about 6 and 12 knots, with the occasional calm patch.

In the 5.3 fleet racing for the 150 boats took place on a trapezoid course (outer and inner loop) with the fleet split into four colours and re-flighting after each race. With a target race duration of 30 minutes for the leaders and 10 races scheduled for the weekend, it was important to get the starts away on reasonable schedule, so the U flag was used initially. The first attempted start resulted in a general recall and the black flag came out and was used for the remainder of the day, with only a few boats scoring BFD and no more general recalls.

Saturday's shifty conditions saw no less than 7 different winners in the 8 flight starts, with Samuel Cooper, Scott Wilkinson, Isabel Wallwork, Harriet Lee, Sam Jones, George Vincent and Maxi Tustain all taking the winner's gun, and special mention must also go to Ben Purrier who put in a brilliant performance to lie 3rd overall overnight, in his first 5.3 event having just moved up from the 4.2s.

In the 32-boat 4.2 fleet the results were equally mixed, with 5 different winners from the 5 starts, with Daniel Perkins, Archie Burton, James Smaggersdale, Timothy Evans and Bjorn Handley all taking a first each.

On Sunday racing started at 1030, with the potential for up to 6 races to complete the schedule. The wind was easterly (100) and with the race course at the west end of the lake, there was a fetch of over 2 miles to the race area, and some reasonable-sized waves in the fresh breeze. The wind was much more stable in direction, meaning that good boat handling and speed were more important than picking shifts. As the day progressed, the wind increased, peaking at an average of 19 knots by race 4, with gusts into the high 20s.

In the 5.3 fleet a significant number of competitors wisely chose to put in a couple of reefs, and more joined them as the day progressed! Again the U flag was used for the first start attempt, but another general recall meant that the black flag was in use for the remainder of the day. Revelling in these windier conditions Samuel Cooper was totally dominant, winning all 5 races in his flights, and there was more consistency in the other flights too, with two wins apiece for Angus Kemp and Dan McGaughey, and one for Scott Wilkinson.

In these challenging and very tiring conditions a number of the lighter competitors headed back to shore early as the afternoon progressed, but the majority of the fleet continued to enjoy the exhilarating sailing, with good support when necessary from the competent safety fleet. By the fifth race on Sunday (race 9 in the schedule) the second discard came into play and some more boats headed ashore, but about 65% of the fleet raced as the breeze began to decrease to a more manageable 15 knot average. With the cut-off time for latest start at 1530, 'only' nine races were completed, just one race short of the event target, but it was good to see the sailors having an opportunity to race hard in tough conditions.

Overall in the 5.3s saw a totally convincing win for Samuel Cooper, counting seven wins, with Lorcan Knowles 2nd overall and first Junior, Isabel Wallwork first girl and 5th overall, and Elinor Aikman winning the Optimum Prime Endeavour Trophy, for the lowest placed competitor to finish every race.

Meanwhile in the 4.2 fleet Sunday's conditions proved very testing for the lighter and generally less experienced competitors. Most of the competitors completed the first race, but in a building breeze the safety crews were put at full stretch during race 2, and the sensible decision was made to abandon the race and send everyone back to shore. Many assumed that would be it for the day, but after an hour's break, the fleet were sent back out with a further two race target, albeit that about a third of the fleet decided that it was too windy to venture back out! This was a great day for the enthusiastic Irish contingent, who remarkably seem to travel over for all the NS events, with Lewis Thompson taking two wins and Josh McGregor the other win.

Overall in the 4.2s it was a remarkable victory for 10-year old Tom Thwaites competing in his first Topper NS event after transitioning from Optimists, with James Smaggersdale runner up, Harriet Sacker first girl, and Sophie Rennie winning the Optimum Time Endeavour Trophy.

Many thanks to Grafham Water SC for providing a great venue and a warm welcome, and to the race management teams on both courses for running an excellent series of races in such varying conditions. Next stop; Rutland Water on 17-18 June for NS5, the first RYA squad selector for next winter!

Overall Results:

5.3 Fleet

Pos Sail No Flight Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st 47768 Yellow Samuel COOPER West Lancashire YC 1 ‑3 1 ‑11 1 1 1 1 1 7 2nd 48094 Yellow Lorcan KNOWLES Leigh & Lowton SC ‑12 5 3 10 4 ‑12 3 2 2 29 3rd 48138 Red Ben WILLETT Llangorse SC ‑9 4 ‑12 2 6 6 4 4 4 30 4th 47522 White Scott WILKINSON Rye Harbour SC 1 ‑24 19 ‑24 2 3 1 2 3 31 5th 47303 Red Isabel WALLWORK Redesmere SC 5 1 ‑15 ‑14 3 2 9 6 6 32 6th 47860 White Angus KEMP Poole YC ‑15 12 12 ‑16 1 4 2 1 2 34 7th 47195 Blue Sophie KIRK Stokes Bay SC 10 ‑15 8 ‑35 4 3 7 4 5 41 8th 47350 White Liam SCHIESS RYA 4 ‑16 ‑21 3 5 6 12 6 7 43 9th 47791 Red Dan MCGAUGHEY Donaghadee SC/ballyholme yc (UFD) 11 ‑35 26 2 1 3 3 1 47 10th 46875 White Harriet LEE Yorkshire Dales SC 7 1 ‑42 7 9 7 10 ‑16 11 52 11th 47743 Blue Brandon BANNER Leigh & Lowton SC 13 14 ‑26 ‑38 7 4 8 3 3 52 12th 47783 Yellow William ADLER CCSC 18 19 ‑48 3 5 2 2 5 (DNC) 54 13th 47641 Red Sam JONES Hill Head SC 2 10 1 5 9 ‑15 15 ‑29 14 56 14th 47808 Yellow Coco BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC 14 ‑40 5 ‑15 10 11 5 7 4 56 15th 47680 White Euan HARRIS Deben YC 8 11 15 ‑18 8 5 7 ‑33 10 64 16th 47399 Red Tamsyn HILLS Saltash SC 6 ‑24 ‑19 9 11 9 14 10 8 67 17th 47484 Blue George VINCENT Parkstone YC 7 8 23 1 6 ‑29 ‑27 12 13 70 18th 45142 Blue Lowri BOORMAN Dale YC 15 ‑34 5 ‑26 23 10 4 9 8 74 19th 47785 Red Milly JINKS Plymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC 3 12 20 4 8 13 ‑24 19 (DNC) 79 20th 47765 Red Marcus HOWARD Leigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC 13 ‑32 ‑27 11 18 5 8 13 13 81 21st 4092 Blue Rhys CHANDLER Club Hwylio Bala SC 8 6 28 7 12 11 11 (DNC) (DNC) 83 22nd 48139 White Finn ROBARTS Fishguard Bay YC 28 ‑53 ‑36 30 3 9 5 5 5 85 23rd 47126 Blue Oliver FELLOWS Castle Cove SC 11 10 ‑36 12 10 12 10 ‑26 21 86 24th 47777 Red Matty COHEN FOSSC ‑39 15 ‑44 12 13 14 16 8 9 87 25th 47723 Blue Charlie TURNBULL Rutland SC 35 ‑50 4 ‑44 15 8 9 10 7 88 26th 47836 Yellow Finlay TULETT Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC ‑32 (DNF) 17 4 22 8 6 16 30 103 27th 47780 Yellow Aaron EVANS Silver Wing SC 21 2 4 19 16 25 ‑40 ‑27 18 105 28th 48105 Blue Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC 3 2 14 6 ‑46 ‑58 31 30 23 109 29th 46772 Yellow Oliver VOWLES Llangorse SC ‑41 27 ‑32 31 14 10 12 9 6 109 30th 45625 Red Suzanna HOMER Dalgety Bay SC 10 ‑34 24 10 20 22 13 12 ‑26 111 31st 47807 Blue Leo WILKINSON Maidenhead SC/DWSC 25 9 2 14 16 24 ‑37 22 ‑39 112 32nd 45497 Yellow Gemma MCDONNELL Hollowell SC 20 14 11 ‑50 17 17 13 21 ‑24 113 33rd 46387 Yellow Matilda GREGSON Starcross YC 4 ‑29 13 ‑27 27 24 20 11 15 114 34th 47801 Blue Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHT Llandegfedd SC ‑40 ‑48 11 22 22 20 19 11 9 114 35th 47649 White Finlay SWANTON Felpham SC 19 5 ‑40 17 25 19 ‑26 13 20 118 36th 45477 Yellow Jacob ATKINS Stokes Bay SC 9 13 29 ‑37 21 15 16 15 ‑42 118 37th 47386 Yellow Sonia EVANS Priory SC (BFD) 9 2 18 35 ‑39 25 17 14 120 38th 47426 Red James DEATON IBRSC/RHYC ‑46 6 3 6 ‑33 32 29 22 23 121 39th 48050 White Heloise SHADBOLT Warsash SC ‑41 26 23 20 ‑37 21 19 7 19 135 40th 47461 Yellow William HARRISON Marconi SC 36 ‑54 14 8 26 22 (DNC) 14 16 136 41st 47536 White Oliver MILLS Pennine SC ‑35 ‑46 7 23 11 13 21 29 33 137 42nd 47769 Yellow Angus FELLOWS YYC/PYS 17 28 31 5 19 20 18 ‑34 (DNC) 138 43rd 47797 Blue Phoebe HUTCHINGS Warsash SC ‑48 23 33 ‑54 18 16 24 14 10 138 44th 47306 Yellow Jake SCOTT Dale YC 2 17 16 ‑40 24 ‑30 23 28 29 139 45th 48120 Blue Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse 27 ‑54 ‑31 25 20 18 17 20 12 139 46th 47488 Red Toby PEARCE Horning SC/Snowflakes SC 26 7 16 25 ‑41 26 ‑47 25 15 140 47th 47952 White Catriona WARBURTON Loch Venachar SC 20 27 ‑59 27 ‑35 32 11 8 16 141 48th 48001 Red Alex NOBLE Annandale SC ‑34 23 25 ‑43 7 28 22 24 17 146 49th 47731 White Thomas COCHRANE Plymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC ‑48 3 37 ‑40 17 31 28 17 18 151 50th 30365 Blue Zoe BELBEN Stokes Bay SC 24 19 6 28 ‑42 ‑46 34 19 22 152 51st 45732 Blue Ioan DAVIES Pembrokeshire YC 39 ‑51 21 ‑41 13 21 32 15 11 152 52nd 47264 White Rachael MCCLUSKEY Leigh and Lowton SC 14 ‑37 (DSQ) 29 26 28 17 18 21 153 53rd 47658 Red Dan BATTY Dorchester SC / Oxford SC ‑37 35 34 36 12 7 6 32 (DNS) 162 54th 47016 Blue Samuel SHACKLE Broxbourne SC 6 4 9 20 21 31 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 168 55th 33091 Yellow Richard TOWNLEY Royal Harwich YC/Stour SC 22 30 ‑50 ‑34 31 23 22 26 20 174 56th 47806 Yellow Yana SKVORTSOVA Datchet Water SC 38 36 ‑46 ‑57 37 16 14 20 17 178 57th 47491 Yellow Tom MITCHELL Royal Tay YC ‑46 38 18 13 32 14 ‑50 38 26 179 58th 47657 Yellow David PEATY Upton Warren/WSSCA 16 44 6 30 ‑66 ‑49 29 36 25 186 59th 46855 Red Louis SIVEYER Exe SC 16 41 ‑46 37 30 23 27 ‑42 12 186 60th 47764 Blue Kamran EWBANK Staunton Harold SC 28 49 30 ‑52 24 19 15 24 (DNC) 189 61st 47531 Blue Curtis MCKAY HOAC / Queensmead 31 17 7 32 29 ‑60 35 43 (DNS) 194 62nd 47076 Blue Daniel NICOLL Goring Thames SC 34 21 ‑72 ‑58 27 17 28 40 27 194 63rd 47457 Red William HUDSON Newhaven & Seaford 24 25 17 ‑38 25 33 ‑39 35 35 194 64th 47956 Red Anabelle ESQULANT Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre 32 22 53 15 29 34 18 (DNC) (DNC) 203 65th 47855 White Harriet KIRK Stokes Bay SC ‑47 33 34 19 39 27 30 25 (DNC) 207 66th 45735 Yellow Gus MCKENZIE Yorkshire Dales SC ‑45 31 26 ‑47 36 29 26 30 31 209 67th 47954 Yellow Josie MEREDITH Papercourt SC 43 21 8 21 ‑49 45 39 ‑48 33 210 68th 47266 Red Tom PLATT Bolton SC 42 ‑61 40 22 23 38 20 ‑43 27 212 69th 47086 Blue Iwan ROBERTS Llangorse SC 5 22 45 9 30 41 63 (DNC) (DNC) 215 70th 46481 White Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETT Port Dinorwic SC 49 ‑60 ‑56 32 28 18 23 34 31 215 71st 46430 Blue Alex HEAD Downs SC ‑66 ‑55 50 29 19 48 30 21 19 216 72nd 46888 Blue Daisy DESORGHER Rutland SC 26 25 32 16 45 ‑52 ‑51 37 37 218 73rd 48027 Red Thomas WILLIAMSON IBRSC 17 26 22 8 60 56 31 (DNC) (DNC) 220 74th 44902 Yellow Douglas LAMB Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club 30 8 20 42 ‑56 33 47 44 (DNC) 224 75th 47834 Yellow Hamilton ROAF Chipstead SC 33 16 10 23 57 50 ‑58 (RET) 36 225 76th 47750 Red Maxi TUSTAIN IBRSC 21 42 13 1 ‑62 (DNS) 54 52 43 226 77th 46974 Blue George ELLIS‑MILLER Norfolk Broads YC (BFD) 38 42 62 14 25 21 27 (DNC) 229 78th 46895 Red Nathan GRIBBIN Paignton SC (UFD) ‑49 37 41 15 30 41 33 32 229 79th 48093 Blue Tom CAMPBELL Parkstone YC 23 39 ‑56 24 34 37 ‑41 31 41 229 80th 44631 White Scarlet DESORGHER Rutland SC 23 13 (BFD) 42 40 46 ‑52 39 42 245 81st 47354 Red Catherine ALBONE CYC/Milton Keynes SC 45 ‑57 38 ‑49 48 35 34 23 22 245 82nd 47466 Yellow Monique VENNIS‑OZANNE Hill Head SC 19 33 9 53 45 44 44 (DNC) (DNC) 247 83rd 47537 White Austin WRIGHT Pennine SC 29 31 ‑54 ‑46 43 37 35 38 36 249 84th 47740 White Sean WOODARD Waldringfield SC ‑52 29 22 31 47 40 40 41 (DNC) 250 85th 47620 Blue Oliver VENNIS‑OZANNE Hill Head SC 47 7 29 43 44 43 42 (DNC) (DNC) 255 86th 31223 White Aaron MIDDLETON LOSSC (JETS) 11 20 25 13 55 55 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 256 87th 48098 Red Ethan KNEALE Cardiff Bay YC ‑70 45 18 67 39 27 42 18 (DNC) 256 88th 47733 White Alfie LESTER Felpham SC ‑65 28 51 34 52 38 ‑56 32 25 260 89th 46278 White Lawrence DONNELLY Surrey Docks 40 43 ‑63 ‑71 36 34 43 36 28 260 90th 48100 Yellow Jennifer WESLEY Loch Venachar SC 57 ‑58 24 ‑67 43 42 33 39 28 266 91st 45617 Red Benedict RICHARDSON Castle Cove SC 12 46 ‑51 45 47 42 37 40 (DNC) 269 92nd 47795 Red Aimee STEPHENSON Llangorse SC 57 20 48 21 38 36 50 (DNC) (DNC) 270 93rd 44889 Red Daniel KEENAN Tamworth SC 38 39 39 ‑52 44 45 25 (RET) 40 270 94th 47173 Yellow Gregory CORNES Aldridge SC ‑61 47 45 ‑59 28 35 36 47 32 270 95th 47725 White Maisie BRISTOW IBRSC 54 41 43 48 33 ‑58 ‑60 23 34 276 96th 47116 White Noah SHERRIFF Chew Valley Lake SC 51 ‑56 53 33 ‑54 43 46 28 24 278 97th 44522 Red Ted PEPPER Ely SC 30 51 43 ‑72 40 44 33 37 (DNC) 278 98th 46126 Blue Charles CLOSE Queen Mary SC 55 36 ‑65 ‑70 32 39 49 35 35 281 99th 47762 White Bethan MCROBBIE Hykeham SC ‑55 35 39 ‑63 50 48 38 46 39 295 100th 45919 White Oliver WILLIAMSON IBRSC 22 61 47 56 38 41 36 (RET) (DNC) 301 101st 47636 White Alexander BAIRD Sheffield Viking 60 65 ‑71 ‑74 41 26 32 49 30 303 102nd 42046 Red James DENNY st edmundburys sailing and canoing acoci 36 43 47 35 53 ‑55 45 ‑56 45 304 103rd 47637 Red Emma JAMES Parkstone YC 44 48 41 28 34 40 (DNS) (DNC) DNC 312 104th 47833 Yellow Tom PEACOCK parkstone poole 42 18 28 2 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 321 105th 45356 White Charlotte MCCONNELL Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club ‑63 30 ‑65 55 51 56 53 42 37 324 106th 44437 Blue Edward BAKER Frampton On Severn SC (FOSSC) 49 ‑59 ‑64 46 58 51 38 48 34 324 107th 46770 Blue William THOMAS Notts County SC 58 45 10 48 48 61 59 (DNC) (DNC) 329 108th 47949 White Annabel SUMERAY Papercourt SC 25 57 41 51 ‑61 54 58 45 (DNC) 331 109th 47752 White Cormac O'BRIEN IBRSC 33 63 38 39 49 53 61 (DNC) (DNC) 336 110th 48069 Red Matthew STUBBINS Llandudno SC 18 (DNF) 59 58 ‑68 64 51 41 46 337 111th 46023 Blue Noe PECKHAM Leigh & Lowton SC 37 47 49 36 62 ‑65 62 50 (DNC) 343 112th 47684 Red Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITH Notts County SC 59 ‑68 60 ‑65 54 50 48 46 29 346 113th 35933 Yellow Charlotte KEYS Broxbourne SC 56 37 35 33 (DNC) 66 43 (DNC) DNC 347 114th 47101 Yellow Jude SINGLETON Hollowell SC 51 50 33 51 ‑65 59 ‑61 57 46 347 115th 47779 Yellow Robin STEIN Crawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC ‑59 55 49 55 51 47 53 (DNF) 38 348 116th 47219 White Thomas WILLETT Llangorse SC 53 18 44 50 53 62 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 357 117th 47000 Blue Luc JAMES Llangorse SC 29 32 68 61 56 62 54 (DNC) (DNC) 362 118th 45178 Red George FELLOWS Castle Cove SC 43 ‑62 ‑61 54 58 57 59 49 44 364 119th Blue Annabelle PIERCE‑JONES PDSC 53 ‑62 55 49 59 ‑67 57 47 44 364 120th 30254 Yellow Joel BIBBY Parkstone YC 54 67 69 64 ‑72 36 45 31 (DNC) 366 121st 47533 Yellow Eve BHOGAL Manor Park SC ‑60 59 ‑62 56 50 57 55 51 40 368 122nd 46611 Yellow Miles EVERETT Llangorse SC 44 ‑66 58 66 46 52 52 50 (DNC) 368 123rd 47124 Blue Georgia PHILLIPS Llangorse SC 64 42 66 69 31 54 46 (DNC) (DNC) 372 124th 47792 Red Oliver RANDALL‑MAY CYC 72 56 58 53 42 47 44 (DNC) (DNC) 372 125th 47207 Yellow Robert PLEASANCE 62 65 27 17 67 67 68 (DNC) (DNC) 373 126th 48066 Yellow Oliver WILCOX FOSSC 52 53 61 45 ‑64 64 ‑66 58 45 378 127th 45653 Red Abigail LARR Northampton SC 69 ‑73 ‑70 69 52 49 55 55 41 390 128th 47503 Red Samuel CARR Loch Venachar SC 56 52 63 44 59 63 57 (RET) (DNC) 394 129th 45451 White Joseph EVANS Priory SC ‑71 70 70 59 66 (DNS) 49 44 38 396 130th 46970 Blue Oliver SMOULT Llangorse SC 71 52 57 39 63 68 60 (DNC) (DNC) 410 131st 47771 Yellow Elinor AIKMAN Priory SC & Grafham Water SC 69 ‑70 66 65 ‑71 63 64 53 43 423 132nd 43333 Yellow Alexander SHACKLETON Papercourt SC 65 63 72 ‑74 63 51 67 45 (DNC) 426 133rd 47172 Yellow Rose EDMONDS Snettisham Beach SC 63 64 ‑68 68 61 60 56 54 (DNC) 426 134th 46731 Red Max ROBINSON Fishers Green SC 67 74 52 68 55 53 62 (DNC) (DNC) 431 135th 45152 White Kate ROBERTSON Swarkestone SC 61 40 57 73 60 65 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 433 136th 47646 Blue Madeleine VOWLES Llangorse SC 72 68 71 60 57 59 48 (DNC) (DNC) 435 137th 46978 White Hamish MCDONALD Fowey Gallants SC 31 44 64 66 (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNS DNC 436 138th 45996 White Tia ADLER Castle Cove SC 27 69 67 47 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 441 139th 44151 White Freddy SWIFT Warsash SC 58 67 30 60 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 446 140th 47751 Blue Zoe CHASE Mumbles YC 50 66 67 63 65 66 (RET) (DNC) DNC 454 141st 48101 White Felix MCMULLAN Hollowell SC 50 58 55 61 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 455 142nd 44484 White Elin JONES Gresford SC 66 73 52 62 (RET) 61 (DNC) DNC DNC 468 143rd 46578 Blue Llion MORRIS Llandudno SC 68 64 69 73 64 69 65 (DNC) (DNC) 472 144th 45507 Red Stuart AITKEN Warsash SC 62 60 62 64 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 479 145th 47794 Blue Imogen DAY Hollowell SC 70 72 54 71 67 (DNS) (DNC) DNC DNC 488 146th 45178 Yellow Lucy MCAIG Newhaven and seaford SC 67 72 60 72 69 (RET) (DNS) DNC DNC 494 147th 48080 Red Madeleine QUINN Newhaven and seaford SC 68 71 73 57 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 500 148th 45047 Red Miles VIDLER cmyc 64 69 74 70 70 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 501 149th 27394 Blue Sam BYRD Northampton SC 73 71 75 75 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 525 150th 88888 Blue Sebastian GOTTO NBYC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 539

4.2 Fleet

Pos Sail No Full name (helm) Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 47625 Tom THWAITES NBYC 5 5 2 6 2 ‑13 5 7 32 2nd 47654 James SMAGGASGALE HOAC / Queensmead 8 3 1 11 ‑17 6 3 3 35 3rd 43147 Lewis THOMPSON Ballyholme YC/Donaghadee SC 6 6 14 3 6 1 ‑20 1 37 4th 43183 Timothy EVANS Priory SC 3 4 3 1 3 17 ‑19 9 40 5th 46148 Archie BURTON Beaver SC 2 1 4 5 9 12 ‑14 14 47 6th 47926 Peter WALKER Parkstone YC 15 12 ‑17 2 8 7 4 5 53 7th 47902 Henry KOE south bank SC ‑22 21 11 10 5 2 2 6 57 8th 44141 Zeb FELLOWS YYC/PYS 7 13 7 9 15 5 8 (DNC) 64 9th 46127 Ceri ROBERTS Llangorse SC ‑23 20 6 15 13 3 7 4 68 10th 47220 Mark RIPLEY Paignton SC 10 7 9 7 7 ‑15 15 13 68 11th Ben ADLER CCSC ‑24 10 22 4 16 8 9 17 86 12th 47796 Cameron SWORD Papercourt SC 9 2 10 ‑24 21 16 18 11 87 13th 46423 Josh MCGREGOR Donaghadee/Ballyholme 21 ‑26 16 14 26 10 1 2 90 14th 29048 Andrew SCOTT Dale YC 17 11 13 12 10 ‑22 12 16 91 15th 47853 Daniel PERKINS Warsash SC 1 8 8 8 12 (RET) DNC DNC 103 16th 47653 Miles RIPLEY Paignton SC 31 9 5 22 18 11 13 (DNC) 109 17th 46274 Harriet SACKER Burnham Overy Staithe SC 19 18 24 16 ‑25 4 11 18 110 18th 48087 William COLLINSON Llandegfedd SC 29 ‑30 28 17 14 9 6 8 111 19th 46920 Tara EWBANK Staunton Harold S.C. 12 ‑23 18 23 22 14 10 12 111 20th 47732 Sophie RENNIE Parkstone YC 16 17 23 18 19 ‑24 17 10 120 21st 45770 Bjorn HANDLEY Queen Mary SC 4 16 12 25 1 (RET) DNC DNC 124 22nd 44192 Ciara WOODARD Waldringfield SC 11 19 15 13 11 23 (DNC) DNC 125 23rd 46307 James CLARKE Grafham Water SC 28 14 21 (RET) 24 21 21 15 144 24th 48092 Louise DAVIS Warsash SC 25 27 19 20 23 19 16 (DNC) 149 25th 46733 Daisy ROBINSON Fishers Green SC 13 22 27 19 27 18 (DNC) DNC 159 26th 47659 Giles BAKER DWSC 26 24 20 21 4 (DNC) DNC DNC 161 27th 45562 Malcolm MCLEOD FLEMING Hunts SC 20 15 25 28 (DNC) 25 DNC DNC 179 28th 46223 Graydon MCLEOD FLEMING Hunts SC 14 25 26 (DNS) 20 DNC DNC DNC 184 29th 44142 Dru TOWNSEND Portishead Yacht and SC 18 31 (DNS) DNC DNC 20 DNC DNC 201 30th 43694 Charlotte COOPER West Lancashire YC 27 28 30 (RET) 30 DNS 22 DNC 203 31st 29023 Kate WILKINSON Rye Harbour SC 30 32 29 26 28 (DNS) DNC DNC 211 32nd 45654 Madeleine JINKS Saltash SC 32 29 31 27 29 (DNC) DNC DNC 214