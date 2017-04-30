Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 4 and Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club
by Chris Woodard today at 8:47 am
29-30 April 2017
Topper Inlands and Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham Water © Nerys Chandler
Just over 180 Toppers descended upon Grafham Water SC last weekend for the Volvo GJW Direct NS4 Inland Championship, and for the first time this year at a National Series event the weather allowed two full days of racing, albeit in very contrasting conditions.
On Saturday the wind started at 260 (WSW) at about 6 knots and reasonably steady, but as the start time of 1200 approached the wind began to go left and become more unstable in both direction and speed, giving some tricky decision making for the race team and the competitors alike. The wind continued to move left, finishing up at about 140 (SE) by mid to late afternoon, and the speed varied between about 6 and 12 knots, with the occasional calm patch.
In the 5.3 fleet racing for the 150 boats took place on a trapezoid course (outer and inner loop) with the fleet split into four colours and re-flighting after each race. With a target race duration of 30 minutes for the leaders and 10 races scheduled for the weekend, it was important to get the starts away on reasonable schedule, so the U flag was used initially. The first attempted start resulted in a general recall and the black flag came out and was used for the remainder of the day, with only a few boats scoring BFD and no more general recalls.
Saturday's shifty conditions saw no less than 7 different winners in the 8 flight starts, with Samuel Cooper, Scott Wilkinson, Isabel Wallwork, Harriet Lee, Sam Jones, George Vincent and Maxi Tustain all taking the winner's gun, and special mention must also go to Ben Purrier who put in a brilliant performance to lie 3rd overall overnight, in his first 5.3 event having just moved up from the 4.2s.
In the 32-boat 4.2 fleet the results were equally mixed, with 5 different winners from the 5 starts, with Daniel Perkins, Archie Burton, James Smaggersdale, Timothy Evans and Bjorn Handley all taking a first each.
On Sunday racing started at 1030, with the potential for up to 6 races to complete the schedule. The wind was easterly (100) and with the race course at the west end of the lake, there was a fetch of over 2 miles to the race area, and some reasonable-sized waves in the fresh breeze. The wind was much more stable in direction, meaning that good boat handling and speed were more important than picking shifts. As the day progressed, the wind increased, peaking at an average of 19 knots by race 4, with gusts into the high 20s.
In the 5.3 fleet a significant number of competitors wisely chose to put in a couple of reefs, and more joined them as the day progressed! Again the U flag was used for the first start attempt, but another general recall meant that the black flag was in use for the remainder of the day. Revelling in these windier conditions Samuel Cooper was totally dominant, winning all 5 races in his flights, and there was more consistency in the other flights too, with two wins apiece for Angus Kemp and Dan McGaughey, and one for Scott Wilkinson.
In these challenging and very tiring conditions a number of the lighter competitors headed back to shore early as the afternoon progressed, but the majority of the fleet continued to enjoy the exhilarating sailing, with good support when necessary from the competent safety fleet. By the fifth race on Sunday (race 9 in the schedule) the second discard came into play and some more boats headed ashore, but about 65% of the fleet raced as the breeze began to decrease to a more manageable 15 knot average. With the cut-off time for latest start at 1530, 'only' nine races were completed, just one race short of the event target, but it was good to see the sailors having an opportunity to race hard in tough conditions.
Overall in the 5.3s saw a totally convincing win for Samuel Cooper, counting seven wins, with Lorcan Knowles 2nd overall and first Junior, Isabel Wallwork first girl and 5th overall, and Elinor Aikman winning the Optimum Prime Endeavour Trophy, for the lowest placed competitor to finish every race.
Meanwhile in the 4.2 fleet Sunday's conditions proved very testing for the lighter and generally less experienced competitors. Most of the competitors completed the first race, but in a building breeze the safety crews were put at full stretch during race 2, and the sensible decision was made to abandon the race and send everyone back to shore. Many assumed that would be it for the day, but after an hour's break, the fleet were sent back out with a further two race target, albeit that about a third of the fleet decided that it was too windy to venture back out! This was a great day for the enthusiastic Irish contingent, who remarkably seem to travel over for all the NS events, with Lewis Thompson taking two wins and Josh McGregor the other win.
Overall in the 4.2s it was a remarkable victory for 10-year old Tom Thwaites competing in his first Topper NS event after transitioning from Optimists, with James Smaggersdale runner up, Harriet Sacker first girl, and Sophie Rennie winning the Optimum Time Endeavour Trophy.
Many thanks to Grafham Water SC for providing a great venue and a warm welcome, and to the race management teams on both courses for running an excellent series of races in such varying conditions. Next stop; Rutland Water on 17-18 June for NS5, the first RYA squad selector for next winter!
Overall Results:
5.3 Fleet
Pos
|Sail No
|Flight
|Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
Pts
|1st
|47768
|Yellow
|Samuel COOPER
|West Lancashire YC
|1
|‑3
|1
|‑11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2nd
|48094
|Yellow
|Lorcan KNOWLES
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|‑12
|5
|3
|10
|4
|‑12
|3
|2
|2
|29
|3rd
|48138
|Red
|Ben WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|‑9
|4
|‑12
|2
|6
|6
|4
|4
|4
|30
|4th
|47522
|White
|Scott WILKINSON
|Rye Harbour SC
|1
|‑24
|19
|‑24
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|31
|5th
|47303
|Red
|Isabel WALLWORK
|Redesmere SC
|5
|1
|‑15
|‑14
|3
|2
|9
|6
|6
|32
|6th
|47860
|White
|Angus KEMP
|Poole YC
|‑15
|12
|12
|‑16
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|34
|7th
|47195
|Blue
|Sophie KIRK
|Stokes Bay SC
|10
|‑15
|8
|‑35
|4
|3
|7
|4
|5
|41
|8th
|47350
|White
|Liam SCHIESS
|RYA
|4
|‑16
|‑21
|3
|5
|6
|12
|6
|7
|43
|9th
|47791
|Red
|Dan MCGAUGHEY
|Donaghadee SC/ballyholme yc
|(UFD)
|11
|‑35
|26
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1
|47
|10th
|46875
|White
|Harriet LEE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|7
|1
|‑42
|7
|9
|7
|10
|‑16
|11
|52
|11th
|47743
|Blue
|Brandon BANNER
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|13
|14
|‑26
|‑38
|7
|4
|8
|3
|3
|52
|12th
|47783
|Yellow
|William ADLER
|CCSC
|18
|19
|‑48
|3
|5
|2
|2
|5
|(DNC)
|54
|13th
|47641
|Red
|Sam JONES
|Hill Head SC
|2
|10
|1
|5
|9
|‑15
|15
|‑29
|14
|56
|14th
|47808
|Yellow
|Coco BARRETT
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|14
|‑40
|5
|‑15
|10
|11
|5
|7
|4
|56
|15th
|47680
|White
|Euan HARRIS
|Deben YC
|8
|11
|15
|‑18
|8
|5
|7
|‑33
|10
|64
|16th
|47399
|Red
|Tamsyn HILLS
|Saltash SC
|6
|‑24
|‑19
|9
|11
|9
|14
|10
|8
|67
|17th
|47484
|Blue
|George VINCENT
|Parkstone YC
|7
|8
|23
|1
|6
|‑29
|‑27
|12
|13
|70
|18th
|45142
|Blue
|Lowri BOORMAN
|Dale YC
|15
|‑34
|5
|‑26
|23
|10
|4
|9
|8
|74
|19th
|47785
|Red
|Milly JINKS
|Plymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC
|3
|12
|20
|4
|8
|13
|‑24
|19
|(DNC)
|79
|20th
|47765
|Red
|Marcus HOWARD
|Leigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC
|13
|‑32
|‑27
|11
|18
|5
|8
|13
|13
|81
|21st
|4092
|Blue
|Rhys CHANDLER
|Club Hwylio Bala SC
|8
|6
|28
|7
|12
|11
|11
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|83
|22nd
|48139
|White
|Finn ROBARTS
|Fishguard Bay YC
|28
|‑53
|‑36
|30
|3
|9
|5
|5
|5
|85
|23rd
|47126
|Blue
|Oliver FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|11
|10
|‑36
|12
|10
|12
|10
|‑26
|21
|86
|24th
|47777
|Red
|Matty COHEN
|FOSSC
|‑39
|15
|‑44
|12
|13
|14
|16
|8
|9
|87
|25th
|47723
|Blue
|Charlie TURNBULL
|Rutland SC
|35
|‑50
|4
|‑44
|15
|8
|9
|10
|7
|88
|26th
|47836
|Yellow
|Finlay TULETT
|Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC
|‑32
|(DNF)
|17
|4
|22
|8
|6
|16
|30
|103
|27th
|47780
|Yellow
|Aaron EVANS
|Silver Wing SC
|21
|2
|4
|19
|16
|25
|‑40
|‑27
|18
|105
|28th
|48105
|Blue
|Ben PURRIER
|Parkstone YC
|3
|2
|14
|6
|‑46
|‑58
|31
|30
|23
|109
|29th
|46772
|Yellow
|Oliver VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|‑41
|27
|‑32
|31
|14
|10
|12
|9
|6
|109
|30th
|45625
|Red
|Suzanna HOMER
|Dalgety Bay SC
|10
|‑34
|24
|10
|20
|22
|13
|12
|‑26
|111
|31st
|47807
|Blue
|Leo WILKINSON
|Maidenhead SC/DWSC
|25
|9
|2
|14
|16
|24
|‑37
|22
|‑39
|112
|32nd
|45497
|Yellow
|Gemma MCDONNELL
|Hollowell SC
|20
|14
|11
|‑50
|17
|17
|13
|21
|‑24
|113
|33rd
|46387
|Yellow
|Matilda GREGSON
|Starcross YC
|4
|‑29
|13
|‑27
|27
|24
|20
|11
|15
|114
|34th
|47801
|Blue
|Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHT
|Llandegfedd SC
|‑40
|‑48
|11
|22
|22
|20
|19
|11
|9
|114
|35th
|47649
|White
|Finlay SWANTON
|Felpham SC
|19
|5
|‑40
|17
|25
|19
|‑26
|13
|20
|118
|36th
|45477
|Yellow
|Jacob ATKINS
|Stokes Bay SC
|9
|13
|29
|‑37
|21
|15
|16
|15
|‑42
|118
|37th
|47386
|Yellow
|Sonia EVANS
|Priory SC
|(BFD)
|9
|2
|18
|35
|‑39
|25
|17
|14
|120
|38th
|47426
|Red
|James DEATON
|IBRSC/RHYC
|‑46
|6
|3
|6
|‑33
|32
|29
|22
|23
|121
|39th
|48050
|White
|Heloise SHADBOLT
|Warsash SC
|‑41
|26
|23
|20
|‑37
|21
|19
|7
|19
|135
|40th
|47461
|Yellow
|William HARRISON
|Marconi SC
|36
|‑54
|14
|8
|26
|22
|(DNC)
|14
|16
|136
|41st
|47536
|White
|Oliver MILLS
|Pennine SC
|‑35
|‑46
|7
|23
|11
|13
|21
|29
|33
|137
|42nd
|47769
|Yellow
|Angus FELLOWS
|YYC/PYS
|17
|28
|31
|5
|19
|20
|18
|‑34
|(DNC)
|138
|43rd
|47797
|Blue
|Phoebe HUTCHINGS
|Warsash SC
|‑48
|23
|33
|‑54
|18
|16
|24
|14
|10
|138
|44th
|47306
|Yellow
|Jake SCOTT
|Dale YC
|2
|17
|16
|‑40
|24
|‑30
|23
|28
|29
|139
|45th
|48120
|Blue
|Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES
|Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse
|27
|‑54
|‑31
|25
|20
|18
|17
|20
|12
|139
|46th
|47488
|Red
|Toby PEARCE
|Horning SC/Snowflakes SC
|26
|7
|16
|25
|‑41
|26
|‑47
|25
|15
|140
|47th
|47952
|White
|Catriona WARBURTON
|Loch Venachar SC
|20
|27
|‑59
|27
|‑35
|32
|11
|8
|16
|141
|48th
|48001
|Red
|Alex NOBLE
|Annandale SC
|‑34
|23
|25
|‑43
|7
|28
|22
|24
|17
|146
|49th
|47731
|White
|Thomas COCHRANE
|Plymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC
|‑48
|3
|37
|‑40
|17
|31
|28
|17
|18
|151
|50th
|30365
|Blue
|Zoe BELBEN
|Stokes Bay SC
|24
|19
|6
|28
|‑42
|‑46
|34
|19
|22
|152
|51st
|45732
|Blue
|Ioan DAVIES
|Pembrokeshire YC
|39
|‑51
|21
|‑41
|13
|21
|32
|15
|11
|152
|52nd
|47264
|White
|Rachael MCCLUSKEY
|Leigh and Lowton SC
|14
|‑37
|(DSQ)
|29
|26
|28
|17
|18
|21
|153
|53rd
|47658
|Red
|Dan BATTY
|Dorchester SC / Oxford SC
|‑37
|35
|34
|36
|12
|7
|6
|32
|(DNS)
|162
|54th
|47016
|Blue
|Samuel SHACKLE
|Broxbourne SC
|6
|4
|9
|20
|21
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|168
|55th
|33091
|Yellow
|Richard TOWNLEY
|Royal Harwich YC/Stour SC
|22
|30
|‑50
|‑34
|31
|23
|22
|26
|20
|174
|56th
|47806
|Yellow
|Yana SKVORTSOVA
|Datchet Water SC
|38
|36
|‑46
|‑57
|37
|16
|14
|20
|17
|178
|57th
|47491
|Yellow
|Tom MITCHELL
|Royal Tay YC
|‑46
|38
|18
|13
|32
|14
|‑50
|38
|26
|179
|58th
|47657
|Yellow
|David PEATY
|Upton Warren/WSSCA
|16
|44
|6
|30
|‑66
|‑49
|29
|36
|25
|186
|59th
|46855
|Red
|Louis SIVEYER
|Exe SC
|16
|41
|‑46
|37
|30
|23
|27
|‑42
|12
|186
|60th
|47764
|Blue
|Kamran EWBANK
|Staunton Harold SC
|28
|49
|30
|‑52
|24
|19
|15
|24
|(DNC)
|189
|61st
|47531
|Blue
|Curtis MCKAY
|HOAC / Queensmead
|31
|17
|7
|32
|29
|‑60
|35
|43
|(DNS)
|194
|62nd
|47076
|Blue
|Daniel NICOLL
|Goring Thames SC
|34
|21
|‑72
|‑58
|27
|17
|28
|40
|27
|194
|63rd
|47457
|Red
|William HUDSON
|Newhaven & Seaford
|24
|25
|17
|‑38
|25
|33
|‑39
|35
|35
|194
|64th
|47956
|Red
|Anabelle ESQULANT
|Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre
|32
|22
|53
|15
|29
|34
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|203
|65th
|47855
|White
|Harriet KIRK
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑47
|33
|34
|19
|39
|27
|30
|25
|(DNC)
|207
|66th
|45735
|Yellow
|Gus MCKENZIE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|‑45
|31
|26
|‑47
|36
|29
|26
|30
|31
|209
|67th
|47954
|Yellow
|Josie MEREDITH
|Papercourt SC
|43
|21
|8
|21
|‑49
|45
|39
|‑48
|33
|210
|68th
|47266
|Red
|Tom PLATT
|Bolton SC
|42
|‑61
|40
|22
|23
|38
|20
|‑43
|27
|212
|69th
|47086
|Blue
|Iwan ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|5
|22
|45
|9
|30
|41
|63
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|215
|70th
|46481
|White
|Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETT
|Port Dinorwic SC
|49
|‑60
|‑56
|32
|28
|18
|23
|34
|31
|215
|71st
|46430
|Blue
|Alex HEAD
|Downs SC
|‑66
|‑55
|50
|29
|19
|48
|30
|21
|19
|216
|72nd
|46888
|Blue
|Daisy DESORGHER
|Rutland SC
|26
|25
|32
|16
|45
|‑52
|‑51
|37
|37
|218
|73rd
|48027
|Red
|Thomas WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|17
|26
|22
|8
|60
|56
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|220
|74th
|44902
|Yellow
|Douglas LAMB
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|30
|8
|20
|42
|‑56
|33
|47
|44
|(DNC)
|224
|75th
|47834
|Yellow
|Hamilton ROAF
|Chipstead SC
|33
|16
|10
|23
|57
|50
|‑58
|(RET)
|36
|225
|76th
|47750
|Red
|Maxi TUSTAIN
|IBRSC
|21
|42
|13
|1
|‑62
|(DNS)
|54
|52
|43
|226
|77th
|46974
|Blue
|George ELLIS‑MILLER
|Norfolk Broads YC
|(BFD)
|38
|42
|62
|14
|25
|21
|27
|(DNC)
|229
|78th
|46895
|Red
|Nathan GRIBBIN
|Paignton SC
|(UFD)
|‑49
|37
|41
|15
|30
|41
|33
|32
|229
|79th
|48093
|Blue
|Tom CAMPBELL
|Parkstone YC
|23
|39
|‑56
|24
|34
|37
|‑41
|31
|41
|229
|80th
|44631
|White
|Scarlet DESORGHER
|Rutland SC
|23
|13
|(BFD)
|42
|40
|46
|‑52
|39
|42
|245
|81st
|47354
|Red
|Catherine ALBONE
|CYC/Milton Keynes SC
|45
|‑57
|38
|‑49
|48
|35
|34
|23
|22
|245
|82nd
|47466
|Yellow
|Monique VENNIS‑OZANNE
|Hill Head SC
|19
|33
|9
|53
|45
|44
|44
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|247
|83rd
|47537
|White
|Austin WRIGHT
|Pennine SC
|29
|31
|‑54
|‑46
|43
|37
|35
|38
|36
|249
|84th
|47740
|White
|Sean WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|‑52
|29
|22
|31
|47
|40
|40
|41
|(DNC)
|250
|85th
|47620
|Blue
|Oliver VENNIS‑OZANNE
|Hill Head SC
|47
|7
|29
|43
|44
|43
|42
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|255
|86th
|31223
|White
|Aaron MIDDLETON
|LOSSC (JETS)
|11
|20
|25
|13
|55
|55
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|256
|87th
|48098
|Red
|Ethan KNEALE
|Cardiff Bay YC
|‑70
|45
|18
|67
|39
|27
|42
|18
|(DNC)
|256
|88th
|47733
|White
|Alfie LESTER
|Felpham SC
|‑65
|28
|51
|34
|52
|38
|‑56
|32
|25
|260
|89th
|46278
|White
|Lawrence DONNELLY
|Surrey Docks
|40
|43
|‑63
|‑71
|36
|34
|43
|36
|28
|260
|90th
|48100
|Yellow
|Jennifer WESLEY
|Loch Venachar SC
|57
|‑58
|24
|‑67
|43
|42
|33
|39
|28
|266
|91st
|45617
|Red
|Benedict RICHARDSON
|Castle Cove SC
|12
|46
|‑51
|45
|47
|42
|37
|40
|(DNC)
|269
|92nd
|47795
|Red
|Aimee STEPHENSON
|Llangorse SC
|57
|20
|48
|21
|38
|36
|50
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|270
|93rd
|44889
|Red
|Daniel KEENAN
|Tamworth SC
|38
|39
|39
|‑52
|44
|45
|25
|(RET)
|40
|270
|94th
|47173
|Yellow
|Gregory CORNES
|Aldridge SC
|‑61
|47
|45
|‑59
|28
|35
|36
|47
|32
|270
|95th
|47725
|White
|Maisie BRISTOW
|IBRSC
|54
|41
|43
|48
|33
|‑58
|‑60
|23
|34
|276
|96th
|47116
|White
|Noah SHERRIFF
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|51
|‑56
|53
|33
|‑54
|43
|46
|28
|24
|278
|97th
|44522
|Red
|Ted PEPPER
|Ely SC
|30
|51
|43
|‑72
|40
|44
|33
|37
|(DNC)
|278
|98th
|46126
|Blue
|Charles CLOSE
|Queen Mary SC
|55
|36
|‑65
|‑70
|32
|39
|49
|35
|35
|281
|99th
|47762
|White
|Bethan MCROBBIE
|Hykeham SC
|‑55
|35
|39
|‑63
|50
|48
|38
|46
|39
|295
|100th
|45919
|White
|Oliver WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|22
|61
|47
|56
|38
|41
|36
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|301
|101st
|47636
|White
|Alexander BAIRD
|Sheffield Viking
|60
|65
|‑71
|‑74
|41
|26
|32
|49
|30
|303
|102nd
|42046
|Red
|James DENNY
|st edmundburys sailing and canoing acoci
|36
|43
|47
|35
|53
|‑55
|45
|‑56
|45
|304
|103rd
|47637
|Red
|Emma JAMES
|Parkstone YC
|44
|48
|41
|28
|34
|40
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|312
|104th
|47833
|Yellow
|Tom PEACOCK
|parkstone poole
|42
|18
|28
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|321
|105th
|45356
|White
|Charlotte MCCONNELL
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|‑63
|30
|‑65
|55
|51
|56
|53
|42
|37
|324
|106th
|44437
|Blue
|Edward BAKER
|Frampton On Severn SC (FOSSC)
|49
|‑59
|‑64
|46
|58
|51
|38
|48
|34
|324
|107th
|46770
|Blue
|William THOMAS
|Notts County SC
|58
|45
|10
|48
|48
|61
|59
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|329
|108th
|47949
|White
|Annabel SUMERAY
|Papercourt SC
|25
|57
|41
|51
|‑61
|54
|58
|45
|(DNC)
|331
|109th
|47752
|White
|Cormac O'BRIEN
|IBRSC
|33
|63
|38
|39
|49
|53
|61
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|336
|110th
|48069
|Red
|Matthew STUBBINS
|Llandudno SC
|18
|(DNF)
|59
|58
|‑68
|64
|51
|41
|46
|337
|111th
|46023
|Blue
|Noe PECKHAM
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|37
|47
|49
|36
|62
|‑65
|62
|50
|(DNC)
|343
|112th
|47684
|Red
|Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITH
|Notts County SC
|59
|‑68
|60
|‑65
|54
|50
|48
|46
|29
|346
|113th
|35933
|Yellow
|Charlotte KEYS
|Broxbourne SC
|56
|37
|35
|33
|(DNC)
|66
|43
|(DNC)
|DNC
|347
|114th
|47101
|Yellow
|Jude SINGLETON
|Hollowell SC
|51
|50
|33
|51
|‑65
|59
|‑61
|57
|46
|347
|115th
|47779
|Yellow
|Robin STEIN
|Crawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC
|‑59
|55
|49
|55
|51
|47
|53
|(DNF)
|38
|348
|116th
|47219
|White
|Thomas WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|53
|18
|44
|50
|53
|62
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|357
|117th
|47000
|Blue
|Luc JAMES
|Llangorse SC
|29
|32
|68
|61
|56
|62
|54
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|362
|118th
|45178
|Red
|George FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|43
|‑62
|‑61
|54
|58
|57
|59
|49
|44
|364
|119th
|
|Blue
|Annabelle PIERCE‑JONES
|PDSC
|53
|‑62
|55
|49
|59
|‑67
|57
|47
|44
|364
|120th
|30254
|Yellow
|Joel BIBBY
|Parkstone YC
|54
|67
|69
|64
|‑72
|36
|45
|31
|(DNC)
|366
|121st
|47533
|Yellow
|Eve BHOGAL
|Manor Park SC
|‑60
|59
|‑62
|56
|50
|57
|55
|51
|40
|368
|122nd
|46611
|Yellow
|Miles EVERETT
|Llangorse SC
|44
|‑66
|58
|66
|46
|52
|52
|50
|(DNC)
|368
|123rd
|47124
|Blue
|Georgia PHILLIPS
|Llangorse SC
|64
|42
|66
|69
|31
|54
|46
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|372
|124th
|47792
|Red
|Oliver RANDALL‑MAY
|CYC
|72
|56
|58
|53
|42
|47
|44
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|372
|125th
|47207
|Yellow
|Robert PLEASANCE
|
|62
|65
|27
|17
|67
|67
|68
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|373
|126th
|48066
|Yellow
|Oliver WILCOX
|FOSSC
|52
|53
|61
|45
|‑64
|64
|‑66
|58
|45
|378
|127th
|45653
|Red
|Abigail LARR
|Northampton SC
|69
|‑73
|‑70
|69
|52
|49
|55
|55
|41
|390
|128th
|47503
|Red
|Samuel CARR
|Loch Venachar SC
|56
|52
|63
|44
|59
|63
|57
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|394
|129th
|45451
|White
|Joseph EVANS
|Priory SC
|‑71
|70
|70
|59
|66
|(DNS)
|49
|44
|38
|396
|130th
|46970
|Blue
|Oliver SMOULT
|Llangorse SC
|71
|52
|57
|39
|63
|68
|60
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|410
|131st
|47771
|Yellow
|Elinor AIKMAN
|Priory SC & Grafham Water SC
|69
|‑70
|66
|65
|‑71
|63
|64
|53
|43
|423
|132nd
|43333
|Yellow
|Alexander SHACKLETON
|Papercourt SC
|65
|63
|72
|‑74
|63
|51
|67
|45
|(DNC)
|426
|133rd
|47172
|Yellow
|Rose EDMONDS
|Snettisham Beach SC
|63
|64
|‑68
|68
|61
|60
|56
|54
|(DNC)
|426
|134th
|46731
|Red
|Max ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|67
|74
|52
|68
|55
|53
|62
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|431
|135th
|45152
|White
|Kate ROBERTSON
|Swarkestone SC
|61
|40
|57
|73
|60
|65
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|433
|136th
|47646
|Blue
|Madeleine VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|72
|68
|71
|60
|57
|59
|48
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|435
|137th
|46978
|White
|Hamish MCDONALD
|Fowey Gallants SC
|31
|44
|64
|66
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|436
|138th
|45996
|White
|Tia ADLER
|Castle Cove SC
|27
|69
|67
|47
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|441
|139th
|44151
|White
|Freddy SWIFT
|Warsash SC
|58
|67
|30
|60
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|446
|140th
|47751
|Blue
|Zoe CHASE
|Mumbles YC
|50
|66
|67
|63
|65
|66
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|454
|141st
|48101
|White
|Felix MCMULLAN
|Hollowell SC
|50
|58
|55
|61
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|455
|142nd
|44484
|White
|Elin JONES
|Gresford SC
|66
|73
|52
|62
|(RET)
|61
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|468
|143rd
|46578
|Blue
|Llion MORRIS
|Llandudno SC
|68
|64
|69
|73
|64
|69
|65
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|472
|144th
|45507
|Red
|Stuart AITKEN
|Warsash SC
|62
|60
|62
|64
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|479
|145th
|47794
|Blue
|Imogen DAY
|Hollowell SC
|70
|72
|54
|71
|67
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|488
|146th
|45178
|Yellow
|Lucy MCAIG
|Newhaven and seaford SC
|67
|72
|60
|72
|69
|(RET)
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|494
|147th
|48080
|Red
|Madeleine QUINN
|Newhaven and seaford SC
|68
|71
|73
|57
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|500
|148th
|45047
|Red
|Miles VIDLER
|cmyc
|64
|69
|74
|70
|70
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|501
|149th
|27394
|Blue
|Sam BYRD
|Northampton SC
|73
|71
|75
|75
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|525
|150th
|88888
|Blue
|Sebastian GOTTO
|NBYC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|539
4.2 Fleet
Pos
|Sail No
|Full name (helm)
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
Pts
|1st
|47625
|Tom THWAITES
|NBYC
|5
|5
|2
|6
|2
|‑13
|5
|7
|32
|2nd
|47654
|James SMAGGASGALE
|HOAC / Queensmead
|8
|3
|1
|11
|‑17
|6
|3
|3
|35
|3rd
|43147
|Lewis THOMPSON
|Ballyholme YC/Donaghadee SC
|6
|6
|14
|3
|6
|1
|‑20
|1
|37
|4th
|43183
|Timothy EVANS
|Priory SC
|3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|17
|‑19
|9
|40
|5th
|46148
|Archie BURTON
|Beaver SC
|2
|1
|4
|5
|9
|12
|‑14
|14
|47
|6th
|47926
|Peter WALKER
|Parkstone YC
|15
|12
|‑17
|2
|8
|7
|4
|5
|53
|7th
|47902
|Henry KOE
|south bank SC
|‑22
|21
|11
|10
|5
|2
|2
|6
|57
|8th
|44141
|Zeb FELLOWS
|YYC/PYS
|7
|13
|7
|9
|15
|5
|8
|(DNC)
|64
|9th
|46127
|Ceri ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|‑23
|20
|6
|15
|13
|3
|7
|4
|68
|10th
|47220
|Mark RIPLEY
|Paignton SC
|10
|7
|9
|7
|7
|‑15
|15
|13
|68
|11th
|
|Ben ADLER
|CCSC
|‑24
|10
|22
|4
|16
|8
|9
|17
|86
|12th
|47796
|Cameron SWORD
|Papercourt SC
|9
|2
|10
|‑24
|21
|16
|18
|11
|87
|13th
|46423
|Josh MCGREGOR
|Donaghadee/Ballyholme
|21
|‑26
|16
|14
|26
|10
|1
|2
|90
|14th
|29048
|Andrew SCOTT
|Dale YC
|17
|11
|13
|12
|10
|‑22
|12
|16
|91
|15th
|47853
|Daniel PERKINS
|Warsash SC
|1
|8
|8
|8
|12
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|103
|16th
|47653
|Miles RIPLEY
|Paignton SC
|31
|9
|5
|22
|18
|11
|13
|(DNC)
|109
|17th
|46274
|Harriet SACKER
|Burnham Overy Staithe SC
|19
|18
|24
|16
|‑25
|4
|11
|18
|110
|18th
|48087
|William COLLINSON
|Llandegfedd SC
|29
|‑30
|28
|17
|14
|9
|6
|8
|111
|19th
|46920
|Tara EWBANK
|Staunton Harold S.C.
|12
|‑23
|18
|23
|22
|14
|10
|12
|111
|20th
|47732
|Sophie RENNIE
|Parkstone YC
|16
|17
|23
|18
|19
|‑24
|17
|10
|120
|21st
|45770
|Bjorn HANDLEY
|Queen Mary SC
|4
|16
|12
|25
|1
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|124
|22nd
|44192
|Ciara WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|11
|19
|15
|13
|11
|23
|(DNC)
|DNC
|125
|23rd
|46307
|James CLARKE
|Grafham Water SC
|28
|14
|21
|(RET)
|24
|21
|21
|15
|144
|24th
|48092
|Louise DAVIS
|Warsash SC
|25
|27
|19
|20
|23
|19
|16
|(DNC)
|149
|25th
|46733
|Daisy ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|13
|22
|27
|19
|27
|18
|(DNC)
|DNC
|159
|26th
|47659
|Giles BAKER
|DWSC
|26
|24
|20
|21
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|161
|27th
|45562
|Malcolm MCLEOD FLEMING
|Hunts SC
|20
|15
|25
|28
|(DNC)
|25
|DNC
|DNC
|179
|28th
|46223
|Graydon MCLEOD FLEMING
|Hunts SC
|14
|25
|26
|(DNS)
|20
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|184
|29th
|44142
|Dru TOWNSEND
|Portishead Yacht and SC
|18
|31
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|20
|DNC
|DNC
|201
|30th
|43694
|Charlotte COOPER
|West Lancashire YC
|27
|28
|30
|(RET)
|30
|DNS
|22
|DNC
|203
|31st
|29023
|Kate WILKINSON
|Rye Harbour SC
|30
|32
|29
|26
|28
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|211
|32nd
|45654
|Madeleine JINKS
|Saltash SC
|32
|29
|31
|27
|29
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|214
