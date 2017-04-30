Please select your home edition
Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 4 and Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Chris Woodard today at 8:47 am 29-30 April 2017
Topper Inlands and Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham Water © Nerys Chandler

Just over 180 Toppers descended upon Grafham Water SC last weekend for the Volvo GJW Direct NS4 Inland Championship, and for the first time this year at a National Series event the weather allowed two full days of racing, albeit in very contrasting conditions.

On Saturday the wind started at 260 (WSW) at about 6 knots and reasonably steady, but as the start time of 1200 approached the wind began to go left and become more unstable in both direction and speed, giving some tricky decision making for the race team and the competitors alike. The wind continued to move left, finishing up at about 140 (SE) by mid to late afternoon, and the speed varied between about 6 and 12 knots, with the occasional calm patch.

In the 5.3 fleet racing for the 150 boats took place on a trapezoid course (outer and inner loop) with the fleet split into four colours and re-flighting after each race. With a target race duration of 30 minutes for the leaders and 10 races scheduled for the weekend, it was important to get the starts away on reasonable schedule, so the U flag was used initially. The first attempted start resulted in a general recall and the black flag came out and was used for the remainder of the day, with only a few boats scoring BFD and no more general recalls.

Saturday's shifty conditions saw no less than 7 different winners in the 8 flight starts, with Samuel Cooper, Scott Wilkinson, Isabel Wallwork, Harriet Lee, Sam Jones, George Vincent and Maxi Tustain all taking the winner's gun, and special mention must also go to Ben Purrier who put in a brilliant performance to lie 3rd overall overnight, in his first 5.3 event having just moved up from the 4.2s.

In the 32-boat 4.2 fleet the results were equally mixed, with 5 different winners from the 5 starts, with Daniel Perkins, Archie Burton, James Smaggersdale, Timothy Evans and Bjorn Handley all taking a first each.

Topper Inlands and Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham Water - photo © Chris Woodard
Topper Inlands and Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham Water - photo © Chris Woodard

On Sunday racing started at 1030, with the potential for up to 6 races to complete the schedule. The wind was easterly (100) and with the race course at the west end of the lake, there was a fetch of over 2 miles to the race area, and some reasonable-sized waves in the fresh breeze. The wind was much more stable in direction, meaning that good boat handling and speed were more important than picking shifts. As the day progressed, the wind increased, peaking at an average of 19 knots by race 4, with gusts into the high 20s.

In the 5.3 fleet a significant number of competitors wisely chose to put in a couple of reefs, and more joined them as the day progressed! Again the U flag was used for the first start attempt, but another general recall meant that the black flag was in use for the remainder of the day. Revelling in these windier conditions Samuel Cooper was totally dominant, winning all 5 races in his flights, and there was more consistency in the other flights too, with two wins apiece for Angus Kemp and Dan McGaughey, and one for Scott Wilkinson.

In these challenging and very tiring conditions a number of the lighter competitors headed back to shore early as the afternoon progressed, but the majority of the fleet continued to enjoy the exhilarating sailing, with good support when necessary from the competent safety fleet. By the fifth race on Sunday (race 9 in the schedule) the second discard came into play and some more boats headed ashore, but about 65% of the fleet raced as the breeze began to decrease to a more manageable 15 knot average. With the cut-off time for latest start at 1530, 'only' nine races were completed, just one race short of the event target, but it was good to see the sailors having an opportunity to race hard in tough conditions.

Topper Inlands and Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham Water - photo © Nerys Chandler
Topper Inlands and Volvo GJW Direct National Series 4 at Grafham Water - photo © Nerys Chandler

Overall in the 5.3s saw a totally convincing win for Samuel Cooper, counting seven wins, with Lorcan Knowles 2nd overall and first Junior, Isabel Wallwork first girl and 5th overall, and Elinor Aikman winning the Optimum Prime Endeavour Trophy, for the lowest placed competitor to finish every race.

Meanwhile in the 4.2 fleet Sunday's conditions proved very testing for the lighter and generally less experienced competitors. Most of the competitors completed the first race, but in a building breeze the safety crews were put at full stretch during race 2, and the sensible decision was made to abandon the race and send everyone back to shore. Many assumed that would be it for the day, but after an hour's break, the fleet were sent back out with a further two race target, albeit that about a third of the fleet decided that it was too windy to venture back out! This was a great day for the enthusiastic Irish contingent, who remarkably seem to travel over for all the NS events, with Lewis Thompson taking two wins and Josh McGregor the other win.

Overall in the 4.2s it was a remarkable victory for 10-year old Tom Thwaites competing in his first Topper NS event after transitioning from Optimists, with James Smaggersdale runner up, Harriet Sacker first girl, and Sophie Rennie winning the Optimum Time Endeavour Trophy.

Many thanks to Grafham Water SC for providing a great venue and a warm welcome, and to the race management teams on both courses for running an excellent series of races in such varying conditions. Next stop; Rutland Water on 17-18 June for NS5, the first RYA squad selector for next winter!

Overall Results:

5.3 Fleet

PosSail NoFlightNameClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st47768YellowSamuel COOPERWest Lancashire YC1‑31‑11111117
2nd48094YellowLorcan KNOWLESLeigh & Lowton SC‑1253104‑1232229
3rd48138RedBen WILLETTLlangorse SC‑94‑1226644430
4th47522WhiteScott WILKINSONRye Harbour SC1‑2419‑242312331
5th47303RedIsabel WALLWORKRedesmere SC51‑15‑143296632
6th47860WhiteAngus KEMPPoole YC‑151212‑161421234
7th47195BlueSophie KIRKStokes Bay SC10‑158‑354374541
8th47350WhiteLiam SCHIESSRYA4‑16‑21356126743
9th47791RedDan MCGAUGHEYDonaghadee SC/ballyholme yc(UFD)11‑35262133147
10th46875WhiteHarriet LEEYorkshire Dales SC71‑4279710‑161152
11th47743BlueBrandon BANNERLeigh & Lowton SC1314‑26‑387483352
12th47783YellowWilliam ADLERCCSC1819‑4835225(DNC)54
13th47641RedSam JONESHill Head SC210159‑1515‑291456
14th47808YellowCoco BARRETTIsland Barn Reservoir SC14‑405‑15101157456
15th47680WhiteEuan HARRISDeben YC81115‑18857‑331064
16th47399RedTamsyn HILLSSaltash SC6‑24‑1991191410867
17th47484BlueGeorge VINCENTParkstone YC782316‑29‑27121370
18th45142BlueLowri BOORMANDale YC15‑345‑26231049874
19th47785RedMilly JINKSPlymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC312204813‑2419(DNC)79
20th47765RedMarcus HOWARDLeigh & Lowton SC/Redesmere SC13‑32‑27111858131381
21st4092BlueRhys CHANDLERClub Hwylio Bala SC86287121111(DNC)(DNC)83
22nd48139WhiteFinn ROBARTSFishguard Bay YC28‑53‑36303955585
23rd47126BlueOliver FELLOWSCastle Cove SC1110‑3612101210‑262186
24th47777RedMatty COHENFOSSC‑3915‑44121314168987
25th47723BlueCharlie TURNBULLRutland SC35‑504‑44158910788
26th47836YellowFinlay TULETTClwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC‑32(DNF)17422861630103
27th47780YellowAaron EVANSSilver Wing SC2124191625‑40‑2718105
28th48105BlueBen PURRIERParkstone YC32146‑46‑58313023109
29th46772YellowOliver VOWLESLlangorse SC‑4127‑323114101296109
30th45625RedSuzanna HOMERDalgety Bay SC10‑34241020221312‑26111
31st47807BlueLeo WILKINSONMaidenhead SC/DWSC2592141624‑3722‑39112
32nd45497YellowGemma MCDONNELLHollowell SC201411‑5017171321‑24113
33rd46387YellowMatilda GREGSONStarcross YC4‑2913‑272724201115114
34th47801BlueEabha STRONG‑WRIGHTLlandegfedd SC‑40‑481122222019119114
35th47649WhiteFinlay SWANTONFelpham SC195‑40172519‑261320118
36th45477YellowJacob ATKINSStokes Bay SC91329‑3721151615‑42118
37th47386YellowSonia EVANSPriory SC(BFD)921835‑39251714120
38th47426RedJames DEATONIBRSC/RHYC‑46636‑3332292223121
39th48050WhiteHeloise SHADBOLTWarsash SC‑41262320‑372119719135
40th47461YellowWilliam HARRISONMarconi SC36‑541482622(DNC)1416136
41st47536WhiteOliver MILLSPennine SC‑35‑467231113212933137
42nd47769YellowAngus FELLOWSYYC/PYS1728315192018‑34(DNC)138
43rd47797BluePhoebe HUTCHINGSWarsash SC‑482333‑541816241410138
44th47306YellowJake SCOTTDale YC21716‑4024‑30232829139
45th48120BlueAled LLEWELLYN‑JONESSaundersfoot SC/Llangorse27‑54‑31252018172012139
46th47488RedToby PEARCEHorning SC/Snowflakes SC2671625‑4126‑472515140
47th47952WhiteCatriona WARBURTONLoch Venachar SC2027‑5927‑353211816141
48th48001RedAlex NOBLEAnnandale SC‑342325‑43728222417146
49th47731WhiteThomas COCHRANEPlymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC‑48337‑401731281718151
50th30365BlueZoe BELBENStokes Bay SC2419628‑42‑46341922152
51st45732BlueIoan DAVIESPembrokeshire YC39‑5121‑411321321511152
52nd47264WhiteRachael MCCLUSKEYLeigh and Lowton SC14‑37(DSQ)292628171821153
53rd47658RedDan BATTYDorchester SC / Oxford SC‑37353436127632(DNS)162
54th47016BlueSamuel SHACKLEBroxbourne SC649202131(DNC)(DNC)DNC168
55th33091YellowRichard TOWNLEYRoyal Harwich YC/Stour SC2230‑50‑343123222620174
56th47806YellowYana SKVORTSOVADatchet Water SC3836‑46‑573716142017178
57th47491YellowTom MITCHELLRoyal Tay YC‑463818133214‑503826179
58th47657YellowDavid PEATYUpton Warren/WSSCA1644630‑66‑49293625186
59th46855RedLouis SIVEYERExe SC1641‑4637302327‑4212186
60th47764BlueKamran EWBANKStaunton Harold SC284930‑5224191524(DNC)189
61st47531BlueCurtis MCKAYHOAC / Queensmead311773229‑603543(DNS)194
62nd47076BlueDaniel NICOLLGoring Thames SC3421‑72‑582717284027194
63rd47457RedWilliam HUDSONNewhaven & Seaford242517‑382533‑393535194
64th47956RedAnabelle ESQULANTDocklands Sailing and Watersports Centre32225315293418(DNC)(DNC)203
65th47855WhiteHarriet KIRKStokes Bay SC‑4733341939273025(DNC)207
66th45735YellowGus MCKENZIEYorkshire Dales SC‑453126‑473629263031209
67th47954YellowJosie MEREDITHPapercourt SC4321821‑494539‑4833210
68th47266RedTom PLATTBolton SC42‑614022233820‑4327212
69th47086BlueIwan ROBERTSLlangorse SC522459304163(DNC)(DNC)215
70th46481WhiteBenjamin JUKES‑BENNETTPort Dinorwic SC49‑60‑56322818233431215
71st46430BlueAlex HEADDowns SC‑66‑5550291948302119216
72nd46888BlueDaisy DESORGHERRutland SC2625321645‑52‑513737218
73rd48027RedThomas WILLIAMSONIBRSC1726228605631(DNC)(DNC)220
74th44902YellowDouglas LAMBChester Sailing and Canoeing Club3082042‑56334744(DNC)224
75th47834YellowHamilton ROAFChipstead SC331610235750‑58(RET)36225
76th47750RedMaxi TUSTAINIBRSC2142131‑62(DNS)545243226
77th46974BlueGeorge ELLIS‑MILLERNorfolk Broads YC(BFD)38426214252127(DNC)229
78th46895RedNathan GRIBBINPaignton SC(UFD)‑4937411530413332229
79th48093BlueTom CAMPBELLParkstone YC2339‑56243437‑413141229
80th44631WhiteScarlet DESORGHERRutland SC2313(BFD)424046‑523942245
81st47354RedCatherine ALBONECYC/Milton Keynes SC45‑5738‑494835342322245
82nd47466YellowMonique VENNIS‑OZANNEHill Head SC1933953454444(DNC)(DNC)247
83rd47537WhiteAustin WRIGHTPennine SC2931‑54‑464337353836249
84th47740WhiteSean WOODARDWaldringfield SC‑5229223147404041(DNC)250
85th47620BlueOliver VENNIS‑OZANNEHill Head SC4772943444342(DNC)(DNC)255
86th31223WhiteAaron MIDDLETONLOSSC (JETS)112025135555(DNC)(DNC)DNC256
87th48098RedEthan KNEALECardiff Bay YC‑7045186739274218(DNC)256
88th47733WhiteAlfie LESTERFelpham SC‑652851345238‑563225260
89th46278WhiteLawrence DONNELLYSurrey Docks4043‑63‑713634433628260
90th48100YellowJennifer WESLEYLoch Venachar SC57‑5824‑674342333928266
91st45617RedBenedict RICHARDSONCastle Cove SC1246‑514547423740(DNC)269
92nd47795RedAimee STEPHENSONLlangorse SC57204821383650(DNC)(DNC)270
93rd44889RedDaniel KEENANTamworth SC383939‑52444525(RET)40270
94th47173YellowGregory CORNESAldridge SC‑614745‑592835364732270
95th47725WhiteMaisie BRISTOWIBRSC5441434833‑58‑602334276
96th47116WhiteNoah SHERRIFFChew Valley Lake SC51‑565333‑5443462824278
97th44522RedTed PEPPEREly SC305143‑7240443337(DNC)278
98th46126BlueCharles CLOSEQueen Mary SC5536‑65‑703239493535281
99th47762WhiteBethan MCROBBIEHykeham SC‑553539‑635048384639295
100th45919WhiteOliver WILLIAMSONIBRSC22614756384136(RET)(DNC)301
101st47636WhiteAlexander BAIRDSheffield Viking6065‑71‑744126324930303
102nd42046RedJames DENNYst edmundburys sailing and canoing acoci3643473553‑5545‑5645304
103rd47637RedEmma JAMESParkstone YC444841283440(DNS)(DNC)DNC312
104th47833YellowTom PEACOCKparkstone poole4218282(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC321
105th45356WhiteCharlotte MCCONNELLChester Sailing and Canoeing Club‑6330‑65555156534237324
106th44437BlueEdward BAKERFrampton On Severn SC (FOSSC)49‑59‑64465851384834324
107th46770BlueWilliam THOMASNotts County SC58451048486159(DNC)(DNC)329
108th47949WhiteAnnabel SUMERAYPapercourt SC25574151‑61545845(DNC)331
109th47752WhiteCormac O'BRIENIBRSC33633839495361(DNC)(DNC)336
110th48069RedMatthew STUBBINSLlandudno SC18(DNF)5958‑6864514146337
111th46023BlueNoe PECKHAMLeigh & Lowton SC3747493662‑656250(DNC)343
112th47684RedMolly HINSLIFF‑SMITHNotts County SC59‑6860‑655450484629346
113th35933YellowCharlotte KEYSBroxbourne SC56373533(DNC)6643(DNC)DNC347
114th47101YellowJude SINGLETONHollowell SC51503351‑6559‑615746347
115th47779YellowRobin STEINCrawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC‑59554955514753(DNF)38348
116th47219WhiteThomas WILLETTLlangorse SC531844505362(DNC)(DNC)DNC357
117th47000BlueLuc JAMESLlangorse SC29326861566254(DNC)(DNC)362
118th45178RedGeorge FELLOWSCastle Cove SC43‑62‑61545857594944364
119th BlueAnnabelle PIERCE‑JONESPDSC53‑62554959‑67574744364
120th30254YellowJoel BIBBYParkstone YC54676964‑72364531(DNC)366
121st47533YellowEve BHOGALManor Park SC‑6059‑62565057555140368
122nd46611YellowMiles EVERETTLlangorse SC44‑66586646525250(DNC)368
123rd47124BlueGeorgia PHILLIPSLlangorse SC64426669315446(DNC)(DNC)372
124th47792RedOliver RANDALL‑MAYCYC72565853424744(DNC)(DNC)372
125th47207YellowRobert PLEASANCE 62652717676768(DNC)(DNC)373
126th48066YellowOliver WILCOXFOSSC52536145‑6464‑665845378
127th45653RedAbigail LARRNorthampton SC69‑73‑70695249555541390
128th47503RedSamuel CARRLoch Venachar SC56526344596357(RET)(DNC)394
129th45451WhiteJoseph EVANSPriory SC‑7170705966(DNS)494438396
130th46970BlueOliver SMOULTLlangorse SC71525739636860(DNC)(DNC)410
131st47771YellowElinor AIKMANPriory SC & Grafham Water SC69‑706665‑7163645343423
132nd43333YellowAlexander SHACKLETONPapercourt SC656372‑7463516745(DNC)426
133rd47172YellowRose EDMONDSSnettisham Beach SC6364‑686861605654(DNC)426
134th46731RedMax ROBINSONFishers Green SC67745268555362(DNC)(DNC)431
135th45152WhiteKate ROBERTSONSwarkestone SC614057736065(DNC)(DNC)DNC433
136th47646BlueMadeleine VOWLESLlangorse SC72687160575948(DNC)(DNC)435
137th46978WhiteHamish MCDONALDFowey Gallants SC31446466(DNF)(DNC)DNCDNSDNC436
138th45996WhiteTia ADLERCastle Cove SC27696747(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC441
139th44151WhiteFreddy SWIFTWarsash SC58673060(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC446
140th47751BlueZoe CHASEMumbles YC506667636566(RET)(DNC)DNC454
141st48101WhiteFelix MCMULLANHollowell SC50585561(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC455
142nd44484WhiteElin JONESGresford SC66735262(RET)61(DNC)DNCDNC468
143rd46578BlueLlion MORRISLlandudno SC68646973646965(DNC)(DNC)472
144th45507RedStuart AITKENWarsash SC62606264(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC479
145th47794BlueImogen DAYHollowell SC7072547167(DNS)(DNC)DNCDNC488
146th45178YellowLucy MCAIGNewhaven and seaford SC6772607269(RET)(DNS)DNCDNC494
147th48080RedMadeleine QUINNNewhaven and seaford SC68717357(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC500
148th45047RedMiles VIDLERcmyc6469747070(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC501
149th27394BlueSam BYRDNorthampton SC73717575(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC525
150th88888BlueSebastian GOTTONBYC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC539

4.2 Fleet

PosSail NoFull name (helm)ClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st47625Tom THWAITESNBYC55262‑135732
2nd47654James SMAGGASGALEHOAC / Queensmead83111‑1763335
3rd43147Lewis THOMPSONBallyholme YC/Donaghadee SC6614361‑20137
4th43183Timothy EVANSPriory SC3431317‑19940
5th46148Archie BURTONBeaver SC2145912‑141447
6th47926Peter WALKERParkstone YC1512‑172874553
7th47902Henry KOEsouth bank SC‑22211110522657
8th44141Zeb FELLOWSYYC/PYS713791558(DNC)64
9th46127Ceri ROBERTSLlangorse SC‑23206151337468
10th47220Mark RIPLEYPaignton SC107977‑15151368
11th Ben ADLERCCSC‑241022416891786
12th47796Cameron SWORDPapercourt SC9210‑242116181187
13th46423Josh MCGREGORDonaghadee/Ballyholme21‑26161426101290
14th29048Andrew SCOTTDale YC1711131210‑22121691
15th47853Daniel PERKINSWarsash SC188812(RET)DNCDNC103
16th47653Miles RIPLEYPaignton SC319522181113(DNC)109
17th46274Harriet SACKERBurnham Overy Staithe SC19182416‑2541118110
18th48087William COLLINSONLlandegfedd SC29‑30281714968111
19th46920Tara EWBANKStaunton Harold S.C.12‑23182322141012111
20th47732Sophie RENNIEParkstone YC1617231819‑241710120
21st45770Bjorn HANDLEYQueen Mary SC41612251(RET)DNCDNC124
22nd44192Ciara WOODARDWaldringfield SC111915131123(DNC)DNC125
23rd46307James CLARKEGrafham Water SC281421(RET)24212115144
24th48092Louise DAVISWarsash SC25271920231916(DNC)149
25th46733Daisy ROBINSONFishers Green SC132227192718(DNC)DNC159
26th47659Giles BAKERDWSC262420214(DNC)DNCDNC161
27th45562Malcolm MCLEOD FLEMINGHunts SC20152528(DNC)25DNCDNC179
28th46223Graydon MCLEOD FLEMINGHunts SC142526(DNS)20DNCDNCDNC184
29th44142Dru TOWNSENDPortishead Yacht and SC1831(DNS)DNCDNC20DNCDNC201
30th43694Charlotte COOPERWest Lancashire YC272830(RET)30DNS22DNC203
31st29023Kate WILKINSONRye Harbour SC3032292628(DNS)DNCDNC211
32nd45654Madeleine JINKSSaltash SC3229312729(DNC)DNCDNC214
