Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 at Medemblik - Day 1

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 7:37 am 5-7 May 2017
Event leader, Mike Sims on day 1 of the Solo Nation's Cup © Will Loy

I sit here in the confines of my hotel room, the dulcet tones from the Bee Gees tribute band still ringing in my ears. The sneaky Dutch bar team having lulled us into a sense of security not dissimilar to a clubhouse in the lee of Everest. Those small beers do mount up and the sight of Cumbley, Bourne and especially Burton strutting their stuff to "How Deep is My Love" is something I cannot un-see.

National Solo enthusiasts may look at their screens with confusion but relax, the Solo athletes had gone to sleep many hours earlier, their bodies hydrated and in hibernation for tomorrow's racing. The demographics of the Solo and OK classes may be similar but the Solo guys are far more sensible.

For me the day has been full of ups and downs and not just due to the steep chop of the IJsselmeer, miscommunication to both fleets resulting in no rescue craft other than the mark laying ribs to attend to 100 + sailors. I have to ask if it is not the responsibility of the club to provide adequate cover to host a regatta of such size? While the relaxed manner of the Dutch is admirable, one has to question the wisdom of offering to host a championship event and, in the case of the OK dinghy, international point scoring one, with no specified rescue craft on the water.

Luckily, a club rib and, at potential cost to both associations, a private rib were procured, but had to be manned by the media guy (me) and my able crew Fiona, while an OK sailor had to forego his regatta in the name of safety.

On to the racing before I force the keys of my Macbook through the formica laminated desktop.

Race 1

The OK fleet were first away and a full ten minutes past before the Solo start was signalled. Port bias resulted in a general recall and, I believe a black flag. The second start was less biased and the OK fleet were just behind the Solo fleet as they headed upwind in the 12-13 knot breeze. Sims, who had actually started quiet tardily, worked some shifts to round with Andy Davis just on his inside, followed by Andy Tunnicliffe and Kevan Gibb. Dutch hotshot Peerke Kortekaas rounded just behind but lost out as a gust with his name on it nearly sent him in.

Andy Davis, second overall after day 1 of the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy
Andy Davis, second overall after day 1 of the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy

Davis and Sims continued to tussle with Davis appearing to have an advantage downwind while Sims took control upwind. Tunnicliffe and Gibb held position as the 62 other competitors battled with cold, the Ijsselmeer and each other for bragging rights at the bar.

With triangle, sausage completed Davis set off up the last beat allowing Sims to tack off.A few tacks and many metres later Davis still held the lead but, choosing the pin end of the shortened course, over stood, allowing Sims, with the guille of a Ferrari tactician, to undercut him to the line.

Tunnicliffe, Gibb and Guy Magyar completed the top five.

Race 2

With the timing of a circus ring trapeze artist (where have you heard that before) the Solo start for race two co-incided with the OK fleet reaching the leeward mark...you could not make it up.

Sims led in from the right with Tom Lonsdale, Ian Hopwood and Olly Davenport in pursuit. Chris Brown, Tunnicliffe and Nigel Davies led the chasing pack with the wind a steady 12 knots. Davis was in eighth with plenty of places to make up. Sims continued to control the race and while Davis recovered to second he was never really threatening to the lead. Davenport revelled in the chop and recorded third infant of the consistent Tunnicliffe. M. Gifford and Guy Magyar completed a talented top six.

Tom Lonsdale working his Solo upwind on day 1 of the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy
Tom Lonsdale working his Solo upwind on day 1 of the Solo Nation's Cup - photo © Will Loy

Race 3

In a textbook copy of race two the fleet were released to coincide with the OK fleet as I shook my head in dismay and distain. We like the OK fleet but not that up-close and personal. Kortekaas hit the left harder than a snap election and rolled over the fleet to earn the President's Beer Voucher for first to the windward mark, an award he reminded me of when we later met in the bar. Lonsdale and Arnd Wolvetang were next but the latter was BFD so would have a sad face that evening. Lonsdale himself had been BFD in race two, the Solo bow maybe blunter than an OK but it still goes faster than you would like sometimes. Brown was followed closely by Davis who finally decided to arrive to the party and surged into the lead by the leeward mark. From there he controlled the two lap race with Sims surging into second at the gun. I have purposely used surge twice and now three times, the result of far too much beer and merriment, care of Magic Marine who have so generously sponsored our social programme as well as providing free prizes tomorrow evening.

The forecast tomorrow is more of the same, 12-16 knots at it's peak and two rescue craft. The PRO has stated he will not let us sail if it is above 20knots so I fear for his safety should that scenario be realised.

So, Mike Sims is the Solo event leader with Davis and Tunnicliffe ready to pounce should he falter. Guy Magyar is an impressive fourth with Davenport and Brown next.

In the OK fleet, World Champion Jim Hunt leads the racing from Cumbley, Burton and Craig but the dancing award must go to Burton who would not look out of place in Village People.

The OK fleet will no doubt supply a more informative report of day 1.

Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3Pts
1GBR 5722Michael Sims1124
2GBR 5597Andy Davis2215
3GBR 5639Andy Tunnicliffe34916
4GBR 5691Guy Mayger56718
5GBR 5737Oliver Davenport831021
6GBR 5712Chris Brown97521
7GBR 5652M J Gifford1351634
8GBR 5732Oli Wells1614838
9GBR 5645Ian Hopwood20111344
10NED 613Peerke Kortekaas1920645
11GBR 5608Steve Ede18151245
12GBR 5606Andy Hutchinson12122246
13GBR 5130Mark Lee14171849
14GBR 5602Keith Milroy25101550
15GBR 5707Nigel Davies2891451
16GBR 5300Doug Latta6163456
17GBR 5444Graham Cranford Smit17192157
18NED 544Gilles De Combe34131158
19GBR 5656Kevan Gibb4352059
20GBR 5730Vincent Horey22181959
21GBR 5651Lawrence Creaser1084462
22GBR 5586Matthew Frary11282968
23NED 541Sijbrand Jongejans23252674
24GBR 5705Tom Lonsdale7bfd377
25GBR 5745Andy Fox29272581
26GBR 5455Mark Maskell21243782
27GBR 5695Ian Ingram15323683
28NED 611Anton Kok27292783
29SUI 5363Ian Houston33213892
30GBR 5583Martin Frary24bfd495
31NED 550Jacques Metaal26264597
32NED 587Claar van der Does36234099
33NED 618Jan Kuik542224100
34NED 575Ted Bakker383033101
35NED 594Norbert Zonneveld353931105
36GBR 5507Nigel Pybus324430106
37NED 600Marleen Gaillard313641108
38NED 610Roel den Herder473332112
39NED 580Arnold Jippes424823113
40NED 545Armand de la Rie40bfd17124
41GBR 5689Rob Cook30bfd28125
42GBR 5604John Colegrave454935129
43NED 553Pieter Jelle Jongeja413751129
44NED 622Jan Arends493843130
45NED 606Klaas de Vries444739130
46GBR 5627David Parkin434346132
47NED 583Roel Bakker464642134
48GBR 6000Patrick Burns553150136
49NED 567Robert Wit504048138
50NED 6Arnd Wolvetang3934bfd140
51NED 534Bart van Aggele534149143
52GBR 5687Simon Maskell485347148
53NED 582Mark Wildenberg3745bfd149
54NED 601Marc Dieben515152154
55NED 620Dick van der Zee614259162
56NED 560Peter van Santen575055162
57NED 597Henk Scholte585553166
58NED 609Anja Koldewijn595256167
59NED 574Hedser Dijkstra605754171
60NED 511Peter Jansen5258dns177
61GBR 5509Duncan Peace635460177
62NED 607Jaap Borra5656dnc179
63GBR 5064Mike Davenport645958181
64NED 586Ton Vosdnc6057184
65NED 599Yme Bosma62dncdnc196
66GBR 5654Lee Tennantdncdncdnc201
