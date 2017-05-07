Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 at Medemblik - Day 1

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 7:37 am

I sit here in the confines of my hotel room, the dulcet tones from the Bee Gees tribute band still ringing in my ears. The sneaky Dutch bar team having lulled us into a sense of security not dissimilar to a clubhouse in the lee of Everest. Those small beers do mount up and the sight of Cumbley, Bourne and especially Burton strutting their stuff to "How Deep is My Love" is something I cannot un-see.

National Solo enthusiasts may look at their screens with confusion but relax, the Solo athletes had gone to sleep many hours earlier, their bodies hydrated and in hibernation for tomorrow's racing. The demographics of the Solo and OK classes may be similar but the Solo guys are far more sensible.

For me the day has been full of ups and downs and not just due to the steep chop of the IJsselmeer, miscommunication to both fleets resulting in no rescue craft other than the mark laying ribs to attend to 100 + sailors. I have to ask if it is not the responsibility of the club to provide adequate cover to host a regatta of such size? While the relaxed manner of the Dutch is admirable, one has to question the wisdom of offering to host a championship event and, in the case of the OK dinghy, international point scoring one, with no specified rescue craft on the water.

Luckily, a club rib and, at potential cost to both associations, a private rib were procured, but had to be manned by the media guy (me) and my able crew Fiona, while an OK sailor had to forego his regatta in the name of safety.

On to the racing before I force the keys of my Macbook through the formica laminated desktop.

Race 1

The OK fleet were first away and a full ten minutes past before the Solo start was signalled. Port bias resulted in a general recall and, I believe a black flag. The second start was less biased and the OK fleet were just behind the Solo fleet as they headed upwind in the 12-13 knot breeze. Sims, who had actually started quiet tardily, worked some shifts to round with Andy Davis just on his inside, followed by Andy Tunnicliffe and Kevan Gibb. Dutch hotshot Peerke Kortekaas rounded just behind but lost out as a gust with his name on it nearly sent him in.

Davis and Sims continued to tussle with Davis appearing to have an advantage downwind while Sims took control upwind. Tunnicliffe and Gibb held position as the 62 other competitors battled with cold, the Ijsselmeer and each other for bragging rights at the bar.

With triangle, sausage completed Davis set off up the last beat allowing Sims to tack off.A few tacks and many metres later Davis still held the lead but, choosing the pin end of the shortened course, over stood, allowing Sims, with the guille of a Ferrari tactician, to undercut him to the line.

Tunnicliffe, Gibb and Guy Magyar completed the top five.

Race 2

With the timing of a circus ring trapeze artist (where have you heard that before) the Solo start for race two co-incided with the OK fleet reaching the leeward mark...you could not make it up.

Sims led in from the right with Tom Lonsdale, Ian Hopwood and Olly Davenport in pursuit. Chris Brown, Tunnicliffe and Nigel Davies led the chasing pack with the wind a steady 12 knots. Davis was in eighth with plenty of places to make up. Sims continued to control the race and while Davis recovered to second he was never really threatening to the lead. Davenport revelled in the chop and recorded third infant of the consistent Tunnicliffe. M. Gifford and Guy Magyar completed a talented top six.

Race 3

In a textbook copy of race two the fleet were released to coincide with the OK fleet as I shook my head in dismay and distain. We like the OK fleet but not that up-close and personal. Kortekaas hit the left harder than a snap election and rolled over the fleet to earn the President's Beer Voucher for first to the windward mark, an award he reminded me of when we later met in the bar. Lonsdale and Arnd Wolvetang were next but the latter was BFD so would have a sad face that evening. Lonsdale himself had been BFD in race two, the Solo bow maybe blunter than an OK but it still goes faster than you would like sometimes. Brown was followed closely by Davis who finally decided to arrive to the party and surged into the lead by the leeward mark. From there he controlled the two lap race with Sims surging into second at the gun. I have purposely used surge twice and now three times, the result of far too much beer and merriment, care of Magic Marine who have so generously sponsored our social programme as well as providing free prizes tomorrow evening.

The forecast tomorrow is more of the same, 12-16 knots at it's peak and two rescue craft. The PRO has stated he will not let us sail if it is above 20knots so I fear for his safety should that scenario be realised.

So, Mike Sims is the Solo event leader with Davis and Tunnicliffe ready to pounce should he falter. Guy Magyar is an impressive fourth with Davenport and Brown next.

In the OK fleet, World Champion Jim Hunt leads the racing from Cumbley, Burton and Craig but the dancing award must go to Burton who would not look out of place in Village People.

The OK fleet will no doubt supply a more informative report of day 1.

Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.

Results after Day 1:

