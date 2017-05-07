Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 Holding
Product Feature
Phoenix Jacket
Phoenix Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Yachting Cup at San Diego Yacht Club - Day 1

by Emily Willhoft today at 7:25 am 5-7 May 2017
2017 Yachting Cup at San Diego day 1 © Bronny Daniels / North Sails

Day one of the 2017 Yachting Cup wrapped up early this evening after an exciting day on the water. With gray skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, racing occurred in the ocean and in San Diego Bay. The Yachting Cup will continue on Saturday and Sunday with racing on three ocean course venues each day.

While the rest of the city was out celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the Pac52s were celebrating their inaugural race as a Class out on the ocean course. Four boats (Fox, Invisible Hand, Rio, and Bad Pak) competed in three races on an especially long course, each leg measuring 1.7nm. After a slight postponement while the wind picked up, racing began at noon in about 10 knots of wind.

The first race almost mimicked a match race with Bad Pak slightly ahead of Rio and further down the course Invisible Hand just ahead of Fox. Bad Pak came out on top and won the first race, lighting a fire in Rio's belly that helped them win the second two races, ultimately finishing the day as the Class leader. Bad Pak and Rio are brand new boats, both arriving in San Diego weeks before Yachting Cup meaning the crews had very minimal time to practice together.

In fact, Rio had only been in the water for three days before racing today. Owner Manouch Moshayedi was pleased with how the first day went and determined that the day was successful, especially in the last race.

“The last race was a particularly good race for us. We were behind everyone at the start, but then we kept going and the other boats unfortunately tacked into the wrong shift and fell behind. We were able to catch up and win the race. But as a whole, today was a good test of the four boats in terms of performance both upwind and downwind."

2017 Yachting Cup at San Diego day 1 - photo © Bronny Daniels / North Sails
2017 Yachting Cup at San Diego day 1 - photo © Bronny Daniels / North Sails

Meanwhile, the Ton Cup got underway at 3pm in the bay also in about 10 knots of wind. Throughout the late afternoon, 35 boats raced in 3 classes. Leading the pack for the majority of the race was Abracadabra, an ACC skippered by Lorne Leibel from Oakville Yacht Club in Ontario, Canada. You can't miss this boat if you're out on the water spectating- it's covered in images of dolphins!

Viva La Vida ended up winning Class 1 with Abracadabra coming in fourth after the times were corrected. This Farr 40 is another newer boat, having only participated in two races prior to today's Ton Cup since it was purchased in January. Merry Cheers, crew on Viva La Vida, participated in the Yachting Cup for the first time today and was pleased with the results.

“The race was a lot of fun. Our tactician Dave is amazing- he has sailed around here for years and years, has many miles under his keel, and he put us in all the right spots. We had the current to contend with when we went towards the bridge and there were spots that were dead up by Coronado Island. But he was able to put us in all right spots by staying out away from the island and watching where the wind was coming from.”

Menace, a Farr 30 OD skippered by William Daffron from SBYC and Gray Goose, an Olson 30 skippered by Jeremy Quinton from DPYC were also Ton Cup class winners.

Following racing on Saturday and Sunday, the awards ceremony will be held at San Diego Yacht Club after the completion of races on Sunday, May 7 where prizes will be awarded by class.

Complete results from day one are posted here and more photos from the day are located here.

The Yachting Cup would like to thank its sponsors; Helly Hansen, Pantaenius, Lars Remodeling, Bay City Brewing Company, North Sails, Rigworks, Mount Gay Rum, Lemon & Line, Bare Republic, and Pirates Lair.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Countdown to the 2017 Yachting Cup
San Diego Yacht Club's signature spring event San Diego Yacht Club's signature spring event, the Yachting Cup regatta, returns on May 5-7, 2017 for the 45th year. Over 80 entries are expected for this year's regatta from numerous yacht clubs. Posted on 15 Apr 2017 Islands Race at San Diego
A spectacularly brilliant evening to be on the water The 2017 Islands Race was hosted by Newport Harbor Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club on February 24 & 25. This year's event featured considerable visibility and scenery for those on board, yet disappointingly light winds for the last third of the race. Posted on 26 Feb ICSA Match Racing Nationals
Georgetown University wins at San Diego The 2016 College Sailing Match Racing Nationals, hosted by San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC), concluded today on San Diego Bay. After three days of competitive racing, Georgetown University has won the Cornelius Shields Sr. Trophy. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Sir Thomas Lipton Cup at San Diego overall
Newport Harbor Yacht Club win The 2016 Lipton Cup ended dramatically today under ominous clouds and light rain. Despite challenging wind directions on San Diego Bay, Race Committee ran three races, completing all 12 scheduled races for the weekend. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 Sir Thomas Lipton Cup at San Diego day 2
Breeze fills for a full day sailing Saturday was a picturesque day of racing for day two of the 2016 Lipton Cup. With bright, sunny skies and winds between 7 and 10 knots throughout the afternoon, Race Committee ran five races and the competition stayed equally fierce throughout each race. Posted on 30 Oct 2016 Sir Thomas Lipton Cup at San Diego day 1
Newport Harbor YC team leads the way In contrast to some pre-event forecasts, the breeze filled in nicely for day one of the 102nd Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup! Posted on 29 Oct 2016 2016 International Masters Regatta overall
Menninger breaks 3-way tie to win The International Masters Regatta, hosted by San Diego Yacht Club for the fifth consecutive year, finished late afternoon on Sunday, October 23rd. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 2016 International Masters Regatta day 2
More wind in San Diego Day two of San Diego Yacht Club's International Masters Regatta featured more wind than the first day of racing. The twelve masters sailors competing in the regatta experienced conditions that were more typical of San Diego on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 23 Oct 2016 2016 International Masters Regatta day 1
Richard du Moulin leads in San Diego Day one of San Diego YC's International Masters Regatta wrapped up Friday evening with the first day of racing in San Diego Bay. Twelve Master sailors and their crews from all around the country competed in two races along the San Diego City Front. Posted on 22 Oct 2016 2016 Lipton Cup preview
Twelve teams set to contest for trophy The 102nd Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup, San Diego Yacht Club's signature fall regatta, will be sailed on October 28-30, 2016. Posted on 15 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy