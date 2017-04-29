Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines

Boats for sale

Europe class sails
located in Spain

Europe Training Day at Loch Tummel Sailing Club

by Emma Brisley today at 7:55 pm 29 April 2017
Europe Training Day at Loch Tummel © Chris Brisley

Ten sailors arrived at Tummel for our training day. 7 sailors were from Tummel, 3 sailors had travelled from further afield, Duncan from Wormit, Craig from Aberdeen and Stonehaven and myself from Dalgety Bay.

We ranged in ability from those who had recently bought a Europe and those who had been sailing one for many years. Jack from Loch Tummel had never been in a Europe but decided to take his daughters newly acquired boat out as she was not available and enjoyed his day sailing. Maybe we will see him out in his own Europe at some point in the future. Our coach for the day was Mark Barron a member of Tummel and very experienced coach. After a leisurely set up of the boats we had a briefing for the day and looked at sail setting before going afloat.

Once afloat we were working on our boat handling and thinking about our tacks and sail settings ensuring our leeches were not too tight down wind. We spent the morning sailing around a triangle, following the leader and tacking on the whistle. Having been sailing on the Forth for 6 years I had forgotten how interesting the wind can be on an inland lake, it went from being hardly anything to planing conditions within the space of a few minutes along with some lovely wind shifts too! It really made us concentrate and be aware of the wind to ensure we didn't capsize, however throughout the day there were a few capsizes.

At lunch, we talked about how things had gone in the morning and what we were going to be focusing on for the afternoon, starting and leeward mark rounding. We were all a little line shy to start with, then Mark had to do a few general recalls as we got a bit keen. The most exciting leeward mark rounding was the last one where Mark had us all following the leader initially before letting us go to race to it. This made us concentrate on our downwind sailing skills to get a good position to round the mark well and set us up for the beat. We finished with one last start and beat before heading in for the day.

Everyone had an enjoyable day improving our Europe sailing thanks to Mark, Loch Tummel for hosting the event and RYA Scotland for helping with some funding through the class grants.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

From Cockerill to Rooster part 2
How Steve built the company into what it is today We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 From Cockerill to Rooster part 1
Steve's story in his own words We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 Europe Inlands at Northampton
A clear winner in not so steady winds I have to admit, I was the last to are on the scene on Saturday morning which is not like me! As I rolled through the visitor's boat park area I was amazed to see so many other europes; so many wide/shallow transoms poking out into the road. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Europes and Finns at the Battle of the Classes
Racing during the Southampton Boat Show Team Dixon were the first to arrive at SWAC followed by Team Tweedle and finally myself who rolled in at a leisurely 10:30am. After rigging, attention turned to finely tuning John Tweedle's newest addition to the family fleet – daughter Caitlin's Europe. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Europe Nationals at Dalgety Bay
Awaking to sunshine after a stormy night I awoke on a sunny morning not at all like the horrid evening before (torrential rain and 40 knots of wind) to find the number of caravan/campers had doubled overnight and a multitude of RS Teras, RS400s, Lasers and Europes were arriving on site. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Europes at Overy Staithe
Sailing alongside the OK class As there are now five Europes in the club a Europe Open Meeting was added to the annual OK Open. For day 1 the wind was a force 2 south westerly and Olympic courses were sailed out at sea. Posted on 6 Sep 2016 Europe Nationals to be held at Dalgety
During the club's annual regatta Sailors in the Europe class are looking forward to their 2016 National Championships, which will be hosted by Dalgety Bay SC over the weekend of 10th & 11th September as part of the club's annual regatta. Posted on 2 Sep 2016 Europe Nationals at Dalgety Bay preview
Class undergoing a metamorphosis this last year The Europe Class is undergoing somewhat of a metamorphosis this last year, perhaps the analogy of the phoenix is more appropriate? Posted on 7 Aug 2016 Kieler Woche day 4
Transition time Kiel Week reaches the traditional transition phase today when the non-Olympic classes are decided and the silverware is distributed before the Olympic classes take over the race arenas for four days of racing before Sunday's showdown Medal Races. Posted on 21 Jun 2016 Kieler Woche day 3
505s vote Brexit and Danish do Ding Dong A westerly breeze gusting up to 20kts at times and blowing out of the Kiel Fjord presented a new set of challenges for the racers at Kieler Woche where stamina on and off the water is as much a primary requirement. Posted on 20 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy