RS Tera Northern Travellers at Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club

Prize giving in the 2017 RS Tera Northern Travellers at Derwent Reservoir SC © Simon Straughan Prize giving in the 2017 RS Tera Northern Travellers at Derwent Reservoir SC © Simon Straughan

by Simon Straughan today at 2:59 pm

Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club hosted the initial round of the 2017 RS Tera Northern Travellers Series, supported for the second year running by Peterson Stainless Rigging Limited.

Visitors from Ripon, Windermere, Coniston and Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno sailing club, joined the home club sailors to make up a healthy fleet of 24 boats (19 Sport and 4 Pro).

Saturday started with a changeable South Easterly breeze (circa 10 knots) which Howard Armstrong and his race team (Kathryn Armstrong, Giles and Shirley Passmore) managed to set a the course in good time, and complete 4 races back to back.

In the Sport fleet, the racing was very close, however, the consistency of William Bailey gave him the lead at the end of the first day. At the rear of the fleet, some of the lesser experienced sailor were showing real determination as they were given encouragement from the support RIBs.

In the Pro Fleet, Tatiana Dickinson and Theo Stewart traded places as both managed two first and second places.

Higher winds on Sunday (20 knots) certainly gave the competitors more of a challenge, with a number of capsizes before, and during the racing. After 3 back to back races and with the wind rising, it was decided to conclude the days racing.

William Bailey (Sport) continued with consistent results that ultimately gave him the weekend win, followed by Thomas Donald in 2nd and Felix Stewart in 3rd.

In the Pro fleet, due to a school trip, Theo Stewart could not compete, so Tatiana Dickinson pulled away a healthy lead to give her the weekend win, followed by Elizabeth Miller in 2nd and Theo Stewart in 3rd place.

Overall Results: (top three)

Pro Fleet

1st Tatiana Dickinson (DRSC)

2nd Elizabeth Miller (Ripon SC)

3rd Theo Stewart (Windermere School)

Sport Fleet

1st William Bailey (Ripon SC)

2nd Thomas Donald (DRSC)

3rd Felix Stewart (Windermere School)

Special Endeavour Award for enthusiasm and determination

Orla Barraclough (Ripon SC)

Fflur Pierce (Penrhos/Llandudno SC)