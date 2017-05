Hello

We wanted to let you know that there might be a delay on orders being despatched this weekend due to an upgrade to our warehouse systems.

We will endeavour to get your order to you as quickly as possible, but if you need items urgently, we would advise you to place your order before 3:30pm this Friday 5th May.

To apologise for any potential inconvenience, please use the voucher code below to save 15% off your order. This is valid until Tuesday 9th May.





Many thanks





The Gill Team