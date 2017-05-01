Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Rash Top-Long Sleeved
Rash Top-Long Sleeved
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RS700 Snetfest at Snettisham Beach Sailing Club

by Colin Dacey today at 4:10 pm 28 April - 1 May 2017
RS700 SnetFest at Snettisham Beach © Joanne Dacey

Snettisham Beach Sailing Club hosted the opening event of the 2017 RS700 Magic Marine Grand Prix with a fantastic event held over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Unfortunately the planned Friday night shakedown sail had to be cancelled due to lack of wind but this did not dampen the spirits of the 11 visitors and 4 local boats from renewing their friendships in the time honoured fashion in the warm and newly renovated clubhouse.

Day 1 of the event proper dawned with clear skies and a gentle easterly breeze producing an unusual flat sea. In these marginal trapezing conditions there were large gains to be made in finding the most pressure over the best tide conditions. Clearly local knowledge paid dividends with Colin Dacey of the home club leading the pack overnight with a 1,2,2 score closely followed by 2013 National Champion, Robbie Bell also from the home club with a 2,4,1 with, the always fast in all conditions, and RS700 stalwart, Pete Purkiss from Brightlingsea S.C. with a 4,1,6.

The day was rounded off with an excellent meal provided by S.B.S.C. new caterers followed by live music by local group "Goz" where the competitors eased their partial trapezing aching muscles with some energetic dancing. Class Chairman, Richard Wadsworth also impressed the gathering with his dead eye skill in hitting a nail with the sharp end of a brick layer's hammer, after consuming many beers, in S.B.S.C's new, aptly named "Hammer and Nail" game. Clearly a skill he practices in the Navy!

Day 2, another bright early morning greeted the bleary eyed sailors, but this time there was a lot more wind! An easterly F4-5, gusting 6, again produced an uncharacteristically flat sea just perfect for high speed RS700 sailing. There were plenty of capsizes for the SBSC rescue teams to keep them busy with more than usual swims from ex-champ Bell who would have probably won the event if he had managed to stay upright more. In the end the day belonged to Richard Wadsworth, who despite problems with a slippery kite halyard cleat, showed his skill in the strong wind to score a 1,1,2 closely followed by local Ian Nolan who was going faster with each race and showing blistering upwind speed at times, scoring a very creditable 3,2,1. Third on the day was the ever consistent Bell with a 2,4,3.

When all the scores were added up it was Richard from Stokes Bay and RNSA who done enough to win the event with 10 points. Equal on 12 points each were Colin Dacey and Robbie Bell from the home club, with Bell securing the runner's up spot by virtue of a 1 point advantage on discard.

Prize winners in the RS700 SnetFest at Snettisham Beach - photo © Joanne Dacey
Prize winners in the RS700 SnetFest at Snettisham Beach - photo © Joanne Dacey

After the prize giving the fleet retired to the club for another splendid 2 course Sunday lunch, followed later in the evening, a typical freestyle Snettisham Beach BBQ watching the sun dip below the West Wash coast horizon. Not quite south of France probably, but not far off either.

For those who stayed for the club racing on the Monday were rewarded with another sparkling sail in a fresh F4-5 producing some very close racing, the results didn't seem to matter as the quality of the sailing was so much fun, pretty normal for Norfolk.

As usual thanks to all the volunteers that gave up their time to make the weekend so enjoyable, John Eaton and his RO team, Mark Charnley and his rescue team and those who worked in the bar, galley, and those behind the scenes. Mention also to our SpeedSix, our equipment sponsors for the RS700 Nationals, for providing stylish footwear to those of us who had already entered the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals to be held at Stokes Bay SC 21-24 Sept 2017.

The next event on the RS700 Magic Marine Grand Prix is the RS700 RS Sailing Summer Championship at Hayling Island S.C. 17-18 June. I've already booked my slot, see you all there.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st720Richard WadsworthStokes Bay S.C./ RNSA33‑1011210
2nd875Robbie BellSnettisham Beach S.C.2‑4124312
3rd1027Colin DaceySnettisham Beach S.C.12243‑512
4th1023Ian NolanSnettisham Beach S.C.‑66332115
5th1020Steve HermansonQueen Mary S.C.‑98556428
6th808Spike DanielsHayling Island S.C.55488(DNF)30
7th839Philip HighfieldGt Yarmouth and Gorleston S.C.8‑11965634
8th855David BridleBrightlingsea S.C.777910(DNF)40
9th1042Pete PurkissBrightlingsea S.C.416DNF(DNC)DNC42
10th914Graham BlakeQueen Mary S.C.‑1198109844
11th970Simon RedfearnBrightlingsea S.C.‑12121277745
12th979Ed NapolitanoSnettisham Beach S.C.101011DNF(DNC)DNC62
13th762Adrian HoweOxford S.C.‑1414141111DNF62
14th1031Hamish GriffithsHayling Island S.C.131313DNFDNF(DNC)67
15th801Stephen CarrBrightlingsea S.C.151515(DNC)DNCDNC77
Sailwave Scoring Software 2.19.8          
http://www.sailwave.com/          
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Magic Marine RS700 Inlands at Queen Mary
Final event of the Grand Prix Circuit This year's Magic Marine Inland Championship, held at Queen Mary Sailing Club 8-9 Oct 16, also served as the final event of the 2016 Magic Marine Grand Prix Circuit. The home RS700 fleet was augmented by the travelling support of the "usual suspects". Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals overall
Jerry Wales crowned new champion The RS700 fleet had two exciting races Saturday in Chichester Harbour due to extreme weather out in the Bay. This rounded up a fantastic National Championship with 27 RS700s sharing top quality HISC racing and partying. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 3
The wind arrives at last The wind arrived at last on day three for a four race extravaganza. Race four saw Robbie choose the least favoured route to the right of the beat to clear the fleet at the windward mark. He held the lead to the finish. Posted on 27 Aug 2016 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals days 1 & 2
Three races run, after first day abandoned Thursday morning dawned with light airs and a forecast for light and variable breeze throughout the day. After a couple of hours postponement and some last minute bumbling the fleet took to the water in the vain hope of the breeze filling in. Posted on 27 Aug 2016 RS400/RS700/RS800 Nationals preview
Over 90 boats already entered for Hayling event Following the fantastic Europeans at Travemunder Woche, Germany for the RS400s and at Circolo vela Torbole, Lake Garda for the RS700/RS800s, we are now getting ready to get stuck into the next large event for the fleets – the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals. Posted on 18 Aug 2016 Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Spectacular final day in glorious sunshine Brightlingsea Sailing Club's Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week went out in spectacular style with a final day of racing in glorious sunshine and a lovely light to moderate of extremely shifty breeze. Posted on 7 Aug 2016 Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
A change of pace on ARP & Specialised Fixings Friday After three days of windy conditions, ARP and Specialised Fixings Friday brought a change of pace to the penultimate day of Brightlingsea Sailing Club's Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week. Posted on 6 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC RS700 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS700 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy