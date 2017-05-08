Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear - Waterproof Sock
Lennon Racewear - Waterproof Sock
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta - Day 1

by Duncan Worthington today at 1:34 pm 4-8 May 2017

The 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta got off to a breezy start with an early morning storm clearing in time for the first race and leaving behind 16 knots of breeze.

The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.

Elsewhere on the water the 76-strong Optimist fleet were keen to get underway in the Thailand Optimist National Championships, with the best two results from today's three races deciding the Fleet A/ B split, while on the dinghy course more than 50 competed in the Single-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class (with divisional splits), and the Double-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class.

Optimists on day 1 of the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell
Optimists on day 1 of the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell

Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. In the fading breeze, they went on to again take line honours in Race 2 but Emagine (AUS) and Loco (USA) remained close on-the-water and Emagine corrected out in first, Loco second with THA 72 having to settle for third.

Defending champion Gary Baguley on El Coyote (AUS) made it two from two to comfortably sit top of the IRC Racing 3 standings at the end of Day 1. Fellow Australian entry, Magic, skippered by David Bell, scored two seconds while other podium places were shared between Martin Brown's Nautical Wheeler (USA) and Tim McMahon's SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA).

Day 1 of the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell
Day 1 of the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta - photo © Guy Nowell

Currently sitting third in the 2016/17 AsianYachting Grand Prix championship, Christ Mitchell's Naut 40 Lady Bubbly is looking to improve their standing and got off to a good start today with two wins. Second and third places in the Cruising fleet went to Pote Suyasinto's Le Vent and Dwight Willis' Thida Waree respectively.

In the Platu Class, Pine-Pacific (THA) got off to a flying start with two wins in quick succession. With just seconds of separation in the one-design class, the standard of racing is high and showing consistency today with three fourth places were Royal Thai Navy, who have now laid a strong foundation to build on for the coming three days. Chris Way and his Easy Tiger III (AUS) crew are in the running with a 2,6,2 on the day and sit second overall ahead of Team Viewpoint (NED), skippered by Rolf Heemskerk, whose 5,2,3 scoreline today is enough for third overall.

Less than one minute separated Sonic (THA) and Bladerunner 7 (UK) on-the-water in today's multihull racing but it was the larger of the two, the Crowther 42 Sonic, skippered by defending champion Kirati Assakul, who got the better on corrected time in both races and leads the series.

The 13th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina takes place 4 – 8 May, 2017 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Thailand and is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy.

For more information, visit www.topofthegulfregatta.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

International sailors, top Thai crews set
For 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta 2017 is a milestone year for the Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina as organisers welcome the event's 3,000 entry. Posted on 4 May Welcoming the 3,000th entry
To the Top of the Gulf Regatta More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya from 4 – 8 May, 2017 to take part in what has become the largest multi-class regatta of its kind in Asia. Posted on 5 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Perfect ending to a record-setting event The final day of the 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina proved to be the best yet with a fresh 15 knot breeze bringing down the curtain on what has been a busy programme of sailing for 271 boats split over 10 classes. Posted on 4 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 4
Thai sailors move up the standings Today is Day 4 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina, but only the third day of racing in the keelboat and multihulls' four-day series. Posted on 3 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3
Spectacular sailing and champions crowned It was more of the same on Day 3 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta with consistent winds and glorious sunshine. On the Optimist, dinghy and windsurf courses it was the last day of their respective series. Posted on 2 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 2
Steady winds deliver close racing Yesterday's storm didn't reappear today and steady winds of 10-12 knots delivered some close racing across the fleet. Posted on 1 May 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta day 1
Stormy conditions kick off racing Excellent winds welcomed the four classes that kicked off the 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina today. Posted on 30 Apr 2016 Top Thai sailors take on the region's best
12th Top of the Gulf Regatta starts soon The 12th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina is set to welcome a diverse fleet of 200 plus boats and more than 700 sailors from novice to national and regional champions. Posted on 5 Apr 2016 12th Top of the Gulf Regatta preview
Organisers expect a strong multi-class turnout The 12th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina will showcase the Gulf of Thailand's world-class sailing credentials when sailors from around the world descend on Ocean Marina Yacht Club from 30th April to 4th May, 2016. Posted on 19 Feb 2016 Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Foxy Lady VI and Kingdom Property defend their titles The 2015 Top of the Gulf Regatta came to a close today after four days of exciting racing. Posted on 4 May 2015

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy