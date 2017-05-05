Please select your home edition
Zhik 2016 Dinghy Wetsuits

Foiling behind a foiler! Tom Buggy wakeboards behind a GC32

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 4:22 pm 5 May 2017
Tom Buggy on his foiling wakeboard behind a foiling GC32 catamaran © Lloyd Images

If you are thinking of trying this at home - don't forget your Zhik impact protection!

Zhik, the Official Clothing Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ put their stamp on the recent Qingdao Act with a not for the feint hearted stunt, involving Tom Buggy being towed behind a foiling GC32 whilst he was foiling on a wakeboard.

Tom, a well-known Extreme Sailing Series™ sailor, is part of the wildcard Team Extreme crew that also won the Zhik Speed Trophy awarded the fastest boat at the event. Team Extreme was recorded at 29.8 knots on the first race of day one.

Zhik's presence at the event included a fully stocked official merchandise store on the dockside and a showcase area within the Extreme Club. Key products for today's foiling sailors include Zhik's range of a rel="nofollow" onclick="return redirect('/advertisers/linkclick.asp?UALN=70906');" href="/news/193395/Speed-Thrills-Pain-Kills">Kollition™ impact protection and helmets. These are worn by a number of teams on the Extreme Sailing series and are designed for any foiling dinghies and extreme watersports.

www.yachtsandyachting.com/news/193395/Speed-Thrills-Pain-Kills

www.yachtsandyachting.com/news/194082/Zhiks-H1-Helmet

