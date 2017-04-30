Please select your home edition
Albacore Inland Championship at South Cerney Sailing Club

by Crispin Read Wilson today at 1:27 pm 29-30 April 2017
Judy and Paul Armstrong during the Albacore Inlands at South Cerney © Tim Hampton

Current national champions Judy and Paul Armstrong from Scaling Dam SC cleaned up, winning the first four races at the Inland Championships at South Carney on 29 and 30 April, which meant that they didn't need to sail the last two. Paul claimed to have a bad back, but it didn't seem to hamper their dominance.

Seventeen boats contested the event, held in a shifty southerly breeze on the Saturday, and a blustery and equally shifty north-easterly on Sunday. John Woffinden and Sacha Mayhew from Maidenhead SC led the charge for the other podium placings, finishing a consistent second, while Matt Metcalfe Smith and Chris Armstrong (son of the winners) put together a less consistent set of results, ranging from 1st to 6th, to finish third.

Paul Kimmens, South Cerney's Race Officer, did an excellent job in a calm and friendly manner, and Pam Weeks in the galley produced a sumptuous curry for the fleet on Saturday evening, followed by a challenging quiz.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubBoat NameR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st8228Judy ArmstrongPaul ArmstrongScaling Dam SCTotally Ratted1111  4
2nd8213John WoffinfdenSacha MayhewMaidenhead SCAl22 2 28
3rd8158Matthew Metcalfe SmithChris ArmstrongCarsington SCIt wasn't me36  1414
4th6649Crispin Read WilsonFraser EarleLyme Regis SCRuined Dude44  4315
5th8233Mike BannerJason UptonLeigh & Lowton SCFifty Shades11  32117
6th8152Phil SmithSteve CarrRYAAlbaholic5  43517
7th8069Barry WicksJulie MaidmentMaidenhead SCMagical8346  21
8th6844Tim ColemanAmanda Shakira / Jo SankeyNottingham SCFirebird6 5 7624
9th8155Matthew ThompsonHeather ThompsonTCSCGran Turismo 5785 25
10th8008Malcolm JamesLiz HassallSouth Cerney SCHamish McJador7  108732
11th8189Craig HamiltonAmanda HamiltonWinsford Flash Sailing ClubRockstar1082   43
12th7508Dave WhittleJackie ValeSouth Cerney SCBlaec 10101211 43
13th8156Andrew TurserfieldMarion TurserfieldWest Oxfordshire SCGalanthus Nivalis 1111 13944
14th6654Clive GimbsonTheo PangrazNCSCDog Woof 16 1310847
15th7525Andy PearceIan SimpsonMaidenhead SCBlue Jay 1515119 50
16th6811Steve AshfordMartin YeomansWhitefriers SCAlice Tinker1514 1412 55
17th8130Howard WittDavid YoungM S CGarden Leave12913   57
