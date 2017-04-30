Albacore Inland Championship at South Cerney Sailing Club

by Crispin Read Wilson today at 1:27 pm

Current national champions Judy and Paul Armstrong from Scaling Dam SC cleaned up, winning the first four races at the Inland Championships at South Carney on 29 and 30 April, which meant that they didn't need to sail the last two. Paul claimed to have a bad back, but it didn't seem to hamper their dominance.

Seventeen boats contested the event, held in a shifty southerly breeze on the Saturday, and a blustery and equally shifty north-easterly on Sunday. John Woffinden and Sacha Mayhew from Maidenhead SC led the charge for the other podium placings, finishing a consistent second, while Matt Metcalfe Smith and Chris Armstrong (son of the winners) put together a less consistent set of results, ranging from 1st to 6th, to finish third.

Paul Kimmens, South Cerney's Race Officer, did an excellent job in a calm and friendly manner, and Pam Weeks in the galley produced a sumptuous curry for the fleet on Saturday evening, followed by a challenging quiz.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Boat Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 8228 Judy Armstrong Paul Armstrong Scaling Dam SC Totally Ratted 1 1 1 1 4 2nd 8213 John Woffinfden Sacha Mayhew Maidenhead SC Al 2 2 2 2 8 3rd 8158 Matthew Metcalfe Smith Chris Armstrong Carsington SC It wasn't me 3 6 1 4 14 4th 6649 Crispin Read Wilson Fraser Earle Lyme Regis SC Ruined Dude 4 4 4 3 15 5th 8233 Mike Banner Jason Upton Leigh & Lowton SC Fifty Shades 11 3 2 1 17 6th 8152 Phil Smith Steve Carr RYA Albaholic 5 4 3 5 17 7th 8069 Barry Wicks Julie Maidment Maidenhead SC Magical 8 3 4 6 21 8th 6844 Tim Coleman Amanda Shakira / Jo Sankey Nottingham SC Firebird 6 5 7 6 24 9th 8155 Matthew Thompson Heather Thompson TCSC Gran Turismo 5 7 8 5 25 10th 8008 Malcolm James Liz Hassall South Cerney SC Hamish McJador 7 10 8 7 32 11th 8189 Craig Hamilton Amanda Hamilton Winsford Flash Sailing Club Rockstar 10 8 2 43 12th 7508 Dave Whittle Jackie Vale South Cerney SC Blaec 10 10 12 11 43 13th 8156 Andrew Turserfield Marion Turserfield West Oxfordshire SC Galanthus Nivalis 11 11 13 9 44 14th 6654 Clive Gimbson Theo Pangraz NCSC Dog Woof 16 13 10 8 47 15th 7525 Andy Pearce Ian Simpson Maidenhead SC Blue Jay 15 15 11 9 50 16th 6811 Steve Ashford Martin Yeomans Whitefriers SC Alice Tinker 15 14 14 12 55 17th 8130 Howard Witt David Young M S C Garden Leave 12 9 13 57