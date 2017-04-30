Albacore Inland Championship at South Cerney Sailing Club
29-30 April 2017
Judy and Paul Armstrong during the Albacore Inlands at South Cerney © Tim Hampton
Current national champions Judy and Paul Armstrong from Scaling Dam SC cleaned up, winning the first four races at the Inland Championships at South Carney on 29 and 30 April, which meant that they didn't need to sail the last two. Paul claimed to have a bad back, but it didn't seem to hamper their dominance.
Seventeen boats contested the event, held in a shifty southerly breeze on the Saturday, and a blustery and equally shifty north-easterly on Sunday. John Woffinden and Sacha Mayhew from Maidenhead SC led the charge for the other podium placings, finishing a consistent second, while Matt Metcalfe Smith and Chris Armstrong (son of the winners) put together a less consistent set of results, ranging from 1st to 6th, to finish third.
Paul Kimmens, South Cerney's Race Officer, did an excellent job in a calm and friendly manner, and Pam Weeks in the galley produced a sumptuous curry for the fleet on Saturday evening, followed by a challenging quiz.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Boat Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|8228
|Judy Armstrong
|Paul Armstrong
|Scaling Dam SC
|Totally Ratted
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|4
|2nd
|8213
|John Woffinfden
|Sacha Mayhew
|Maidenhead SC
|Al
|2
|2
|
|2
|
|2
|8
|3rd
|8158
|Matthew Metcalfe Smith
|Chris Armstrong
|Carsington SC
|It wasn't me
|3
|6
|
|
|1
|4
|14
|4th
|6649
|Crispin Read Wilson
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC
|Ruined Dude
|4
|4
|
|
|4
|3
|15
|5th
|8233
|Mike Banner
|Jason Upton
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|Fifty Shades
|11
|
|
|3
|2
|1
|17
|6th
|8152
|Phil Smith
|Steve Carr
|RYA
|Albaholic
|5
|
|
|4
|3
|5
|17
|7th
|8069
|Barry Wicks
|Julie Maidment
|Maidenhead SC
|Magical
|8
|3
|4
|6
|
|
|21
|8th
|6844
|Tim Coleman
|Amanda Shakira / Jo Sankey
|Nottingham SC
|Firebird
|6
|
|5
|
|7
|6
|24
|9th
|8155
|Matthew Thompson
|Heather Thompson
|TCSC
|Gran Turismo
|
|5
|7
|8
|5
|
|25
|10th
|8008
|Malcolm James
|Liz Hassall
|South Cerney SC
|Hamish McJador
|7
|
|
|10
|8
|7
|32
|11th
|8189
|Craig Hamilton
|Amanda Hamilton
|Winsford Flash Sailing Club
|Rockstar
|10
|8
|2
|
|
|
|43
|12th
|7508
|Dave Whittle
|Jackie Vale
|South Cerney SC
|Blaec
|
|10
|10
|12
|11
|
|43
|13th
|8156
|Andrew Turserfield
|Marion Turserfield
|West Oxfordshire SC
|Galanthus Nivalis
|
|11
|11
|
|13
|9
|44
|14th
|6654
|Clive Gimbson
|Theo Pangraz
|NCSC
|Dog Woof
|
|16
|
|13
|10
|8
|47
|15th
|7525
|Andy Pearce
|Ian Simpson
|Maidenhead SC
|Blue Jay
|
|15
|15
|11
|9
|
|50
|16th
|6811
|Steve Ashford
|Martin Yeomans
|Whitefriers SC
|Alice Tinker
|15
|14
|
|14
|12
|
|55
|17th
|8130
|Howard Witt
|David Young
|M S C
|Garden Leave
|12
|9
|13
|
|
|
|57
