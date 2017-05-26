Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

A truly Bermudaful Opening Ceremony to the 35th America's Cup

by 35th America's Cup today at 11:01 am 26 May 2017
Bermudaful celebration set for the America's Cup Village during the Official Opening Ceremony © Bernews.com

Full details have been announced today about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America's Cup, taking place on the Main Stage in the America's Cup Village in the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, from 8.30pm on Friday 26th May.

In the Opening Ceremony, Bermudian musical legend Gene Steede will be joined by the band of the Royal Bermuda Regiment, the H&H Gombeys and Gombey Evolution, Live Wires and the cast of "Proud to be Bermudian". These acts combine to mark the Opening Ceremony as a truly Bermudian celebration in the home of the 35th America's Cup.

The Opening Ceremony will be produced by David Durham of Yhoshi Productions and the Musical Director will be John Woolridge, both with huge experience of staging shows of this caliber in Bermuda.

Gene Steede explained what it means to him to be part of the official Opening Ceremony for the 35th America's Cup, saying, "The America's Cup is going to be an in incredible event and I am so proud to be part of the show that will start the America's Cup. It has been a while since I last performed and I cannot wait to be part of the show in front of the crowds who will come out to the America's Cup Village for day one of racing the Opening Ceremony on 26th May. It is going to be a huge party and I'm sure it will be the perfect start to the events that will turn the eyes of the world on our Bermuda home throughout May and June."

After the opening acts have performed, 4-Forty-1, the official band of the 35th America's Cup, will take to the stage to continue the party that will end at 10.30pm with a spectacular fireworks display. Red Bull skydivers will also be making an appearance, dropping in from the skies above Bermuda to join the party that will be taking place in the America's Cup Village.

Before the Opening Ceremony starts at 8.30pm, the first day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers will begin at 5.00pm with Jimmy "Pitbull" Spithill and ORACLE TEAM USA taking on Franck Cammas and Groupama Team France in race one, with the on-water action scheduled to end at 7.00pm.

From 7.00pm until the Opening Ceremony starts at 8.30pm a range of Bermudian musical talent will perform, including Cindy Smith, John Seymour, Liv MisLu, Desmond "Rivah" Smith, John Seymour, Aimee Bento and Quinn Outerbridge.

Tickets to the opening day of the 35th America's Cup are available now from www.americascup.com/tickets and start at just $10 for Bermuda residents. The full range of spectator experiences are available via the ticket website for 26th May and give access to the Opening Ceremony and the on-water action which starts that day at 5.00pm. Tickets are also available for all dates the America's Cup Village is open between 26th May and 27th June and full details can be found at www.americascup.com/tickets.

On 26th May, the America's Cup Village will open for business at 3.00pm and will close after the Opening Ceremony and party ends at 10.030pm.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

America's Cup live at the Little Ship Club
Yacht club in heart of London's City throws opens its doors Sailing fans will be able to watch multiple Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie's bid to bring the America's Cup to Britain for the first time in its 166-year history live from Bermuda every weekday evening at the Little Ship Club. Posted on 6 May ETNZ's Pedal Power Revolution
The story behind the innovation Bike on a boat? Here's the story behind the innovation. Emirates Team New Zealand are still pushing for the ultimate America's Cup performance, will you be following? Posted on 4 May The America's Cup Revolution
From monohulls to foiling catamarans There has been a revolution in the America's Cup - a shift from monohulls racing far offshore to incredibly fast, foiling catamarans raced close to shore by high-performance athletes. Posted on 3 May The oldest trophy in international sport
Key players on why the trophy is so coveted The key players of the 35th America's Cup talk about why this trophy is so coveted, so prestigious, and so difficult to win. Since 1851 the America's Cup trophy has represented the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and it is no different today. Posted on 2 May Iain Percy: "Let the best team win"
Sportsmanship should be at the centre of the America's Cup The America's Cup is one the most prestigious sports events in the world, and the level of competition is nothing short of extreme among the professional sailors aiming to lift the Cup in 2017. Posted on 1 May America's Cup Class speed run
SoftBank Team Japan & ORACLE TEAM USA at over 40mph SoftBank Team Japan and ORACLE TEAM USA lined up on the Great Sound in their new America's Cup Class boats, with very fast results! Even at speeds of over 40mph our chase boat was struggling to keep up with these racing machines. Posted on 29 Apr Important first day of racing in Bermuda
For Emirates Team New Zealand After less than one week since the first sail in Bermuda, Emirates Team New Zealand joined their opponents on the water for the last day of the latest round of the America's Cup Class (ACC) practice racing. Posted on 29 Apr Sailors weigh in on round 3 of practice racing
Key personalities from the AC teams discusss progress We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats. Posted on 28 Apr Emirates Team New Zealand Nose Dive!
Tight exit to Hamilton Harbour Not the ideal way for Emirates Team New Zealand to exit a tight Hamilton harbour, Bermuda in a puff of 24.3 knots! They'll have another shot at it today... Posted on 27 Apr What's the optimal ride height?
Tom Slingsby on the fine art of ACC foiling ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat. Posted on 26 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy