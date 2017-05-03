Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Spinlock Chest Pack
Spinlock Chest Pack
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River Sailing Club

by Trevor Pountain today at 9:52 am 3 May 2017

With the Early Bird Series finished and the A Series not planned for another week, the Bottle Pursuit gives some relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing when everyone starts together.

In theory, in a pursuit everyone starts at a different time and they all appear on the finish line together. When the fleet comprises of a Sigma 38 at one end and an XOD at the other and all manner of boats in-between this can be a challenge. This minor miracle relies on two things, one, the handicap committee getting the start times spot on and, two, the race committee coming up with exactly one and a half hours of racing. Simples!

There was one element that the race team didn't have to worry about – water. First high was at 17.50 and second high was 19.15 with over 4m at both. This meant that all options in terms of race marks were go. The wind however was not quite as kind. 12kts from the NE meant that in order to get some windward work the fleet would have to go south first from the start at Bald Head.

Impalas during The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River SC - photo © Trevor Pountain
Impalas during The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River SC - photo © Trevor Pountain

The scratch boat(s) for the 90 minutes racing was the XOD. Fortunately, the Hamble Division Class Captain, Tim Harding, was on duty to help with the course length calculation. Six miles was the answer and the piece of string with the 5 mile knot in it was wound round the pins on the chart until the six mile course was finalised. Zetman, Sposa, hamblewinterseries.com, Darling Bouy, Reach and Hamble Point were the chosen marks, and at 18.30 precisely the XOD's crossed the start line prepared to be chased down by the bigger boats. One by one the fleet crossed the start line and in the case of the Impala's several at the same time until, at 18.56, the last starter, Steph Merry's 1720 "Midnight Cowboy" began the chase. In her immediate sights was Rob Denning's Sigma 38 "Light" making her first appearance of the season.

Midnight Cowboy during The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River SC - photo © Trevor Pountain
Midnight Cowboy during The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River SC - photo © Trevor Pountain

The Committee Boat "Obsession" went mobile in order to shorten the course at the 90 minute cut off, but it soon became apparent that the XODs were not going to struggle round the six miles at all. Indeed, they looked to be coming home early due to the flat water and the continued good breeze. When the windward legs turned out to be fetches this early finish became 25 minutes early and five of the six XODs became uncatchable.

X96 Paul Jones beat X166 Simon Russell by 1 minute and 28 seconds with X13 Wilson, Wilson and Neal a further 1 minute and 24 seconds back. That dealt with the chocolates and the rest, as they say, is academic. But, the readership will demand a few more details of their glorious failures. A trio of Impalas followed the XOD white wash, "Vlad" Peter Dessent, "Fearnought" Mike Jones and "Imptish Smith, Tullett and Hance. The latter going quite quickly with a clean bottom! Then after the final XOD came "Anne Louise" Peter Slimming and "La Nef IV" John Noe driven by son Peter.

Fantasy wins The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River SC - photo © Trevor Pountain
Fantasy wins The Bottle Pursuit at Hamble River SC - photo © Trevor Pountain

The presence of the "OOCL Korea" in the very close by main channel lent a bit of excitement to the finishing fleet and "Light" was seen to tack very rapidly at the sight of it creeping past Calshot Castle. "Mist" managed to finish as the container ship cleared the finish area. "Light" Rob Denning came home last, which allowed Steph Merry to claim that they "overtook at least one boat".

Next week sees the start of the A Series, when serious racing will take place under blue skies with a steady warm breeze. Kathy Smalley will be in charge and all will be well.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 2
Surging spring ebb tide for the 18-strong fleet A light to moderate southerly breeze and a surging spring ebb tide greeted the 18 strong XOD fleet. The windward mark was Black Rock buoy off Yarmouth, where Venus, helmed by Nik Froud turned in the lead. Posted on 3 May Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 5
Conditions were more biblical than political The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Posted on 30 Apr Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 1
First bullet to Team Paton The 2017 season got under way for the Lymington XOD fleet on Saturday 22nd April. With a light and variable northerly breeze and some huge wind shifts, it proved to be a tricky race for both the competitors and the Race Committee. Posted on 29 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 2
A cold wind for the large fleet of 48 yachts A large fleet of 48 yachts and their crews in 6 classes braved a cold Northerly wind to enjoy exciting and competitive racing starting from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes. Posted on 26 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 4
Election news drives numbers to unprecedented levels The news that Parliament had voted overwhelmingly for a General Election on June 8th, drove unprecedented numbers of yachts to the Early Bird 4 start line on Wednesday evening. Posted on 21 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 1
41 boats turn out including the Commodores new yacht 41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats. Posted on 21 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 3
Breeze and sunshine for the second week running For the second week running, we had a 10 – 12 knot breeze from the north west, but no fears of it disappearing before dusk; and with LWS at 1830, the eternal problem of setting a course around the precious few buoys with sufficient depth of water. Posted on 13 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 2
Moderate breeze and high tide makes for great racing Ten to twelve knots from the NNW and sun was the forecast for this Wednesday's race, and so it was. This, allied to a high water time of 18.25 Portsmouth, meant that finding race marks with sufficient water was a relatively simple process. Posted on 6 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 1
Starting gun fired soon after Article 50 triggered Just after mid-day on Wednesday, Article 50 was triggered in Brussels, and, as the race team crept out of the Hamble everything looked grey and dismal. Posted on 31 Mar

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy