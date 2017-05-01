GJW Direct Lark Travellers Series at Rock Sailing and Waterski Club

Chris & Kate Holliman leading Hufton/Wood in Saturday's Force 6 during the GJW Direct Lark Series at Rock © Gemma Wood

by Nigel Hufton today at 6:45 am

May Bank holiday saw the first sea open of the Lark season at Rock, sponsored by GJW Direct. To keep things interesting, 14 races were sailed on 3 different course types.

On Saturday, the fleet sailed over the Doom Bar to find a lumpy sea and building breeze. Nigel Hufton and Matt Wood started as pathfinders and built a commanding lead, which looked to be repeated in race 2, until a late capsize let the chasing Newly-weds Chris & Kate Holliman through to win and become overnight leaders from Dougal & Helen Scott. With the wind gusting over 30 knots, race officer Martin Hough brought the fleet home.

Day 2 saw four 20-minute races sailed in the harbour around an Olympic course in NW Force 5. Having sat out the first day with heavy colds, Harry & Gemma Pynn won the first race of the day, but the Hollimans registered a 2,1,2 scoreline before retiring – leaving them as overnight leaders, followed by Hufton/Wood and the Scotts.

On Day 3, a third format was introduced – 8 races over a 1-lap sausage. With the first race lasting only 7 minutes, it was an all-action affair with much place-changing. There were 4 race winners, including a beaming Nick & Jo Marlow.

After 14 races and many tired bodies, it was Hufton/Wood's consistency which proved decisive. With only one result outside of the Top 3, they were crowned champions for the third time.

Thanks go to Martin Hough for being a brilliant PRO and to Rock Sailing Club for holding such a great weekend. We cannot wait to be back next year.

Overall Results: (14 races, 1 discard)

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Pts 1st 2538 Nigel Hufton Matt Wood 27 2nd 2484 Dougal Scott Helen Scott 42 3rd 2520 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook 44 4th 2462 Nick Marlow Jo Marlow 52 5th 2502 Steve Chatten Kirsty Phipps 67 6th 2531 Dan Watson Helen Chatten 77