Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Raymarine T060 Micro Compass
Raymarine T060 Micro Compass

GJW Direct Lark Travellers Series at Rock Sailing and Waterski Club

by Nigel Hufton today at 6:45 am 29 April - 1 May 2017
Chris & Kate Holliman leading Hufton/Wood in Saturday’s Force 6 during the GJW Direct Lark Series at Rock © Gemma Wood–to-be

May Bank holiday saw the first sea open of the Lark season at Rock, sponsored by GJW Direct. To keep things interesting, 14 races were sailed on 3 different course types.

On Saturday, the fleet sailed over the Doom Bar to find a lumpy sea and building breeze. Nigel Hufton and Matt Wood started as pathfinders and built a commanding lead, which looked to be repeated in race 2, until a late capsize let the chasing Newly-weds Chris & Kate Holliman through to win and become overnight leaders from Dougal & Helen Scott. With the wind gusting over 30 knots, race officer Martin Hough brought the fleet home.

Day 2 saw four 20-minute races sailed in the harbour around an Olympic course in NW Force 5. Having sat out the first day with heavy colds, Harry & Gemma Pynn won the first race of the day, but the Hollimans registered a 2,1,2 scoreline before retiring – leaving them as overnight leaders, followed by Hufton/Wood and the Scotts.

On Day 3, a third format was introduced – 8 races over a 1-lap sausage. With the first race lasting only 7 minutes, it was an all-action affair with much place-changing. There were 4 race winners, including a beaming Nick & Jo Marlow.

After 14 races and many tired bodies, it was Hufton/Wood's consistency which proved decisive. With only one result outside of the Top 3, they were crowned champions for the third time.

Thanks go to Martin Hough for being a brilliant PRO and to Rock Sailing Club for holding such a great weekend. We cannot wait to be back next year.

Overall Results: (14 races, 1 discard)

PosSail NoHelmCrewPts
1st2538Nigel HuftonMatt Wood27
2nd2484Dougal ScottHelen Scott42
3rd2520Harry PynnGemma Cook44
4th2462Nick MarlowJo Marlow52
5th2502Steve ChattenKirsty Phipps67
6th2531Dan WatsonHelen Chatten77

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr Larks at Frensham Pond
GJW Helly Hansen Lark Belle Isle Travellers' Series Round 3 Frensham Pond SC once again welcomed the Lark fleet for round 3 of the GJW Helly Hansen Belle Isle Travellers' Series. The winds were light and unpredictable which gave the race officer the usual Frensham challenges. Posted on 25 Apr Larks at the Waldringfield Cartoon
Strong fleet for the annual Easter Egg Regatta Waldringfield hosted the Lark fleet for the annual Easter Egg Regatta on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. As ever the competition was hot with a strong home fleet boosted by some boats from the circuit and some guest appearances. Posted on 17 Apr Larks at South Staffs
GJW Direct Travellers Series Round 1 The annual pilgrimage to South Staffs witnessed great conditions for this two day event. The open always sets a challenge with the local fickle conditions, but this year has seen the planting of two wind turbines, so what dimension were these to play? Posted on 5 Apr The Lark class at 50
We speak to Class Chairman Nigel Scott It's hard to believe that the Larks are celebrating their 50th Anniversary, but I found the class very much has its eyes on the future rather than reminiscing about past glories... Posted on 4 Apr Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Win a day's professional coaching
On and off the water competitions at SMELT 2017 Next May, five UK fleets are returning to Carnac for the 2nd edition of SMELT and this time you could win a day's professional coaching. Throughout the event there will be some friendly rivalry between the classes. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Helly Hansen Lark Winter Championships
Staunton Harold host racing and black tie dinner For the second year round Staunton Harold (RYA club of the year 2014) hosted the 2016 Lark Winters. The conditions were forecast to be light for the weekend and certainly were! Posted on 15 Nov 2016 50th West Lancs 24hr Race
Sail, social, sleep repeat The 82 teams at the West Lancashire Yacht Club 50th anniversary 24 Hour Race were certainly blessed with good weather over the weekend of the 17th and 18th September 2016. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Come to the West Lancs 24hr Race 50th
The biggest sailing party of 2016 Next weekend sees the 50th running of the West Lancashire Yacht Club 24 Hour Race. We already have 75+ teams entered sailing Enterprise, Firefly, GP14 and Larks For any of you who are undecided it is not too late to enter. Posted on 10 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy