GJW Direct Lark Travellers Series at Rock Sailing and Waterski Club
by Nigel Hufton today at 6:45 am
29 April - 1 May 2017
Chris & Kate Holliman leading Hufton/Wood in Saturday’s Force 6 during the GJW Direct Lark Series at Rock © Gemma Wood–to-be
May Bank holiday saw the first sea open of the Lark season at Rock, sponsored by GJW Direct. To keep things interesting, 14 races were sailed on 3 different course types.
On Saturday, the fleet sailed over the Doom Bar to find a lumpy sea and building breeze. Nigel Hufton and Matt Wood started as pathfinders and built a commanding lead, which looked to be repeated in race 2, until a late capsize let the chasing Newly-weds Chris & Kate Holliman through to win and become overnight leaders from Dougal & Helen Scott. With the wind gusting over 30 knots, race officer Martin Hough brought the fleet home.
Day 2 saw four 20-minute races sailed in the harbour around an Olympic course in NW Force 5. Having sat out the first day with heavy colds, Harry & Gemma Pynn won the first race of the day, but the Hollimans registered a 2,1,2 scoreline before retiring – leaving them as overnight leaders, followed by Hufton/Wood and the Scotts.
On Day 3, a third format was introduced – 8 races over a 1-lap sausage. With the first race lasting only 7 minutes, it was an all-action affair with much place-changing. There were 4 race winners, including a beaming Nick & Jo Marlow.
After 14 races and many tired bodies, it was Hufton/Wood's consistency which proved decisive. With only one result outside of the Top 3, they were crowned champions for the third time.
Thanks go to Martin Hough for being a brilliant PRO and to Rock Sailing Club for holding such a great weekend. We cannot wait to be back next year.
Overall Results: (14 races, 1 discard)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Pts
|1st
|2538
|Nigel Hufton
|Matt Wood
|27
|2nd
|2484
|Dougal Scott
|Helen Scott
|42
|3rd
|2520
|Harry Pynn
|Gemma Cook
|44
|4th
|2462
|Nick Marlow
|Jo Marlow
|52
|5th
|2502
|Steve Chatten
|Kirsty Phipps
|67
|6th
|2531
|Dan Watson
|Helen Chatten
|77
