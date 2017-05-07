Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 starts today

The Solo Nations Cup starts today © Will Loy The Solo Nations Cup starts today © Will Loy

by Will Loy, President NSCA today at 6:35 am

National Solos have arrived in force to the wonderful location of Medemblik. This venue is the Dutch version of the UK National Sailing Academy at Weymouth and consequently oozes class and professionalism. Added to that is the universally laid back attitude of this part of Europe, The populist vote may have been for Brexit but I for one would never wish to leave this part of Europe. You can also add Lake Garda and Carnac to that list of iconic destinations.

This event is also the Spring Cup for our Dutch counterparts so homeland participation is a given. Additionally and for the second year running, we share the water with the OK class and, with their World Championship set to take place in Barbados in a few weeks, this will be one of the largest European events of their season, bar the European Championship in Denmark. The combined entry of 119 emphasises the popularity of these traditional single handed dinghies, designed just one year apart in 1956-57 respectively.

While the National Solo pretty much dominates the UK club scene and has strong ties with Holland and outposts in Portugal and France, it never managed to conquer Europe in the way the OK does. Likewise, the UK OK class is small by comparison but it has strong pockets of participation across the World which, as President of the NSCA, I am personally envious of.

So, two successful classes which can maybe learn some tricks from one another to ensure these dinghies are still racing in another 60 years.

It would be remiss of me to not concentrate on the National Solo Nation's Cup, generously sponsored by Magic Marine. The Solo class are proud to have this three year deal with Magic Marine, a company with a CEO with strong connections with the class, going back 30 years. Max Blom, head of Magic Marine raced the legendary "Bungler" a Richard Lovett designed wooden Solo, previously owned by Geoff Carveth (Solo God) in many Championships and was also Chairman of the Dutch National Solo Association for many years. Magic Marine do a huge amount to promote dinghy racing in Holland with support for the Dutch Olympic team but have also identified that the more traditional classes need assistance, not just to exist but to thrive in an increasingly commercial market place. They have initiated the "Hidden Connection" which provides a network between Magic Marine and these classes with the intention to share information, experiences and possibly assist each other in the logistics of running events. While in it's early stages, the emphasis on collaborating with some of the less celebrated designs and their loyal enthusiasts is clearly unquestionable. I spoke with one of the Magic Marine team, Linda Bomhoff, and the energy she conveyed for this "hidden connection" clearly echoes the enthusiasm we have for our class so I feel there can be only positives in linking similar associations together. Close connections, good communication will also give greater understanding of the dinghy sailor's needs.

On to the event and as I sit here in the efficiently run cafe, a hint of strong black coffee filling my nostrils, I look out to a cloudy sky and a menacing Ijsselmeer. The wind is from the East and at around 18-20 knots is producing a significant chop, topped with some pretty icing-sugared crests. Outside the narrow harbour entrance, which, tomorrow will present its own challenge as 119 sailors navigate a safe passage to the race arena, a group of Laser sailors thrash around some temporary Daffodil coloured buoys. The complete lack of even a single capsize clearly identifying them as a crack squad of Olympic hopefuls, 4 hours of this and then in for a run and ice bath. If it's this windy Friday there may be earlier baths but given the forecast of sunshine and 12-15 knots it should, as Charlie Cumbley likes to say "be glam".

Cumbley is on OK duty this week so the pathway is clear for lesser mortals Creaser and Lonsdale, both North Sails lads, to blossom like tulips in Amsterdam. Lonsdale, no stranger to the OK has shown some skills and won the Solo Spring Championship only last week so will be wishing for 6 knots though may hope that this PRO does not set the top mark in the lee of the land, that is about twenty miles away.

Andy Davis (HD Sails) will be looking to repeat his dominant 2016 performance and is clearly looking to kick start his 2017 season winning streak. Behind him though are a swathe of competitors with Mike Sims looking as menacing as the IJsselmeer itself. The P&B power unit developed with his input, and matched with pretty impressive athleticism (which is reminiscent of my own youthful prowess, once, sigh), could see him taking the silverware home this weekend.

Team P&B are out in force with the enthusiasm of youth, Davenport not Wells, and though they both relish a good blow, will be quietly confident if the wind drops as expected.

The dark horse of the regatta, well one of them is Andy Tunnicliffe (Impact Marine), who has not been seen in a Solo for a year or so. This talented sailor will doubtless have secretly prepared to a level akin to a boxer going without sex for 6 months, such is his attitude to racing. That or he just fancied a knees up in Holland.

There is a strong Dutch contingent, headed by Peerke Kortikaas who is showing all of the historical qualities of the flatlands brethren. Kortikaas has started well in 2017 and his success and drive is reflected in raised standard of the Dutch fleet and the increase in attendance. Tjebbe Swart is back in the frame and I still sympathise with him for not winning the Solo Inlands back in 2006? when he had a great chance. If the wind does moderate then the likes of Marleen Gaillard and Clare van der Does may well feature, that is not to say they cannot handle big breeze, they are high calibre sailors and a great advert that a Solo can be raced hard by women.

The Dutch Solo class committee, all committed sailors are really upping their game with video and FB posts akin to the UK team. Great effort, just don't beat us on the water.

Friday sees registration and three races with a further three Saturday and then a final two on Sunday before we all rush off for our various ferries.

Magic Marine have generously sponsored our social events so for 79 euros you get 8 races, event welcome package, event NSCA T shirt, some free beer and entertainment on Friday evening (don't worry ladies it's a Bee Gees tribute band) followed by a shared dinner with the OK class (15 euros) at the Brakeboer pub on Saturday, speeches and prize draw. Magic Marine prizes can be won by any Solo competitor, you have to be there to collect it though!

Look out for the Day 1 report later today.

Thanks to Magic Marine for their generous sponsorship, and for this initiative to connect the hidden classes.

Noble Marine are our class insurer, please support them like they support us.