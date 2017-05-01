Please select your home edition
Optimist Selection Trials 2017 at the WPNSA

by Alan Williams today at 6:29 am 28 April - 1 May 2017
Optimist Selection Trials 2017 in Weymouth Bay © Alan Williams

Over the May bank holiday weekend, 79 of the country's top Optimist sailors arrived at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy to select the teams who will represent GBR at this summer's main international events including the Worlds in Thailand, Europeans in Bulgaria, Development team in Cyprus, and Flanders team in Belgium.

The racing is always very challenging, and often the results are all over the place, there are often some surprises- and this year was to be no exception.

The Trials are much more than selecting teams, it's the only time when our top sailors race against each other for a whole event, and it's a great learning experience for all the sailors and their families. The Trials are an un- coached event on the water, 6 support boats provide all the sailors the support they need on the, this process helps the sailors to become more independent, and make more of their own decisions. Each morning all of the sailors had a briefing which covered some video from the previous day, and lessons learned. Then there was an update on the day's weather and what to expect. The jury also advised the sailors how well rule 42 was being observed.

Friday

Day one of racing saw 3 races in 6-10 knots from the Ferry Bridge, the racing was characterised by flat water and underlying longer shifts with shorter shifts. For some it was a day to shine and for others it was an exceptionally challenging day on the water. Some of the highlights were William Pank, 3,7,6, Callum Davidson- Guild, 1,6, and an uncharacteristic 73. Kuba Staite, 4,13,1, Josh Means, 5,5,12, Haydn Sewell, 14,2,9, Nicklas Host-Verbraak, 50, 8,3.

Other highlights of the day included Maria Voigatzi 2, Thicome Biron- Monnier 1, Jamie Gatehouse 4, Drew Gibbons 2 in race 1. Alistair Coombs 11,5.

Special mention needs to go to Freddie Howarth who scored 12,3 and then whilst contesting the lead down the run in the third race received a yellow flag, and then a second yellow flag for sculling round his turns. Tough learning and a lesson for all, remember you can't scull down below close hauled.

Some of our other more experienced sailors had a very difficult day, and how they managed the rest of the event would define their ability to bounce back.

A long way out to sea during the Optimist Selection Trials 2017 in Weymouth Bay - photo © Alan Williams
A long way out to sea during the Optimist Selection Trials 2017 in Weymouth Bay - photo © Alan Williams

Big Saturday

The forecast for Saturday was a building South Easterly, so off we went out into the Bay for some great sailing. Initially the wind was unstable with big shifts but eventually race officer Adrian Stoggal, and expert pin end - Henry set some great lines, as the wind settled down.

Half way through the day the race officer moved the race course so that the local club racing could take place without Optimists being in their way.

William Pank had 2 bullets and a 7 and 8, Callum 4,1,4 and 24 in the strengthening wind. Haydn 13,5,3,3. Jamie Cook, fresh from finishing second at Brassemermeer was making a mess of things putting a difficult day 1 behind him he had a black flag, and digging very deep also a 6,2,2, leaving him with an awful lot to do.

Other notable results included, Kieran Young who scored a great 2 and 10, stating his intent. Maria, 2, 19,6,15, Elodie Edwards scored 10,5 and a great 2 in race 7, and Will Martin scored an 8 and 6.

India Page-Wood had a decent day with an 8,16,7. Archie Leckie started to improve with a 16,7,11. Finley Dickinson finally started to demonstrate just what a good sailor he is by winning race 7 in fine style but Finley also still had a lot of catching up to do.

James Foster who had had a difficult start to the trials scored an 8 in race 6 and a 4 in race 7 which was the start of a series of very good races for James, but not quite enough to elevate him to the Europeans team.

Kuba Staite also had a good day.

At the end of racing in 18+ knots the whole fleet reached in for about 40 minutes, a great way to end the day.

Sunday

Well it rained for most of the day- [ it was a holiday weekend! ], it was thoroughly miserable but the racing was excellent. The wind settled in the South East and strengthened to a good 15 plus knots.

Initially Portland Bill affected the first upwind leg, but the wind kicked left after the first race of the day.

The chop was hard to get through, and those that could, and bail and sail had a great day.

William Pank scored 4, recovered to a 20 and 5 to leave him at the top of the leader board, Callum had an extraordinary day scoring 1,1,4 lying in second, and Haydn scoring 25,2,13 sat in 3rd place overnight.

Jamie had a good day scoring 2,7,1, leaving him 4th, and Keiran Young continued his good recent form having come 14th in Brassemermeer a few weeks earlier, scoring two third places and a 19 to leave him a well deserved 5th overnight.

Finley Dickinson was on a charge with a fine days sailing scoring 5,10 and 2.

Elodie had a solid day scoring 11,16,3 to move upto 7th and first girl. Maria had a steady day but scored a shocker in race 8 to slip out of the Worlds team, and India scored two top 10's to leave her third girl.

Keelin Greene had an excellent day scoring 13,4,7 putting herself in contention for a Europeans place, and Archie Leckie continued his good form with a 6 and a 9.

Some of the smaller sailors found it a tough day, Kuba, Henry, Freddie and Toby all slipped down the order a bit. Toby had been one of the more consistent sailors with 7 good races under his belt.

James Foster continued his good form with 7,11, and 6.

The forecast for Monday was uncertain so the race officer and WPNSA looked at the available forecasts, and decided that there should be enough wind to race on Monday.

Monday

The centre of the low-pressure system arrived earlier than anticipated, and sadly the early wind gradually faded to nothing, leaving Portland harbour glassy calm, and with no prospect of a sea breeze developing before the time limit the race officer reluctantly called it a day, hoisted AP over A, and the were sent home for an early bath.

The results remained from Sunday, and the teams were decided. Some sailors declined places including Finley Dickinson who qualified for the Europeans but will go to the 4.7 worlds instead- good luck, and Toby Shonrock who had earned a Europeans place.

Some sailors didn't achieve their dreams this time around, but we know that their experience in the Optimist Class will be a great asset to them in the future- good luck to those who are moving on into the youth classes.

Prize Giving

Steph Banham who has been the Class Chair of Selectors for the past 4 years was passing the role onto Ann Whitfield. Steph was presented with an engraved vase, champagne and flowers for her tireless dedication to the Class.

Ant Davey was thanked for being the Chair of the Class jury for many years. Simon Cook for coordinating the event, Stogg the race officer, Henry the Pin, Bill from WPNSA, Keith and Liz Appleby, Nikki Raw and the rest of race team. The WPNSA staff were also thanked, by Class chair Richard Baker..

It is easy to miss people out of a report, so if you have been missed out, apologies, and the overall results can be found here.

The famous 'Musto' trophy was presented to the winner of the trials – William Pank who put together a very consistent series of races.

Teams:

Worlds Team - Thailand
William Pank
Callum Davidson-Guild
Haydn Sewell
Kiaran Young
Jamie Cook

Europeans Team - Bulgaria
Girls European Championships
Elodie Edwards
Maria Athena Vogiatzi
India Page-Wood
Boys European Championships
Archie Leckie
Kuba Staite
Henry Heathcote

Development Team - Cyprus
Florence Brellisford
Alistair Coombs
Tasmyn Green
Tyler Green
Ella Lance
Freddie [where's the whale] Lonsdale
Will Martin
Emily Meuller

Flanders Team - Belgium
Still being finalised

Optimist Worlds Team 2017 (l-r) Kieran Young, Callum Davidson - Guild, William Pank, Haydn Sewell, Jamie Cook - photo © Alan Williams
Optimist Worlds Team 2017 (l-r) Kieran Young, Callum Davidson - Guild, William Pank, Haydn Sewell, Jamie Cook - photo © Alan Williams

Optimist Europeans Team 2017 (l-r) Kuba Staite, Archie Leckte, Elodie Edwards, India Page- Wood, Maria Athena Vogiatzi, Keelin Greene- not present Henry Heathcote - photo © Alan Williams
Optimist Europeans Team 2017 (l-r) Kuba Staite, Archie Leckte, Elodie Edwards, India Page- Wood, Maria Athena Vogiatzi, Keelin Greene- not present Henry Heathcote - photo © Alan Williams

Development Team (l-r) Alistair Coombs, Tyler Greene, Will Martin, Tasmyn Greene, Ella Lance, Florence Brellisford, Emily Mueller- not present Freddie Lonsdale - photo © Alan Williams
Development Team (l-r) Alistair Coombs, Tyler Greene, Will Martin, Tasmyn Greene, Ella Lance, Florence Brellisford, Emily Mueller- not present Freddie Lonsdale - photo © Alan Williams
