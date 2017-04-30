Squib Gold Cup at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham

Micky Wright and Alex Porteus making the most of the weather on the second day of the Squib Gold Cup at Burnham © Roger Mant

by Phil Shanahan today at 6:51 am

The 2017 Squib Gold Cup was hosted by the Burnham Squib Fleet and organised under the Flag of The Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, over the May Bank Holiday. Trapezoid courses were set to accommodate the 707 East Zone Championship which was raced off the same starting line.

Three visitors from Waldringfield, Stone and Tollesbury joined the nineteen local boats to make an impressive fleet for the first event of the Squib Traveller Series. Saturday morning, and the crews gathered for a briefing in the Royal Corinthian with barely a breath of wind and a strong flood tide. After a 1 hour postponement, the fleet headed for the river Roach to gather for a further postponement. The wind was Southerly, as forecast, and the course was set in the Roach with a fair tide beat. The 707s got away cleanly but soon after the Squib start the wind backed to the East and most of the fleet layed the windward mark on port tack. The PRO, Edwin Buckley, let the race run its course, pleased to get one race under his belt. The race was won by Malcolm Hutchings and Andy Ramsey in Lady Penelope. It was all change for the second race.

After some delay waiting for the wind to settle from the South East, the fleets gathered in the river Crouch on the north shore, this time for a foul tide beat. There was a bias on the pin end close to the shore, with the Squibs barely making way over the tide. Most of the fleet stayed close to the line. There were four general recalls before the PRO reached for the black Flag and the second race was finally underway. After the first beat, the tide had changed and during the two lap race gained strength with numerous boats changing places as the marks were misjudged in the strong tide. The second race was also won by Hutchings with the National Champion Nigel Grogan and Ian Keely in Helmut Shoing in second place.

The third race got away cleanly and once again places were won and lost on judging the tide at the approach to the windward mark. The race was won by Nick Tolhurst and Mel Titmus in By The Lee. The fleet headed home for the night, after 8 hours on the water, with Hutchings just one point ahead of Grogan. Raymond and Deborah Althorp, from Tollesbury (Nemesis), had a similar overnight one point lead in the Silver Fleet.

On Sunday morning there was a complete change in the weather as the PRO faced another challenging day with winds gusting 30 knots. It was 2pm before the wind moderated and the Committee boat headed up river to set a windward / leeward course with another foul tide beat. Most of the fleet battled it out in the shallow water of the North shore while Ian Gray in Chequemate tried the South shore with deeper water but clearer air. It was the North shore that paid. Nigel Grogan was first to the windward mark and kept the lead until the end of the fourth race. Grogan was now leading the event.

The last race of the day was started just ten minutes before the time limit of 16:00. The whole fleet gathered on the North shore for some close short tacking, but it was a port and starboard between the two contenders for the trophy that proved decisive. Nigel Grogan headed for clear water to take his penalty, a manoeuvre that was difficult to recover from in the strong tide. Mike Probert, sailing with Duncan Grindley in Surprise, took the honours in the final race, but Hutchings took 3rd place which was enough to secure the Gold Cup.

Mark and Ian Knights sailing Quids In won the Silver Fleet with Jason Phelps / Carl Anderson (Magic Roundabout) runners up.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Fleet Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 819 Lady Penelope Gold Malcolm Hutchings Andy Ramsey RCYC 1 1 4 3 3 12 2 105 Helmut Shöing II Gold Nigel Grogan Jack Grogan RCYC 3 2 2 1 8 16 3 868 By The Lee Gold Nick Tolhurst Mel Titmus RCYC 5 6 1 5 4 21 4 760 Surprise Gold Mike Probert Duncan Grindley RCYC 6 3 7 7 1 24 5 811 Spoof Gold Micky Wright Alex Porteous RCYC 9 4 3 6 2 24 6 72 Guy Fawkes Gold Phil Aspinall Howie Enkle RCYC 2 8 10 4 7 31 7 823 Humphrey Gold Robert Coyle Marc Rawinsky RCYC 4 14 8 2 5 33 8 157 Cheque Mate Gold Ian Gray Ian Simons RCYC 10 5 5 8 6 34 9 880 Quidsin Silver Mark Knights Ian Knights RCYC & BCC 17 9 11 10 9 56 10 736 Magic Roundabout Silver Jason Phelps/Carl Anderson Jason Phelps/Carl Anderson RCYC 20 7 12 9 11 59 11 806 Nemesis Silver Raymond Apthorp Deborah Apthorp Tollesbury SC 19 10 6 13 12 60 12 40 Ruby Silver David Cannell Peter Greatrex Waldringfield SC 11 12 13 12 13 61 13 727 Mosquito Silver Ben Luddington Amy Spare RCYC 21 15 14 11 14 75 14 83 Easy Silver Ian Brand Nick Peel RCYC 14 17 16 23 10 80 15 595 Outlaw Silver Ian Scott Iona Martin RCYC 18 13 9 23 23 86 16 815 Atalanta Silver Andy Wood‑Hill Richard Henshaw RCYC 16 11 17 23 23 90 17 25 Crackers Silver Phil Shanahan Noel Sutcliffe RCYC 15 16 15 23 23 92 18 779 What's the Story Gold Simon Sanders Sarah Sanders RCYC 7 23 23 23 23 99 19 883 Just in Time Gold Neil Fulcher Ricky Idenise Stone 8 23 23 23 23 100 20 862 Brutus Gold Simon Griffin Dave Hyde RCYC 12 23 23 23 23 104 21 21 Tombo Silver Bill Jones Alex Porteous RCYC 13 23 23 23 23 105 22 232 Baldrick Silver Mick King Bob Tranter RCYC 22 23 23 23 23 114