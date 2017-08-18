Merlin Rocket Owners' Association seeks sponsors for NSSA Youth Sailing Initiative

by Ian Mackenzie today at 4:12 pm

The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association and the National School Sailing Association are delighted to announce a new initiative to introduce younger sailors to the Merlin Rocket fleet. The MROA are offering 3 free entries, 1 year MROA Membership, coaching and loan boats for the 2017 Aspire National Championships at Pwllheli in August to suitable teams nominated by the NSSA.

The NSSA is a charity working to promote sailing as part of the educational experience of young people by providing opportunities for young people to get involved in fleet racing, team racing, match racing and yachting. In addition to increasing youth sailing in the Merlin Rocket class, this opportunity is also intended to allow NSSA sailors the chance to expand their sailing experiences, and develop skills in a different class of boat.

James Conway and Ellie Gaddes (Treasurer and Secretary of the NSSA) were welcomed onto the Merlin Rocket stand at the recent RYA Dinghy Show and introduced to Chris Gould (Creation Covers) and Caroline Croft who will act as "Youth Ambassadors" at the Nationals. They also took the opportunity to meet some other youthful Merlin sailors, Alice Markham and Tom Lonsdale, for a thorough introduction into the mysteries of a modern Merlin.

The first NSSA Entry has been sponsored by the Birmingham boat repairers and maintainers, Dinghytec, and Nationals Co-ordinator, Ian Mackenzie, would be delighted to hear from any other potential sponsors who would like to get involved with the 2nd and 3rd entries. Ian's contact details are on the MR Championship website, www.merlinrocketchamps.com. For NSSA members, further information and full details for application can be found at www.nssa.org.uk.