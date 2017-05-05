Please select your home edition
The Fever-Tree Experience at Antigua Sailing Week

by Louay Habib today at 2:33 pm 29 April - 5 May 2017

The Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar at Antigua Sailing Week is the place to be. Located right next to the event stage, it is the place where winning teams gather, after collecting their awards after the daily prize giviing.

Performance Yacht Racing's Quokka is having an excellent regatta, the team are composed of charter guests from Great Britain, and after receiving their award what better place to celebrate than the Fever-Tree Bar. The beauty of the Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar is that it is a place to meet other sailors, and the Quokka girls enjoyed a Perfect Storm Cocktail with skipper of Ambersail, Simonas Steponavièius from Lithuania.

"It is great to meet people from all over the world at Antigua Sailing Week." commented Simonas. "The Ambersail project was conceived as a way of celebrating 1000 years of our history and since the project started, the boat has sailed twice around the world. A great part of what we are trying to do, is done through meeting people, and the Fever-Tree Bar is a great place to relax and talk with other sailors after racing."

Find out more about Fever-Tree at www.fever-tree.com and follow the 50th Antigua Sailing Club at www.sailingweek.com

Fever-Tree Race Day 2 prize giving at the 50th Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Fever-Tree Race Day 2 prize giving at the 50th Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

