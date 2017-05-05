Please select your home edition
Filey Sailing Club refurbishment and Craftinsure Regatta Entry now open

by Colin Aldred today at 3:58 pm 5 May 2017
The new glass front to the clubroom at Filey Sailing Club © James Whitehead

After a busy winter and spring Filey Sailing Club are now pleased to announce the newly refurbished Clubhouse facilities are operational.

For those who do not know, Filey was successfully awarded a Sport England Inspired Facilities Grant which has been put to good use. The clubhouse has been extended by 7m and the internal layout redesigned with a new glass front to the clubroom giving an awesome view of the bay.

So if you haven't seen the new facilities yet, the upcoming Annual Craftinsure Regatta on 17th & 18th of June is the ideal time to come and check it out. The usual setup of two courses, a "p" course and a windward leeward course will once again be on offer with 6 boats for a class or handicap racing on each course. Online entry is now open on the Sailracer website and we look forward to see all our friends, old and new!

Can your club take home the Filey Town Council Tide Clock Trophy for club with the most entries?

