Yacht Club Costa Smeralda prepares for an intense season

YCCS Clubhouse © Carlo Borlenghi YCCS Clubhouse © Carlo Borlenghi

by YCCS Press Office today at 11:50 am

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the sporting season, preparations are in full swing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda for a year packed with competitions and happenings to mark the 50th anniversary of the Club's foundation. New appointments will join traditional events in a calendar that runs through October.

"Following racing in our Caribbean base - the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean and the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta - we are ready to inaugurate another busy season in Porto Cervo packed with events ranging from our traditional regattas to others that are now fixtures on the international calendar." commented YCCS Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo. "At the same time, we will be promoting a host of initiatives to mark our 50th anniversary, such as the One Ocean sustainability project. These initiatives underline the Club's continued commitment towards sailing, youth and the future."

Regarding the One Ocean Forum, officially presented by Princess Zahra Aga Khan during the Club's annual press conference, the Commodore added: "This will be a highlight of the events organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary. This environmental protection project, already supported by scientific partner SDA Bocconi Sustainability Lab, has now been awarded the patronage of UNESCO and will be held in the first week of October in Milan."

On 12th May, 50 years exactly from the Club's foundation, both sailing and social events will get underway with the Vela & Golf competition and the first official appointment to mark the special birthday: the 50th Anniversary Day Gala Dinner for members and authorities. During the season a photographic exhibition telling the story of the first 50 years of Club life via 50 of the boats that most impacted it, will also be inaugurated. A special section retracing the Club's most historic moments will be available on the YCCS website.

Following the Vela & Golf event, regattas in the Costa Smeralda will continue with the Audi Italian Sailing League from 18th to 21st May. Boasting a race format that has gained much following in recent years, this second edition of the event fields a record number of entries with 20 Clubs already enrolled. In addition to return competitors from last year such as Sport Velico Marina Militare, Aeronautica Militare Sezione Sport Acquatici, Circolo Canottieri Napoli, Club Vela Portocivitanova, Sailing Club Cagliari, Yacht Club Porto Rotondo and Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, a further 13 Clubs will participate for the first time in the Porto Cervo leg.

From 30th May to 3rd June one of the Mediterranean's key sailing events will take place in the form of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta, organised by YCCS in collaboration with Boat International Media and title sponsor Loro Piana. The tenth edition of the event will see the return of the 45-metre Wally Saudade, winner of the previous two editions in 2015 and 2016. The Wally fleet already counts more than ten yachts enrolled including Open Season, current division champion, owned by IMA President Thomas Bscher. The new My Song owned by Pier Luigi Loro Piana, not only the event sponsor but also an enthusiastic participant himself, is also expected to compete for the first time.

The one-design Melges 40 boat will make its regatta debut in Porto Cervo with the first hulls launched from Premiere Composite Technologies competing from 14th to 17th June in the inaugural leg of the Melges 40 Grand Prix circuit.

The Audi 52 Super Series Sailing Week will follow from 21st to 25th June where the YCCS boat Azzurra, currently in the lead of the provisional series classification, will race on her home waters. The "Formula Ones of the sea" will do battle on both windward-leeward and coastal courses set against the granite rocks of the La Maddalena archipelago. Four days of exciting racing will feature the Olympic and America's Cup champions who are regulars on the most demanding monohull sailing circuit around.

In addition to the RC44 (RC44 Porto Cervo Cup, 29th June - 2nd July) the Farr 40 one-design class will also return for the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship. The third Farr 40 Worlds to be held in Porto Cervo will take place from 13th to 16th July.

The Coppa Europa Smeralda 888 (21st -23rd July) will round off the month ahead of another highlight of the Club's 50th anniversary celebrations. The 50th Anniversary Ceremony Gala Dinner and Celebration will take place on 5th August and will be followed by the YCCS Members' Championship, held on board the YCCS J/70 fleet, on 6th August. Members will also meet on 8th August for the traditional Mid-Summer Rendezvous which this year will be destined for Corsica.