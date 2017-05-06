Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Gull Cover
Rain and Sun Gull Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Teams from four continents on 2017 GC32 Racing Tour

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 10:41 am 6 May 2017
First tentative sea trials for Código Rojo Racing Team © Código Rojo Racing Team

Four continents will be represented among the 11 foiling one design catamarans teams competing on Lake Garda at next week's GC32 Riva Cup, the opening event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour.

While Europeans form the majority, there will once again be Jason Carroll's Team Argo from the USA and Naofumi Kamei's Mamma Aiuto! from Japan. New for 2017 will be the circuit's first team from South America.

Código Rojo Racing Team is the campaign of keen Argentinian catamaran sailor, Federico Ferioli. Ferioli comes from a strong sailing background and speed is in his blood: Both he and his father Jorge have competed in motor racing, while Ferioli Senior, who is also an active member of Código Rojo Racing Team, was a naval officer on the Argentine sail training ship Libertad in 1966 when it won the Boston Teapot Trophy, setting the speed record for tall ships that year.

Recently Federico Ferioli has been racing catamarans and last year finished fifth at the F18 World Championship in Buenos Aires. He has also competed on singlehanded A-Class and foiling Nacra 20s, with former Sunfish World Champion, Lucas González Smith, now Team Manager and trimmer/tactician of the Código Rojo Racing Team.

"This was a natural next step for us," explains Ferioli. "The sensation and the feeling of the boat shouldn't be unfamiliar. The major challenge is the different size of boat with different power and different speed. We will also have to work and coordinate as a crew."

Their crew is mostly South American. Other Argentinians include boat captain and experienced big boat sailor Jordan Rivas; the young 23-year-old 'muscle', F18 sailor Juan Cruz Benitez, plus Nicolás Chernobilsky, a yacht designer and Star sailor based in Denmark. From Guatemala is Nacra 17 sailor Jason Hess, who finished third in last year's F18 Worlds, while joining them for the GC32 Riva Cup is Portugal's Renato Conde, usually with the SAP Extreme Sailing Team. "He will join us because we need someone with experience in the GC32," says Ferioli.

In the build-up they are also being supported by South America's most experienced GC32 sailor, Diego Stefani from Uruguay, previously with ARMIN STROM Sailing Team, now with Mamma Aiuto!

Código Rojo Racing Team first sailed its new GC32 this week. Ferioli acknowledges that it is a big challenge coming from Argentina: "It is a major project. There are a lot of things you have to take care of to put this whole thing together, especially from scratch. And everything is more difficult for us because we are so far away. But we are up to the challenge!"

Código Rojo Racing Team will be the fourth team competing for this year's GC32 Racing Tour Owner-Driver Championship.

A second new team for the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour will be announced next week.

New partners have also been signed up for the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour.

The GC32 Racing Tour has entered into a three year partnership with German lifejacket and sailing clothing manufacturer Marinepool. CEO Robert Stark says: "After a successful six year co-operation with the Extreme Sailing Series, Marinepool has taken the decision to change over to the GC32 Racing Tour. The challenge is to give a new style/image to the existing format. We would like to support and provide GC32 Racing Tour owners and teams with top garments and well as developing new merchandise for them.

"The Marinepool GC32 Racing Tour collection to be introduced at the GC32 Riva Cup will convey the speed, advanced technology and thrill of the GC32 Racing Tour, blending function and fashion into a unique style."

Marinepool's technical garments include shirts, trousers and shorts made of highly breathable, water repellent, super flexible fabrics offering unmatched comfort. Hi-tech sailing jackets are made from three-layer waterproof, breathable fabrics to provide ultimate protection from the elements. The collection will include an accessory range including matching bags and caps, etc.

ARMIN STROM Sailing Team partnered with Marinepool two years ago and Flavio Marazzi's crew has been wearing their gear ever since. "We're pleased to welcome Marinepool to the GC32 Racing Tour family," said Marazzi. "Their gear is great. It is very suitable for this new generation of boats. Every position on board has different needs but Marinepool's range includes everything you might want."

For the third year, Forward WIP (Water Impact Protection) will be Technical Safety Partner of the GC32 Racing Tour. Foiling catamarans such as GC32s offer unprecedented speed and acceleration but with this comes increased potential for injury. Using technology derived from other high speed sports, such as skiing and cycling, Forward WIP has developed a new generation of protective gear, tailored especially for ultra-high sailing yachts.

"Foiling at 30 knots is thrilling, but you want to have the best equipment for protection," says Rémi Finiel, MD of Forward WIP. On the GC32 Racing Tour, Forward WIP gear is used by many of the teams and it is also provided to on-board guests.

2017 GC32 Racing Tour:

  1. 11-14 May - GC32 Riva Cup / Riva del Garda, Italy
  2. 28 June-1 July - GC32 Villasimius Cup / Villasimius, Sardinia, Italy
  3. 2-5 August - 36 Copa del Rey / Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  4. 13-16 September - GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, Calvi, Corsica
  5. 12-15 October - Marseille One Design / Marseille, France

www.gc32racingtour.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Foiling behind a foiler!
Tom Buggy wakeboards behind a GC32 catamaran Zhik, the Official Clothing Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ put their stamp on the recent Qingdao Act with a not for the feint hearted stunt, involving Tom Buggy being towed behind a foiling GC32 whilst he was foiling on a wakeboard. Posted on 5 May Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao overall
Alinghi reign supreme, Land Rover BAR Academy second Swiss sailing team Alinghi were crowned Kings of Qingdao for a second year running as they swept to glory in the second Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 1 May Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao day 3
Young guns firing on tricky penultimate day Extreme Sailing Series™ young guns Land Rover BAR Academy stole the show on the penultimate day of Act 2 in Qingdao, China, jumping from last place to second with a masterclass of consistency. Posted on 30 Apr Owner-driver contest heats up
On the GC32 Racing Tour in 2017 Of the 10+ teams set to take part in this year's GC32 Racing Tour, three teams - a cosmopolitan mix from the USA, Japan and Monaco - will fight it out for the 2017 Owner-Driver Championship. Posted on 30 Apr Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao day 1
From calm to classic in a matter of minutes Qingdao went from calm to classic in a matter of minutes today as Act 2 of the Extreme Sailing Series™ got off to an exciting start. Posted on 28 Apr The best flying experience
Preview of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour opener Engines are already revving in anticipation of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, which starts on 11th-14th May with the GC32 Riva Cup. Posted on 23 Apr It's time for Qingdao
And the China round of the Extreme Sailing Series™ The countdown is on as the teams prepare to take to the water for the second Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in China's Olympic Sailing City, Qingdao, for the "Mazarin Cup". Posted on 23 Apr New Corsican venue
Completes 2017 GC32 Racing Tour The GC32 Racing Tour continues to break new ground in Mediterranean regatta organisation. For the last four years Sirius Events has run Marseille One Design, the event for flying boats that traditionally concludes the annual GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 15 Apr New Sardinian venue
For 2017 GC32 Racing Tour The GC32 Racing Tour will break new ground when it visits southern Sardinia at the end of June: This will be the first time that a major international sailing event has been held at Villasimius, on the Italian island's southeasternmost tip. Posted on 3 Apr 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series
Episode 1, Muscat, Oman The season opener of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ saw four days of heated battle in Muscat, Oman, with multiple lead changes and plenty of drama, before SAP Extreme Sailing Team emerged champions of Act 1. Posted on 25 Mar

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy