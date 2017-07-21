Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Henri Lloyd to sponsor Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 12:45 pm 17-21 July 2017
Henri Lloyd sponsor Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week © Charles Stanley / Jake Sugden Photography

Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.

Henri Lloyd will join the family of day sponsors and also become the Official Technical Clothing Partner to this prestigious event.

As part of the sponsorship, Henri Lloyd will be working alongside the regatta organisers to provide a bespoke crew kit package of Henri Lloyd's latest inshore race apparel to all entrants. In addition crews will benefit from a Henri Lloyd 'pop up' shop which will be located daily within the Royal London Yacht Club where a bespoke personalisation service will be on offer.

Tuesday 18th July will be known as the Henri Lloyd Race Day, and as part of the day's celebrations, the Henri Lloyd trophy will be awarded to the overall winner.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with such an iconic classic yacht regatta, and we will look forward to meeting the crews and watching some exciting racing." comments Paul Strzelecki, Henri Lloyd Chairman.

Sir Richard Ottaway, Regatta Chairman, said "We are thrilled to have Henri Lloyd as our Official Technical Clothing Partner. They will help us take an increasingly popular regatta to a new level."

