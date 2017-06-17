Please select your home edition
Rain and Sun Gull Cover

Naval Yacht Club returns to dinghy sailing roots to celebrate 70th year

by Peter Culver today at 10:09 am 17 June 2017

Invitation to all Serving or former members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines Royal Naval Reserves or Royal Marine Reserves – as well as members and their families

On Saturday 17 June 2017, the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve Yacht Club (RNVRYC) will host a day of dinghy sailing to celebrate its 70th year.

Aimed at bringing together members, their friends and families and Serving or former members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Naval Reserves or Royal Marine Reserves, the day will include training, a fun regatta, followed by an evening BBQ. All abilities are welcome, from complete novice to salty sea dog, with sailing taking place in range of dinghies.

Peter Costalas, Commodore of the RNVRYC, said: "We're really excited about this event and hope that as many people as possible get out on the water to celebrate our 70th year with us. It's an open invitation and we look forward to welcoming new and old friends.

"This day of dinghy sailing is a fitting tribute to our history. The Club started out in 1947 with one-design sailing in Firefly dinghies and although many of our members prefer sailing something a little more comfortable now, dinghy sailing remains an integral part of the club."

The event will take place at Papercourt Sailing Club, an RYA Champion Club, in Surrey, whose home is a picturesque 45-acre lake.

Frank Brown, Commodore of Papercourt Sailing Club, said: "We're delighted to support serving and past members of the Senior Service and to the start of a successful partnership with the RNVR Yacht Club."

The event costs £20 pp (min. age 12) including all sailing, evening BBQ and equipment. Shore-side supporters are welcome to join, with a BBQ only price of £13 pp.

For more information or to book, visit www.rnvryc.org/dinghy, email or call 07747 865282.

