ETNZ's Pedal Power Revolution
by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 12:18 pm
4 May 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand launch and first sail in Bermuda © Hamish Hooper / Emirates Team New Zealand
Bike on a boat? Here's the story behind the innovation. Emirates Team New Zealand are still pushing for the ultimate America's Cup performance, will you be following?
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!