Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Product Feature
Wave Jacket Women's
Wave Jacket Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kielder Water Sailing Club May Dam to Dam

by John & Judy Scullion today at 7:03 am 29-30 April 2017
Rob Shaw and Ian Little, winners of the Kielder Water May Dam to Dam Race © KWSC

The two-day Dam to Dam Event at Kielder on the early May Bank Holiday was attended by a select group of sailors including, on the Sunday: five Ospreys, two VX Ones, a Flying 15, a Musto skiff and a Hartley 15.

Race Officer Mike Collins' instructions were simple: from the starting line head up to the eastern dam and round the mark, then sail the length of the lake and round the next mark, a good five miles away at the western dam. Then beat back, swing round the easternmost circle buoy, and head for the finish line.

The forecast – for force 5 gusting 6 – had possibly discouraged some potential competitors, but ten boats set out bravely into the easterly wind. It was perhaps not the ideal time for Alex Willis, successful Osprey helm but without either her usual boat or crew, to attempt to race with a borrowed boat and two unfamiliar crew, one of them your correspondent. Having attempted to sort out crew roles and the problem of crossing the boat without snagging on each other or the rigging, we lurched our way towards the windward mark, yours truly getting somewhat gingerly out on the wire while Alex kept the boat flat and pointing in the right direction, and Jane took charge of the jib, which seemed to have a mind of its own. All in all it was something of a relief when a jib sheet block pinged away from the side and it seemed only sensible to quit while we were only half a mile from the clubhouse. We were in good company; within half an hour six of the ten boats had retired due to a variety of reasons, most of which came down to common sense overriding the desire to win at all costs in the face of gear failures, a suspected cracked rib and the awareness that conditions were likely to get worse further down the lake, with larger waves and less constant winds.

Nonetheless, two of the Ospreys and the two VX Ones – who were visiting from Tynemouth and probably not in the least incommoded by our little inland waves – battled out a glorious race all the way round, the VX Ones crossing the finish line within a couple of minutes of each other. Nathan Batchelor crossed first, taking just over an hour and twenty minutes and clocking speeds of up to 22 knots en route, and was followed within a couple of minutes by Neal Piper. The first Osprey, helmed by Alec Mamwell of Coniston, was less than a minute behind them, and Rob Shaw arrived three minutes later, the Ospreys beating the VXs on corrected time.

It was a short but eventful afternoon, leaving time for a pleasant stroll along the Kielder Forest paths before reconvening for an evening meal provided by the wonderful Helen Shaw, ably assisted in the kitchen by Cathy Smith. The Mediterranean chicken was warming and superb, while I am assured the vegetarian option was equally good. A choice of three flavours of cheesecake rounded off the meal, while draught beer, laughter and games of Exploding Kittens enlivened the rest of the evening.

Bank Holiday Monday dawned still windy, but on the whole less so than Sunday. Some younger club members arrived to join in the racing, with Abi Cowley and George Stewart taking one Hartley 12 and Luke Stewart taking another. Although the four finishing boats from Sunday sailed as before, a number of the other sailors reshuffled themselves and their craft into more hopeful combinations, with Viola Scott helming for Geoff Brown in his Javelin, and Alex Willis this time borrowing a different boat – Graham Thumwood's Osprey – complete with his crew, Alec Vallance. Dave and Geraldine Rosser in their Flying Fifteen had competition on the Monday in the form of Adrian Frey and Andrew Billington in their Flying Fifteen.

The race this time was a little longer, as it seemed a shame merely to go dam to dam and back again, so competitors were given an extra excursion up towards the yacht club and back. Geoff Brown tracked the race on his GPS and found he'd covered 26.8 km in distance, with a top speed of 26.0 kph and – interestingly – a 331 m gain in elevation, which was presumably the effect of going over a succession of waves, unless he has resources the rest of us are unaware of.

All ten boats finished, with the VX Ones rounding the last mark, setting spinnakers and planing across the finish line first on elapsed time, with the Ospreys only a few minutes behind them. Rob Shaw and Ian Little took first place on corrected time, Nathan Batchelor second, and 16-year-old Luke Stewart placed an impressive third in a Hartley 12.

Nathan Batchelor and crew during the Kielder Water May Dam to Dam Race - photo © KWSC
Nathan Batchelor and crew during the Kielder Water May Dam to Dam Race - photo © KWSC

The latest finishers, Abi and George in their Hartley 12, crossed the finishing line after 3 hours and 3 minutes, to a spontaneous round of applause from the watchers in the clubhouse.

The overall winners of the two-day event were first Rob Shaw and Ian Little of KWSC, second Nathan Batchelor, Richard Watson and Sarah Kincaid of Tynemouth, and third Alec Mamwell and Arthur Butler of Coniston.

Commodore Alec Vallance presented the prizes and Rob Shaw thanked the visitors from Tynemouth, Coniston and Derwent who had come to experience the Dam to Dam Challenge. We hope to see them all again in the future.

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoHelmPYR1R2Pts
1stOSPREY1337Rob Shaw935213
2ndVX One226Nathan Batchelor860325
3rdOSPREY1350Alec Mamwell935167
4thVX One191Neal Piper860448
5thHARTLEY 12 Luke Stewart1320DNC317
6thOSPREY1314Viola Scott935DNF519
7thOSPREY1Alexandra Willis935DNF721
8thFLYING FIFTEEN Dave Rosser1015DNF822
9thFLYING FIFTEEN Adrian Frey1015DNC923
10thHARTLEY 12 Abbi Cowley1320DNC1024
11thMUSTO SKIFF556Steve Robson847DNFDNS28
11thOSPREY1340Graham Thumbwood935DNSDNS28
11thHARTLEY 15 Amy Holley1150DNSDNS28
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championships
18 teams race at Blithfield The Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championship held at Blithfield S.C. on the 1st and 2nd April 2017 attracted 18 entrants, including three new Hartley Mark V's, with competitors travelling from as far as Prestwick SC in the North to Poole YC in the South. Posted on 4 Apr Osprey class coaching programme launched
First event held at Blithfield on Friday The Osprey class launched its 2017 class coaching programme at Blithfield SC, on Friday 30 March. This coaching day was immediately followed by the class's Welsh & Midlands Championship at Blithfield on the Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 4 Apr Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb Tuning guru to speak on Osprey stand
Multiclass champion Ian Pinnell talk at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning. Posted on 16 Feb Ospreys End of Seasons at Rutland
Feathers ruffled by a cool breeze At the Osprey End of Seasons at Rutland on October 22/23, feathers were ruffled by a cool F2/3 coming from the north east, over the dam. A class of 17 Ospreys shared the waters with Contenders and Hornets at a joint open. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Kielder Water September Open
The weather gods in two minds The weather gods, it seemed, were in two minds as to whether to support KWSC's Open meeting on 10th and 11th September. Saturday had light winds from the west – or from the south-west, depending which part of the course you were on. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Osprey Scottish & Northern Championship
Preceded by a day of sail testing and boat bimbling Ospreys came to the class's Northern stronghold, Kielder Water SC, for three days of good sailing from 9 to 11 September. Friday was a practice day, for sail testing and boat bimbling, before the five race Championship started on Saturday. Posted on 13 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy