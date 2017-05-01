Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M91D Buoyant VHF/DSC Handheld with GPS
ICOM IC-M91D Buoyant VHF/DSC Handheld with GPS

Royal Corinthian One Design May Bank Holiday Racing

by Justin Waples today at 6:38 pm 29 April - 1 May 2017
I was at least this much behind the line Officer! © Tammy Fisher

A fantastic weekend of racing when the wind allowed for the RCODs.

Corpo Santo and Coram in her new livery joined Coriander and Cormorant for the racing. All the boats were very grateful for the ability to reef on both the Saturday and Monday (and the agreement that white sails was the order of the day for the Monday), the latter being particularly gusty as we short tacked up the North Shore during the town course. Close racing was had, and while Cormorant won, Corpo Santo and Cormorant were within boat lengths all the way around with neither really able to be comfortable when in front. Just proving that the 82yr. old boats are still as fun, exciting and challenging to sail as ever.

Coriander was having fun, and definitely closer to the leading two as the wind increased, and Coram who came to race on Monday has young Abi J. on board, who at a little under 5ft was quick to point out to her helm that there was plenty of water in the boat. Coram did look lovely in her new colours.

Roll on next Saturday when hopefully Coryphee will be ready to race (activity was spotted on Monday!)

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameOwnerR1R2R3Pts
112CormorantJustin Waples & Steve Rands1113
216Corpo SantoJohn Waples2226
314CorianderDr Peter Willoughby3339
45CoramDr Will Wallis54514
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Caudle Cup Match Racing Regatta at Burnham
Classics prove to be the beating heart of the river Whatever the future holds for yachting on the River Crouch, last Sunday's Caudle Cup - the annual match race between the RBODs and the RCODs - was a vivid reminder that these classic boat one designs will always be the beating heart of the river. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Burnham Week grand finale
Fireworks and Champagne to celebrate winners Tony and Chuffy Merewether and team on Amazon (Jeanneau Sunfast 3200) won the Town Cup on the concluding day of Burnham Week 2016 (27 August-3 September). Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Burnham Week 2016 first weekend
Lively conditions set pace at premier east coast regatta Winds gusting 23kts and choppy, wind-against-tide conditions made for a thrilling start during the opening weekend of Burnham Week 2016. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Royal Corinthian OD Summer Regatta
A match for the golf on the Essex Riviera The two golf titans Phil Michelson and Henrik Stenson may have attracted millions around the world last Sunday, but at Burnham on Crouch, everything that could be offered in Scotland was matched equally on the Essex Riviera. Posted on 20 Jul 2016 Royal Corinthian One Design mini-series
Impatience shown with the lack of wind at Burnham Peter Willougby's impatience with the lack of wind led to his early withdrawal from the RCOD's first Super Saturday series before the class had even left the moorings. Posted on 22 Jun 2016 Caudle Cup in Burnham
Royal Corinthian One Designs win It has been 12 long years since the Caudle Cup returned to the trophy cabinet at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club and finally it has after an epic team race against the Royal Burnham Yacht Club last weekend. Posted on 16 Sep 2015 Burnham Week 2015 overall
Team Snatch celebrates Town Cup win Adrian Lower (Royal Burnham YC Commodore) and David Smith with an all-star team aboard a Swan 48 Snatch have won the Town Cup – Burnham Week's most celebrated award. Posted on 6 Sep 2015 Burnham Week 2015 first weekend
Thrilling start to premier east coast regatta A total of 130 teams basked in glorious summer conditions on Saturday for the opening weekend of racing at Burnham Week 2015 (29 August- 5 September). Posted on 31 Aug 2015 RCOD 80th Anniversary Regatta at Burnham
Royal Corinthian One Design fleet celebrate The Royal Corinthian Yacht Club at Burnham-on-Crouch celebrated the 80th anniversary of its one-design class, the Royal Corinthian One Design (RCOD), with a three-day regatta over the weekend of 17-19 July. Posted on 23 Jul 2015

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy