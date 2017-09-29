Seldén Mast Inc. (USA) signs on as official spar supplier for SAP 5O5 World Championship

by Selden Mast today at 4:53 pm

Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship are pleased to announce Seldén Mast Inc. (USA) as the official spar supplier for event.

Seldén Mast Inc. was set up in 1998 in Charleston, South Carolina and produces rig systems for dinghies, keelboats and yachts and distributes the entire product range throughout North and South America. Seldén is a long-time manufacturer of 5O5 spars, having previously manufactured under the Proctor name. Seldén's "Alto" aluminum section has become particularly popular among 5O5 sailors for its performance and production quality. Carbon 5O5 booms, spinnaker poles, and a full range of rigging services are also available through Seldén Mast Inc.

"Seldén Mast Inc. has been an incredible partner since the 2015 North American Championship and we are ecstatic that they are with us again for the SAP Worlds", says regatta chairman Jesse Falsone. "They have provided on-site support during regattas and have delivered numerous fitted spars matching exacting owner requirements. Selden delivers an outstanding product and customer service."

Tom Sharkey, Managing Director at Seldén Mast Inc., says "We are pleased to partner with the 2017 SAP 5O5 Worlds as official spar supplier. The 5O5 Class embodies the performance and longevity that are also hallmarks of the Seldén brand. We look forward to working with the organizers to run a spectacular event."