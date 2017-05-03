Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Rooster Aquafleece Balaclava
Rooster Aquafleece Balaclava

The America's Cup Revolution

by 35th America's Cup today at 9:01 pm 3 May 2017

There has been a revolution in the America's Cup - a shift from monohulls racing far offshore to incredibly fast, foiling catamarans raced close to shore by high-performance athletes. Yet over 166 years the spirit of the America's Cup has remained the same, with sailing's best and brightest pushing the boundaries to win the oldest trophy in international sport.

www.americascup.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The oldest trophy in international sport
Key players on why the trophy is so coveted The key players of the 35th America's Cup talk about why this trophy is so coveted, so prestigious, and so difficult to win. Since 1851 the America's Cup trophy has represented the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and it is no different today. Posted on 2 May Iain Percy: "Let the best team win"
Sportsmanship should be at the centre of the America's Cup The America's Cup is one the most prestigious sports events in the world, and the level of competition is nothing short of extreme among the professional sailors aiming to lift the Cup in 2017. Posted on 1 May America's Cup Class speed run
SoftBank Team Japan & ORACLE TEAM USA at over 40mph SoftBank Team Japan and ORACLE TEAM USA lined up on the Great Sound in their new America's Cup Class boats, with very fast results! Even at speeds of over 40mph our chase boat was struggling to keep up with these racing machines. Posted on 29 Apr Important first day of racing in Bermuda
For Emirates Team New Zealand After less than one week since the first sail in Bermuda, Emirates Team New Zealand joined their opponents on the water for the last day of the latest round of the America's Cup Class (ACC) practice racing. Posted on 29 Apr Sailors weigh in on round 3 of practice racing
Key personalities from the AC teams discusss progress We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats. Posted on 28 Apr Emirates Team New Zealand Nose Dive!
Tight exit to Hamilton Harbour Not the ideal way for Emirates Team New Zealand to exit a tight Hamilton harbour, Bermuda in a puff of 24.3 knots! They'll have another shot at it today... Posted on 27 Apr What's the optimal ride height?
Tom Slingsby on the fine art of ACC foiling ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat. Posted on 26 Apr The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted on 25 Apr Touchdown and take off in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand out on the water It is just over three weeks since Emirates Team New Zealand was sailing in New Zealand, and today the teams America's Cup Class race boat was out sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the first time. Posted on 23 Apr Crewsaver appointed Official Safety Provider
To the 35th America's Cup Crewsaver has announced today, 21st April 2017, that it has been selected to be the Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup, which will take place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June 2017. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy