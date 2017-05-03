The America's Cup Revolution
3 May 2017
There has been a revolution in the America's Cup - a shift from monohulls racing far offshore to incredibly fast, foiling catamarans raced close to shore by high-performance athletes. Yet over 166 years the spirit of the America's Cup has remained the same, with sailing's best and brightest pushing the boundaries to win the oldest trophy in international sport.
