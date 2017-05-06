Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 20 CHEEK BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 20 CHEEK BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

America's Cup live at the Little Ship Club

by Judy Brown today at 3:39 pm 6 May 2017
Watch the America's Cup live at the Little Ship Club © Jesus Renedo

Yacht club in heart of London's City throws opens its doors to the public to watch Olympic hero Ben Ainslie go for glory in prestigious race

Sailing fans will be able to watch multiple Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie's bid to bring the America's Cup to Britain for the first time in its 166-year history live from Bermuda every weekday evening at the Little Ship Club.

Sir Ben and his British challenge Land Rover BAR will be one of five teams competing during the next two months for the chance to race against Oracle Team USA in the final.

For those not lucky enough to be able to view the events under the tropical sun, they can watch it on large TV screens in the comfortable surroundings of the Little Ship Club's riverside premises near London's Cannon Street, starting on May 26.

In keeping with its aim to provide sailing opportunities for all, the club is opening up these screenings to non-members who wish to cheer on their team or simply learn more about high performance racing.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether they have sailed before or which team they support.

Every race evening during the week, the Little Ship Club bar will be serving a variety of drinks and refreshments, which can also be enjoyed on the Thames-side terrace before and after the racing.

The America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, and is among the world's most exciting races, dubbed "F1 on water" because of the speeds at which the high performance catamarans can fly over the sea on their hydrofoils. Alongside the racing on large TV screens viewers will also be able to study the design of an America's Cup boat up close through holograms, provided by Project 11.

Audiences will be hoping Sir Ben will be able to emulate his performance in the last Cup in 2013 when he rescued his then team, Oracle Team USA, from almost certain defeat and staged one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

The club will be open to the public from 5pm every weekday, and for just £2 fans will have access to all the races. Visitors are strongly advised to pre-register for a wristband, but they can also be purchased on the night.

Racing is likely to start at about 6pm each evening and last for two hours. For more information visit www.littleshipclub.co.uk

About the America's Cup races

Six teams: Land Rover BAR, Oracle Team USA, Artemis Racing, Emirates Team New Zealand, Groupama Team France and Softbank Team Japan, will compete in two round robins for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers between May 26 and June 3.

After this one team is eliminated and the other four contenders (Oracle Team USA is already guaranteed one of the two spots in the final as defending champion) battle it out to become the America's Cup Challenger. This team will face Oracle Team USA in the finals between June 17-18 and June 24-27.

The last America's Cup final took place in 2013, won by Oracle Team USA. In the 34 times the competition has taken place, only four nations have ever won: America, New Zealand, Australia and Switzerland.

The boats used in the competition have always represented the pinnacle of marine engineering.

The 2017 the America's Cup Class boats are high performance catamarans that lift out of the water on foils.

Sir Ben is a four-time Olympic gold medallist, and will be going for his second successive America's Cup win. Land Rover BAR won the World Series in the run-up to Bermuda.

The Little Ship Club will be screening the round robins and challenger races on weekdays only, but plans to open on weekends for the finals – please check the website for updates.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ETNZ's Pedal Power Revolution
The story behind the innovation Bike on a boat? Here's the story behind the innovation. Emirates Team New Zealand are still pushing for the ultimate America's Cup performance, will you be following? Posted on 4 May The America's Cup Revolution
From monohulls to foiling catamarans There has been a revolution in the America's Cup - a shift from monohulls racing far offshore to incredibly fast, foiling catamarans raced close to shore by high-performance athletes. Posted on 3 May The oldest trophy in international sport
Key players on why the trophy is so coveted The key players of the 35th America's Cup talk about why this trophy is so coveted, so prestigious, and so difficult to win. Since 1851 the America's Cup trophy has represented the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and it is no different today. Posted on 2 May Iain Percy: "Let the best team win"
Sportsmanship should be at the centre of the America's Cup The America's Cup is one the most prestigious sports events in the world, and the level of competition is nothing short of extreme among the professional sailors aiming to lift the Cup in 2017. Posted on 1 May America's Cup Class speed run
SoftBank Team Japan & ORACLE TEAM USA at over 40mph SoftBank Team Japan and ORACLE TEAM USA lined up on the Great Sound in their new America's Cup Class boats, with very fast results! Even at speeds of over 40mph our chase boat was struggling to keep up with these racing machines. Posted on 29 Apr Important first day of racing in Bermuda
For Emirates Team New Zealand After less than one week since the first sail in Bermuda, Emirates Team New Zealand joined their opponents on the water for the last day of the latest round of the America's Cup Class (ACC) practice racing. Posted on 29 Apr Sailors weigh in on round 3 of practice racing
Key personalities from the AC teams discusss progress We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats. Posted on 28 Apr Emirates Team New Zealand Nose Dive!
Tight exit to Hamilton Harbour Not the ideal way for Emirates Team New Zealand to exit a tight Hamilton harbour, Bermuda in a puff of 24.3 knots! They'll have another shot at it today... Posted on 27 Apr What's the optimal ride height?
Tom Slingsby on the fine art of ACC foiling ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat. Posted on 26 Apr The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted on 25 Apr

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy