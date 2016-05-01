Please select your home edition
707 Eastern Area Championship at Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

by Bill Wright today at 2:26 pm 30 April - 1 May 2016
707 Eastern Championship 2107 © Roger Mant

Although the 707 fleet was only six boats, we had very close racing. After a long delay for the wind to arrive, Edwin got the first start off just as the wind changed, making for a port bias on the line which Little Red Rooster took full advantage of battling it out with Seaword, rounding the 'windward' first but this glory was short lived as a malfunction with the spinnaker, dropped Rooster back down the fleet, with Seaword going on to take line honours.

There was then a delay for the wind to settle and a new course to be set, giving Rooster time to saviour the delights of the bowl of trifle! Race two was closely contested by all boats with Seaword taking line honours again. Race three started in a freshening breeze & again it was closely contested by all boats with Seaword triumphing again. It was the same for race four but with Rooster retiring with gear failure.

Sunday saw windy conditions with gusts in excess of 30knots so the race officer set a postponement, after 2hours the fleet decided that we would go for an abandonment as it was felt that there would not be enough time for more than 1 race should the conditions change, which they did, for the visitors to be craned out.

With 4 bullets for Seaword, the championship was already decided.

The battle for the next 3 places all went to count back as all 3 were on 14 points. Sharky 2nd, Baby Beluga 3rd with Beaver Hunter 4th. Racehorse was 5th & the Rooster was 6th.

Thanks go to race officer Edwin & his team for getting enough races in for the championship. Thanks also go to both Seaword who travelled all the way from Edinburgh & Sharky from Hartlepool to make this a good event.

Footnote: why does Racehorse like buoys so much? Does it like to be tethered?!

Seaword - winners of the 707 Eastern Championship for the second year running - photo © Roger Mant
Seaword - winners of the 707 Eastern Championship for the second year running - photo © Roger Mant
