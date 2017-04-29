Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Product Feature
Zhik Zfleece Jacket
Zhik Zfleece Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 2

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 10:53 am 29 April 2017
Lone Star during the Lymington XOD Saturday Series © Lymington XOD Class

A light to moderate southerly breeze and a surging spring ebb tide greeted the 18 strong XOD fleet. The windward mark was Black Rock buoy off Yarmouth, where Venus, helmed by Nik Froud turned in the lead for the long reach along the Island shore to No. 5 buoy off Bouldner.

With tricky winds off the Island and a sluicing tide, the trick was select between the direct line with more wind, or the flukier winds inshore but with much less adverse tide. Nik's direct route did not pay. The fleet spread out behind, with the inshore boats gaining dramatically.

There then came that vital decision - when to leave the shore to round No5 buoy? Stuart Jardine in Lone Star judged that to within an inch, and squeezed around, followed by X48 XL helmed by Rory Paton. Alas, Rory then sailed too low on the run to H buoy in the middle of the Solent, and had to reach up-tide as the wind lightened. That error allowed X183 Condor, sailed by Harry Hutchinson, into second place, and X179 Expeditious (James Markby) into third.

Race 2 Results: (top six)

1. Lone Star, Stuart Jardine
2. Condor, Harry Hutchinson
3. Expeditious, James Markby
4. Lucrezia, Ado Jardine
5. Clair de Lune, Max Crowe
6. XL, Rory Paton

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 5
Conditions were more biblical than political The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Posted on 30 Apr Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 1
First bullet to Team Paton The 2017 season got under way for the Lymington XOD fleet on Saturday 22nd April. With a light and variable northerly breeze and some huge wind shifts, it proved to be a tricky race for both the competitors and the Race Committee. Posted on 29 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 2
A cold wind for the large fleet of 48 yachts A large fleet of 48 yachts and their crews in 6 classes braved a cold Northerly wind to enjoy exciting and competitive racing starting from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes. Posted on 26 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 4
Election news drives numbers to unprecedented levels The news that Parliament had voted overwhelmingly for a General Election on June 8th, drove unprecedented numbers of yachts to the Early Bird 4 start line on Wednesday evening. Posted on 21 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 1
41 boats turn out including the Commodores new yacht 41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats. Posted on 21 Apr Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 XOD Lymington Autumn Series day 7
XL in the groove 22 boats turned out for the penultimate Saturday race in pleasant autumnal conditions. With a healthy port end bias by the starting platform, boats needed to get away quickly from the melee on port tack for the first leg up to Pi, set close inshore. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 Lymington XOD Autumn Series continues
Excellent turnout of 21 boats Once again an excellent turnout saw 21 boats at the start line. Condor 183 (Lawrie Smith) led off the line with Xoanon N1 and Madcap 5 in close attendance. In the beat to Black Rock, those boats heading straight across to the island shore did best. Posted on 19 Oct 2016 XOD Lymington Wednesday Autumn Series day 3
Another well supported race with 17 boats 17 boats came to the starting line, another well supported race in our Autumn Series. The weather forecast for a fresh 14–16 knot breeze moving to the East was very accurate. Posted on 13 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy