Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Garda 50N Buoyancy Aid
Gul Garda 50N Buoyancy Aid
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Fair winds for Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day

by Christine Brown today at 10:48 am 29 April 2017
Setting sail on the river during the Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day © Chris Nichols

Blackwater Sailing Club based in Heybridge Basin held their annual open day on Saturday 29th April. The sun was shining and the crowds poured in all day to see what was on offer to members.

After a tour of the excellent facilities including the training lake and club workshops, many of the hundreds of visitors took the opportunity to enjoy a taster sale on the lake in the morning. In the afternoon, with fair winds, river trips were on offer in Wayfarer dinghies or the club launch and patrol boats.

The club was a hive of activity with usual Saturday racing events taking place so there was plenty to whet the appetite of prospective sailors and keep them entertained. Many visitors made the most of the day and made the most of the good view of the racing whilst enjoying the refreshments on offer.

For more details about events like this see www,blackwatersailingclub.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day
All welcome on 29th April Blackwater Sailing Club, based at Heybridge Basin near Maldon is holding its annual Open Day on Saturday April 29th between 11am and 4pm and will be delighted to show visitors all the wonderful facilities and activities on offer to members. Posted on 25 Apr October & November winners announced
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month It's cold and wet outside but sailing still continues in the UK and around the world. We're delighted to announced the October and November winners of the Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Blackwater Dyer Cup
24 boats head down river Blackwater Sailing Club held their annual Dyer Cup Race recently. The trophy, presented to the club by the Dyer family in the 1950's, is awarded to the winner of this unique race which traditionally is held at the tail end of the sailing season. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Optimists at Blackwater
30 entries from around the eastern region The Blackwater Sailing Club Optimist Open meeting attracted over 30 entries from around the eastern region. These were divided into Race and Regatta fleets, each having their own committee boat starts from the same downriver line. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Blackwater SC Club Week
Hot sunshine and steady breezes for the 140 boats A forecast of hot sunshine and steady breezes for the start of the week was eagerly anticipated by the competitors at Blackwater SC's annual club week which saw 140 boats competing in 11 classes over the 6 days. Posted on 22 Aug 2016 Hyde Sails Solo Eastern Area Championships
Exhilarating reaching and perilous runs Four of the Five races scheduled were run over the two days in sunny but windy conditions with average 25 knots and gusting 30knots at various times making for exhilarating reaching and at times perilous runs. Posted on 13 Jul 2016 April & May winners announced
In Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd The UK sailing season is in full swing and reports and flowing in thick and fast. There have been articles that have made me chuckle and ones that have made me think. You've been lapping them in your thousands! Posted on 8 Jun 2016 1-2-3 for Hyde Sails
At the Blackwater Fireball Open It was a 1,2,3 for Hyde sails at the Blackwater Fireball open. Steve Jarred & Nick Collins from the home club showed the fleet around in the tidal conditions. Posted on 12 May 2016 Fireballs at Blackwater
Third time lucky for the fleet It was third time lucky for the Blackwater Fireball open. Two years previously there was no wind, last year there was almost too much but this year the estuary provided sun and a pleasant 10–12 knots of warm breeze. Posted on 10 May 2016 Blackwater SC Open Day
A scorcher in the sunshine! Blackwater Sailing Club based in Heybridge Basin held their annual open day on Saturday 7th May. The sun was shining and the crowds poured in to see what was on offer to members. Posted on 9 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy