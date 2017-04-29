Fair winds for Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day

Setting sail on the river during the Blackwater Sailing Club Open Day © Chris Nichols

by Christine Brown today at 10:48 am

Blackwater Sailing Club based in Heybridge Basin held their annual open day on Saturday 29th April. The sun was shining and the crowds poured in all day to see what was on offer to members.

After a tour of the excellent facilities including the training lake and club workshops, many of the hundreds of visitors took the opportunity to enjoy a taster sale on the lake in the morning. In the afternoon, with fair winds, river trips were on offer in Wayfarer dinghies or the club launch and patrol boats.

The club was a hive of activity with usual Saturday racing events taking place so there was plenty to whet the appetite of prospective sailors and keep them entertained. Many visitors made the most of the day and made the most of the good view of the racing whilst enjoying the refreshments on offer.

For more details about events like this see www,blackwatersailingclub.org.uk