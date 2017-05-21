Rooster Southern Topper Traveller 2 at Warsash Sailing Club - Preview

by Jason Kirk today at 12:14 pm

The second of the 2017 Southern Topper Traveller series events is now a little over two weeks away to be held at Warsash SC in Hampshire on Sunday 21st May.

Located at the entrance to Hamble River, this is a new venue for the Topper South Zone and is a club with a huge dinghy and yacht racing heritage with the likes of double Olympic silver medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner - Ian Walker - regularly being seen at the club. A great location to sail, Warsash SC also has a very active Topper fleet so the expectation is for a strong home fleet turnout.

Registration will open from 08.30am with first race planned for 11.00am

Should you require further information on either the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller Series or the Warsash event itself, then pay a visit to the 'ITCA-GBR' Topper website and use the contact links set up on the 'Southern Area' page.

The South Zone Topper team and Warsash SC look forward to seeing you on Sunday 21st May.