Rooster Southern Topper Traveller 2 at Warsash Sailing Club - Preview

by Jason Kirk today at 12:14 pm 21 May 2017

The second of the 2017 Southern Topper Traveller series events is now a little over two weeks away to be held at Warsash SC in Hampshire on Sunday 21st May.

Located at the entrance to Hamble River, this is a new venue for the Topper South Zone and is a club with a huge dinghy and yacht racing heritage with the likes of double Olympic silver medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner - Ian Walker - regularly being seen at the club. A great location to sail, Warsash SC also has a very active Topper fleet so the expectation is for a strong home fleet turnout.

Registration will open from 08.30am with first race planned for 11.00am

Should you require further information on either the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller Series or the Warsash event itself, then pay a visit to the 'ITCA-GBR' Topper website and use the contact links set up on the 'Southern Area' page.

The South Zone Topper team and Warsash SC look forward to seeing you on Sunday 21st May.

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Chipstead SC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chipstead SC- 10 Jun Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
