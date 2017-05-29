Sailing celebrities throw support behind Southampton's first ever sailing week

Helena Lucas MBE © Finnbarr Webster Helena Lucas MBE © Finnbarr Webster

by Laura Downton today at 7:11 pm

Stars of the sailing world and Sunsail ambassadors have thrown their support behind Southampton's first ever dedicated sailing week.

Dee Caffari MBE, the first woman to sail single-handedly and non-stop around the world, and Helena Lucas MBE, Paralympic gold medallist, say it's about time the city had an official celebration of the sport.

Despite the fact it sits on one of the most popular stretches of water for sailing in the UK, Southampton has never had an official Sailing Week.

Helena, an ambassador for Sunsail, said: "It's fantastic that Southampton is finally having a week to celebrate sailing. I am amazed this has not happened before and hopefully the whole city will get involved and get out on the water. It will be a fantastic week for everyone, whether you're a sailor already or never been out on the water, hopefully we will convert you! Southampton has brilliant access to some amazing sailing conditions, with Southampton water and the Solent, one of the most famous stretches of water, on the doorstep! So please get involved and experience what Southampton has to offer as a city on the coast."

Dee, also a Sunsail ambassador, added: "Southampton Sailing Week is not just another regatta, it is a showcase week celebrating all the activities that take place in this vibrant area. What is really exciting is there are a multitude of ways to try and experience the water based activities throughout the week encouraging everyone to enjoy this area and its surroundings and be inspired to get involved. Running alongside the activities throughout the week will be some entertainment ashore so there really is something for everyone."

The first ever Southampton Sailing Week takes place this May (24 to 29) – offering a wealth of events both on and off the water.

The inaugural event will showcase water sports of all types, from sailing and powerboating to paddle boarding and rowing.

Among the events taking place during Southampton Sailing Week are:

A parade of sail featuring up to 500 vessels including yachts, RIBs, motorboats, kayaks and paddleboards (Saturday 27)

A regatta party in the heart of the city, where revellers can sip on Southampton Sailing Week cocktails and socialise at a range of participating bars and restaurants (Sunday 28)

Sailing taster days with Sunsail

Six days of racing on the water including the Sunsail Corporate Challenge

Free dinghy sailing sessions for schools, families, individuals and businesses at the Southampton Water Activities Centre

A 'Classics on the Quay' display of classic cars, supercars, bikes and scooters at MDL's Shamrock Quay Marina

RIB treasure hunts with Solent Events

Daily charters

Model yacht racing

