Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2017 officially launched

French photographer Jean-Marie Liot, winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2016 © Rick Tomlinson / French photographer Jean-Marie Liot, winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2016 © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

by Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image today at 12:40 pm

Sailing photographers from all over the world are invited to enter the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2017. Started in 2010, the world's premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing provides an opportunity for professional photographers to share their passion for sailing with a wide community.

"The upcoming America's Cup & Volvo Ocean Race, the arrival of the Vendée Globe, the Mini Class, Figaro, Classic yachts events and so much more should once again generate an extraordinary selection of images that will illustrate the diversity of the sport of sailing ", said Nicolas Mirabaud, member of the Executive Committee at Mirabaud. " We have been involved in sailing at the highest level for over a decade, supporting projects who reflect high performance, teamwork and technology. It is always a great pleasure to discover the latest developments of the sport, but also its beauty and poetry through the pictures submitted for the award. "

No less than 149 professional photographers spanning twenty-five nations submitted a picture for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2016 and generated an exceptional selection of images. French photographer Jean-Marie Liot won the main award. 34'680 people voted for their favourite picture on Internet whilst 1,8 million pages have been viewed on the event website.

The top eighty photographs submitted before October 12, 2017 at midnight will be preselected by a panel of three international and well recognized yacht racing photographers and published on the event's website.

The top twenty pictures selected by the jury will be displayed during the Yacht Racing Forum, on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark, in front of the sports leading personalities. The winning photographer will receive the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award whilst a minimum of € 2'000 prize money will be distributed to the winners.

Two secondary prizes will also be awarded during the Yacht Racing Forum: The Yacht Racing Forum Award (selected by the delegates attending the Yacht Racing Forum) and the Public Award (selected by the votes from the public on Facebook).

Photographers can submit only one photograph, taken between November 1, 2016, and October 12, 2017.

For more information visit www.yachtracingimage.com