Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Fever-Tree
Win a Fever-Tree 50th Antigua Sailing Week jacket!
Win a Fever-Tree 50th Antigua Sailing Week jacket
Enter Here!

Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week

by Louay Habib today at 6:50 am 29 April - 5 May 2017

The third day of racing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week was once again blessed with glorious conditions. Squally pewter skies cleared shortly after the first warning gun and the breeze slowly woke up as the skies cleared, touching 17 knots at times.

Ten teams went out to the race course unbeaten, but only three returned with their perfect score intact after some intense racing; hotter than jerk chicken! The big boat CSA classes were treated to long windward leeward courses off the spectacular cliffs on the south coast of Antigua. The bareboats and smaller CSA classes raced in more sheltered conditions off Rendezvous Beach with short sharp legs testing boat handling skills and boat-on-boat tactics. Two races were held for the majority of the 150 yachts racing at Antigua Sailing Week.

A shuffle in the results today meant that the leaders have changed in several classes, but not amongst the undefeated teams: Peter Harrison's Sojana in CSA1, Ross Applebey's Scarlet Oyster in CSA 5 and Robert Szustkowski R-Six in Offshore Multihull. Race winners today included Kialoa III; Conviction; Rebel-B, Dingo; Perseverare Diabolicum; Spirit (Antigua National Sailing Academy); L'Esperance and Hightide.

A close win in CSA 4 for Mark Chapman's Trini Ker 11.3, Dingo on Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
A close win in CSA 4 for Mark Chapman's Trini Ker 11.3, Dingo on Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

The closest race today was Race 4 in CSA 4. Mark Chapman's Trini Ker 11.3, Dingo was the winner by just 5 seconds from Ian Hope-Ross' St. Maarten team racing Melges 32, Kick 'em Jenny 2. Dingo now leads the class with Douglas Ayres' American J/122, Team Skylark/El Ocaso in second, just a point ahead of Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog.

"We got holed on the first day and the whole team stayed up on the first night to get us back in the game," said Dingo's Mark Chapman. "Today we really clicked together and we had great boat speed which is a real weapon in a close class. After the terrible first day we are just delighted, but this regatta is far from over."

Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog on Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog on Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In CSA 7, Sir Bobby Velasquez's St. Maarten team racing First 45, L'Esperance had a perfect day on the water scoring straight bullets to lead the class after five races; just half a point ahead of their long-time rivals, also from St. Maarten; Byerley & Ferron's J/39, Micron 99 Lord Jim.

"We had a problem with our propeller folding on the first day and we went round the wrong mark on the second day, so we didn't have the best of starts to the regatta," explained Sir Bobby Velasquez. "The racing today could not have gone better as we made some good decisions that worked out well. However, the regatta is only half over."

In CSA 8, the class lead has changed hands every day. Steve Carson's Dehler 33, Hightide is the latest yacht to wear the bullseye, posting two wins today to open up a five point lead at the top of the class from Geoffrey Pidduck's Modified 6 Metre, Biwi Magic and Tanner Jones' J/30, Caribbean Alliance Insurance.

"Four of the boats in the class race together in Antigua on a regular basis, so it is no surprise to me that we are so closely matched and we know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Today it was our turn to get the upper hand, but it is never over until the fat lady sings," says Carson.

Bernie Evan Wong's TAZ racing off Windward Beach on Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Bernie Evan Wong's TAZ racing off Windward Beach on Johnnie Walker Race Day 3 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Tonight is the big entertainment night at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week. Internationally-acclaimed reggae artiste, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, the youngest son of Bob Marley is set to headline the eighth edition of Reggae in the Park, live in Nelson's Dockyard. Over 4,000 party-goers are expecting a phenomenal performance from the Grammy award-winning artist when he takes the stage.

Wednesday 3rd May is President Lay Day Beach Party featuring the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge. Eight teams will race for the top prize of a week's all-inclusive accommodation for two people in a deluxe suite at the fantastic Nonsuch Bay Resort. The ultimate Caribbean beach party kicks off at Pigeon Point Beach at midday. The grills fire up from noon with top entertainment from DJs, live music and some crazy beach games.

Full results are available at www.sailingweek.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Grapefruit Graphics named UK Propspeed Distributor
The industry leading foul release coating system Oceanmax is the proud developer of Propspeed – the industry leading foul release coating system. Dedicated to discovering and developing high performance products that increase the efficiency of marine craft. Posted today at 7:56 am Fever-Free Race Day 2
Buzzing at Antigua Sailing Week The second day of racing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week was blessed with awesome conditions, easterly trade winds pumping solid breeze over the cliffs and through the bays on the stunning south coast of Antigua. Posted on 2 May Legacy's Perfect Storm to Ease the Pain
Fever-Tree at the 50th Antigua Sailing Week Reginald Williams Trinidadian sloop Legacy has been coming to Antigua Sailing week for so many years that they have named one of the racing marks after her. Eagle-eyed YachtsandYachting.com fans will have seen Legacy competing at Cowes Week last year. Posted on 1 May Pwllheli May Bank Holiday Regatta
The full range of conditions in North Wales As the May Day bank holiday weekend started it looked like it was going to be with typical UK Bank Holiday weather but the heavy showers cleared just as the fleet headed out racing in anything from 16-22kts from SSE. Posted on 1 May Pintia retains Cervantes Trophy
European offshore racing season underway The European season of offshore racing with the Royal Ocean Racing Club started with 100 yachts competing for the Cervantes Trophy race organised in association with the UNCL and the destination yacht club Société des Regates du Havre. Posted on 1 May English Harbour Race Day 1
Racing starts in earnest at Antigua Sailing Week Winning skippers on the first day of Antigua Sailing Week included Sir Richard Matthews taking part in his 37th Antigua Sailing Week and 18 year old Jules Mitchell who has never skippered at the regatta before. Posted on 1 May Peters & May Round Antigua Race
Spectacular race with an unbelievable finish The Peters & May Round Antigua Race produced a spectacular match race between two magnificent ocean greyhounds with an unbelievable finish. Posted on 30 Apr New race added to BVI Spring Regatta
Inaugural Full Moon Race to be held in 2018 On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. The week of March 26- April 1 will offer the unique opportunity to race under a full moon. Posted on 29 Apr Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
Eight teams set to take part Antigua Sailing Week is delighted to announce that the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge has a full entry list of top competitors for the fifth edition of the invitational regatta which will take place just off Pigeon Point Beach on Presidente Lay Day. Posted on 28 Apr Old Traditions, New Ways
World of sailing comes to 50th Antigua Sailing Week A staggering number of sailors from around the world are descending on Antigua to celebrate the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week. Over 150 teams racing on a huge variety of yachts will make this year's event the biggest for many years. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy